Best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV Pro

Take back your internet with a risk-free Shield TV VPN.

  • Compatible with Nvidia Shield TV and Shield TV Pro
  • Optimized for speed and stability
  • Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV Pro.

How to set up ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for an ExpressVPN subscription on the order page.

Step 2

Step 2 of setting up VPN for Nvidia Shield.

Download and install the ExpressVPN app on Shield TV.

Step 3

Step 3 of setting up VPN for Nvidia Shield.

Sign in to your ExpressVPN account by entering your email and password. Connect to any secure VPN location and stream your favorite shows.

How to install a VPN on Nvidia Shield

Best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV devices.

The best VPN for Nvidia Shield TV devices

With ExpressVPN by your side, you’re instantly able to hide your IP address, secure your connection, and browse with added privacy.

ExpressVPN works seamlessly with Android TV streaming devices, including any version of Nvidia Shield TV:

  • Shield TV (2015) box

  • Shield TV Pro (2015) box

  • Shield TV (2017) box

  • Shield TV (2019) cylinder

  • Shield TV Pro (2019) box

NOTE: The 2019 model of Shield TV does not contain a USB-A port. Installation of ExpressVPN on this model requires a microSD card in place of a USB flash drive.


Level up your Nvidia Shield with ExpressVPN

Stream on your Nvidia Shield with ExpressVPN

Whether you’re casting your games or streaming your favorite shows, enjoy all of the protective benefits of a VPN on your Shield TV to keep your experience private and secure. Set up ExpressVPN on your Shield TV in under five minutes with an APK file using this step-by-step tutorial.

Nvidia Shield VPN for GeForce Now Cloud gaming.

Get a VPN for GeForce Now cloud gaming

GeForce Now is a cloud-based gaming subscription service that allows subscribers to stream over 1,000 titles across a variety of devices including Shield TV, Windows PC, Mac, iOS, and Chromebook.

By sending your online traffic through an encrypted tunnel, a VPN can help gamers thwart ISP throttling and reduce ping, ensuring the minimum speed of 5Mbps for a stable and secure online gaming experience.

ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Why customers love ExpressVPN on Shield TV

User @JULIACHEF recommending ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Any of you guys need a VPN for any reason, I can't recommend these guys highly enough. First class service, always.

@juliachef
User @JAMESRDR90 recommending ExpressVPN for Nvidia Shield.

@expressvpn love your service it is simply the best and fastest #VPN i have ever used many thanks for your excellent hard work :)

@Jamesrdr90
User SKY_MASTERS737 recommending ExprssVPN for Nvidia Shield.

Yeet! Yup. Its the fastest VPN I’ve ever used to date. I dont even bother switching it off for gaming anymore. Hardly notice it.

@Sky_Masters737
Frequently asked questions

What is Nvidia Shield?
Can I get U.S. Shield TV content with a VPN?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does a VPN let me use GeForce Now for free?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Try a risk-free VPN for Shield TV

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.

No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Shield TV with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet.

