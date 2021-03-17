Stuck and need some help? Talk to a Human

Important: If you are located from a country with a high level of internet censorship, . If you are using ExpressVPN manual configurations, we recommend switching to use the ExpressVPN app for optimized performance.

This guide will show you how to resolve slow internet issues when connected to the ExpressVPN app.

Different online use cases require different internet speeds and bandwidths. Generally speaking, web browsing or email requires only 5 to 10 Mbps (Megabits per second). Streaming, online gaming, and downloads require faster internet speeds, depending on the type of streaming and the number of devices connected on the same network.

Online use Acceptable internet speeds HD (high-definition) streaming, online gaming, downloading, only a few devices on the same network 10 to 25 Mbps Full HD (high-definition) streaming, online gaming, downloading, many devices on the same network 25 to 40 Mbps Ultra HD (high-definition) streaming, online gaming, downloading, a large number of devices on the same network 40 and higher Mbps

If your internet speed is slow or does not meet your expectations, the reason could be:

Your chosen VPN server location is far from your physical location

Suboptimal interconnectivity between the VPN and your internet service provider

Slow internet connection speed at your location

Your internet connection type (wired connections are more reliable than wireless connections)

Your device type (e.g., mobile and laptop) and processing power

Troubleshooting steps

Follow the troubleshooting steps below to resolve your speed issue. After each step, check if the issue is fixed. If the issue is fixed, you can skip the rest of the steps.

1. Download the latest version of ExpressVPN

Check whether you are using the latest version of the ExpressVPN app. If not, download the latest app version.

Set up your ExpressVPN app:

2. Connect to a different VPN server location

Connect to a different VPN server location on the Recommended server location list.

Connect to a different server location for the…

If you notice your internet speed is faster after connecting to a different VPN server location, there may be a temporary issue with the server location you were previously trying to connect to. about the issue and use other VPN server locations in the meantime.

3. Change your VPN protocol

VPN protocols are the methods by which your device connects to a VPN server.

For the best experience, ExpressVPN recommends using the Automatic protocol option, which is selected by default.

If you are unable to connect to ExpressVPN with the Automatic protocol, we recommend that you try the other protocols in the following order (if available):

Lightway OpenVPN – TCP OpenVPN – UDP IKEv2 L2TP/IPsec

Important: L2TP/IPSec provides weak security benefits and should only be used for anonymization or for changing locations. ExpressVPN does not recommend using L2TP/IPSec unless absolutely necessary.

How to change the protocol for the…

4. Contact the ExpressVPN Support Team

If you have tried all the steps above but your internet speed is still slow, .

Alternatively, you can send in your diagnostic information to the ExpressVPN Support Team. The diagnostic information may reveal the cause of your connection issues. The ExpressVPN Support Team will contact you after receiving your information.

Windows or Mac

Click the hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Contact Support. In the text box, provide information on the issue you are having. Tick the checkbox that reads “Include details about recent connection errors or Include diagnostic information”. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Android or iOS

Tap the Options or hamburger menu (≡) > Help & Support. Tap Email us or Contact Support. In the text box, provide information on the issue you are having. Tap Send or Submit. Wait for a response from the ExpressVPN Support Team via email.

Linux

In Terminal, run the following command: expressvpn diagnostic Copy the diagnostic information. Paste the information in the .

Routers

Go to the ExpressVPN router dashboard. Sign in with your router admin password. Click Help & Support > Diagnostic Information. Click Download All Logs. Send the logs in the .

