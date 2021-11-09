Protect every device, as soon as it’s on Wi-Fi
Why use a VPN router
1. Enjoy 24/7 VPN
Save time with always-on protection. With ExpressVPN on your router, you'll never have to remember to connect. Any device connected to Wi-Fi is protected, and our Network Lock kill switch ensures security even if your VPN connection drops.
2. Covers all devices
Get the benefits of a VPN on any connected device, even ones that can’t normally run VPN software like smart TVs and game consoles. Access all the services that you want with greater privacy.
Connect on unlimited devices
Your VPN router counts as one out of the eight devices that you can connect to ExpressVPN simultaneously on a single subscription, and there’s no limit to the number of devices connected to the VPN router!
Enjoy fast connection speeds
Lightway, our next-generation VPN protocol, gives you a faster, more reliable, and more secure VPN experience on your router.
Easy to control
Say goodbye to confusing settings—just click to connect. Want certain devices excluded from the VPN? No problem. Our Device Groups feature gives you complete control.
Device Groups: 1 router, up to 5 locations
A VPN router lets you protect all devices with unlimited connections to ExpressVPN. Now with our Device Groups feature, you can connect to more than one VPN location.
Connect your devices exactly how you want them—up to five separate Device Groups at once. Easily change your devices’ VPN locations whenever you want, for whatever you need—one group for family or friends, another group connected to a permanent location, or even a group to exclude from the VPN network. Give Device Groups a try today!
Multiple locations
Sort your devices into up to five groups, each with its own VPN location.
Switch easily
Tap or drag and drop to switch your device location in seconds.
Uninterrupted VPN
Change a device group’s VPN location without interrupting others.
Installation guides for popular routers
If your model is compatible, use these guides to download and set up ExpressVPN on your router:
Linksys routers
Recommended VPN routers for home Wi-Fi networks
STANDARD
Netgear R7000
Wi-Fi 5
Connect 4-7 devices
You will need to install it yourself
FASTEST
ExpressVPN Aircove
Dual-band Wi-Fi 6
Connect dozens of devices
BEST VALUE
Netgear R6400v2/R6700v3
Wi-Fi 5
Connect 4-7 devices
You will need to install it yourself
World-class support for VPN router setup
ExpressVPN makes it easy to set up a VPN router at home. If you ever run into trouble, you can contact ExpressVPN Support anytime, day or night, and get back online in minutes.
People love ExpressVPN for routers
It is just straightforward. Compared to third-party firmware like DD-WRT, it’s just easy to set up, even for amateurs.
I got it preconfigured. It was plug-and-play. The interface is amazingly simple compared to setting up a router manually. I tried to help a neighbor set up their VPN with a different provider, very complicated and unsuccessful.
A very convenient router interface and a huge bonus for me is that it has its own firmware without any complicated settings. That is why I use your product, which for me has no competitors.
Frequently asked questions
Do I need a special router for VPN?
Not every router can be turned into a VPN router, but many can. If your specific router model isn’t supported, you can still use ExpressVPN by installing apps on each of your devices.
Do I really need a VPN router?
Having a VPN directly on your router means you don’t need to install a VPN on each device you own. Just connect each device to the router, and they’re protected automatically.
There are a few ways to enjoy the benefits of a VPN router:
Get ExpressVPN Aircove (easiest and fastest)
Install ExpressVPN on a compatible router
Set up via manual configuration using OpenVPN (most complex).
What routers work with VPN?
You can set up ExpressVPN on these compatible routers:
Asus RT-AC56(U/R/S)
Asus RT-AC68U (up to v3)
Asus RT-AC87U
Linksys EA6200
Linksys WRT1200AC
Linksys WRT1900ACS
Linksys WRT1900ACS V2
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J1
Linksys WRT1900AC 13J2
Linksys WRT3200ACM
Linksys WRT32X
Netgear R6300v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6400v2
Netgear Nighthawk R6700v3
Netgear Nighthawk R7000
Netgear Nighthawk R7000P
The following routers can be manually configured to connect to ExpressVPN:
Asus (other models)
D-Link
DD-WRT
Netduma
Sabai
Tomato
TP-Link
Xiaomi
How is Aircove different from other routers?
While any router can provide internet access, Aircove goes one better: It instantly brings all the benefits of ExpressVPN to everything on your network. If it’s connected, it’s protected. You don’t need to install ExpressVPN on any other device, if you don’t want to.
Aircove has also been built with security top of mind. An audit conducted by cybersecurity firm Cure53 confirmed that our VPN router, Aircove, has a robust level of security.
Where can I purchase Aircove?
You can purchase Aircove through Amazon.com in the following countries:
Austria
Belgium
Bulgaria
Croatia
Cyprus
Czech Republic
Denmark
Estonia
Finland
Germany
Hong Kong
Hungary
Iceland
Ireland
Italy
Latvia
Lithuania
Luxembourg
Malta
Netherlands
Norway
Poland
Portugal
Romania
Serbia
Slovakia
Slovenia
Spain
Sweden
United Kingdom
United States of America
Aircove is also available for purchase on FlashRouters (which ships to these countries).
Do any routers have built-in VPN?
Yes, ExpressVPN Aircove! Exclusively developed by ExpressVPN, it’s the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN by default. Learn more about Aircove.
How do you know if your router supports VPN?
There are a few ways to know if your router supports VPN configurations.
Check the router's manual or specifications: The router's manual should list any VPN protocols the router supports. If you don't have the manual, you can usually find it online by searching for the router's model number.
Look for the VPN client settings: If your router supports VPN, it will have a VPN client settings page in its configuration. This page will allow you to configure the VPN settings, such as the VPN server address and the VPN protocol.
You can also simply ask your router maker’s customer support or your VPN provider.
