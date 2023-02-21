Best Buenos Aires VPN Best Buenos Aires VPN servers
- Connect to servers in Buenos Aires
- Stream securely without throttling
- Shield your personal IP address
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Argentina VPN
Why use a VPN in Buenos Aires?
Stream sports, TV, and movies
ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is compatible with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more*. Unlimited bandwidth means you can stream football and other sports, movies, entertainment, and more without bandwidth caps or ISP throttling.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Stay secure on public networks
ExpressVPN transmits your internet traffic through a secure tunnel with best-in-class encryption, preventing anyone from intercepting your data, even when you’re on unsecured Wi-Fi.
Protect your privacy
Your privacy is your right, and on the internet, your privacy should come first. That’s why ExpressVPN uses independently audited TrustedServer technology to wipe all data from our servers after every reboot, and we do not collect activity and connection logs.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Use a Buenos Aires VPN to get an Argentina IP
Using a Buenos Aires VPN to get an Argentina IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Buenos Aires, Argentina or any of 105 countries around the world.
How to get a Buenos Aires VPN
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Argentina VPN location to get a Buenos Aires IP address.
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Compatible with Netflix
Yes
No
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: Buenos Aires VPN
How much does a Buenos Aires VPN cost?
The cost of a Buenos Aires VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Buenos Aires VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN, but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Buenos Aires?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Buenos Aires and the rest of Argentina.
Should I use a free VPN in Buenos Aires?
You will not be able to find a free Buenos Aires VPN that offers ExpressVPN’s speed, privacy features, and customer support. Try ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Buenos Aires?
Yes. The internet is generally free and open in Argentina, but there have been discussions on implementing some monitoring. Using a VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
What is the best VPN for Buenos Aires?
The best VPN for Buenos Aires is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select our Argentina server location to get a Buenos Aires IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Buenos Aires or anywhere else in the world.
