The best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV devices

With ExpressVPN by your side, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.

ExpressVPN works seamlessly with Android TV streaming devices, including any version of Nvidia Shield TV:

Shield TV (2015) box

Shield TV Pro (2015) box

Shield TV (2017) box

Shield TV (2019) cylinder

Shield TV Pro (2019) box

NOTE: The 2019 model of Shield TV does not contain a USB-A port. Installation of ExpressVPN on this model requires a microSD card in place of a USB flash drive.