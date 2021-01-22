Best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV Pro
Take back your internet with a risk-free Shield TV VPN.
- Compatible with Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro
- Optimized for speed and stability
- Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
- No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
- Compatible with Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro
- Optimized for speed and stability
- Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
- No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
How to set up ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.
Step 2
Download and install the ExpressVPN app on Shield TV.
Step 3
Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your email and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.
How to install a VPN on Nvidia Shield
The best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV devices
With ExpressVPN by your side, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.
ExpressVPN works seamlessly with Android TV streaming devices, including any version of Nvidia Shield TV:
Shield TV (2015) box
Shield TV Pro (2015) box
Shield TV (2017) box
Shield TV (2019) cylinder
Shield TV Pro (2019) box
NOTE: The 2019 model of Shield TV does not contain a USB-A port. Installation of ExpressVPN on this model requires a microSD card in place of a USB flash drive.
Level up your Nvidia Shield with ExpressVPN
Whether you’re casting your games or streaming your favorite shows, enjoy all of the protective benefits of a VPN on your Shield TV to keep your experience private and secure. Set up ExpressVPN on your Shield TV in under five minutes with an APK file using this step-by-step tutorial.
Get a VPN for GeForce Now cloud gaming
GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming subscription service that allows subscribers to stream over 1,000 titles across a variety of devices including Shield TV, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Chromebook.
By sending your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel, a VPN can help gamers thwart ISP throttling and reduce ping, ensuring the minimum speed of 5Mbps for a stable and secure online gaming experience.
Why customers love ExpressVPN on Shield TV
Any of you guys need a VPN for any reason, I can't recommend these guys highly enough. First class service, always.
@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)
Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.
Frequently asked questions
What is Nvidia Shield?
Nvidia Shield is a streaming media device that runs the Android TV operating system and connects to your television via an HDMI cable. It connects to your home internet and lets you cast Android games like Minecraft and Fortnite to your television and stream free and paid content from services like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, HBO Now, YouTube, Plex, and BBC iPlayer.
Can I get U.S. Shield TV content with a VPN?
Shield TV apps and content vary depending on your location. You’ll get the most out of the device if you have a U.S. Google Play account, which you can sign up for even if you’re located outside the country by connecting to a VPN server location in the U.S.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously using the same subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does a VPN let me use GeForce Now for free?
No, you will need to sign up separately for a GeForce Now subscription first. ExpressVPN will complement your GeForce Now subscription by providing a more secure experience for your cloud-gaming sessions.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and its policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and still get a full refund.
Try a risk-free VPN for Shield TV
Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Shield TV with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet.