Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Download the best VPN for Vivo Smartphones Download the best VPN for Vivo smartphones

Download our VPN app for Vivo and take control of your online security and privacy
  • Browse the web with privacy and security
  • Safeguard your personal information
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
  • Browse the web with privacy and security
  • Safeguard your personal information
  • 30-day money-back guarantee
Get ExpressVPNDownload App on Google Play

Don’t use Google Play? Download VPN APK

Download the ExpressVPN app for Android. Android devices with a download sign.

How to set up the ExpressVPN app with your Vivo phone

Follow these steps to set up our Android VPN on your Vivo phone

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.

  2. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android.

  3. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.

  4. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.

Connect the ExpressVPN app on Vivo in 3 easy steps

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN
Sign up for ExpressVPN

Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.

Step 2

Download the ExpressVPN app for Android. Android devices with a download sign.
Download an Android VPN app

Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.

Step 3

Connect to a VPN server location

Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.

Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN app for Vivo

Ease of use

Our app is perhaps the easiest way to protect your online privacy and security while you use your Vivo phone. Get peace of mind simply by tapping one button—no technical expertise needed.

Laptop with blocked access to content and apps.

Access blocked content

ExpressVPN allows you to unblock websites that are censored by your government or restricted on your school or office Wi-Fi. With our VPN app for Vivo, you can access social media platforms, news websites, and much more, regardless of where you’re located.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

Security & privacy

ExpressVPN keeps your online activity private by encrypting your internet traffic, keeping it safe from third parties. A VPN also gives you a different IP address to increase your anonymity as you use your Vivo phone. Our strict no-logs policy means we don’t keep records of the sites you’re visiting or the VPN connections you use.

Router VPN Optimized for speed.

Speed & reliability

Reviewers frequently find our VPN to be one of the fastest. Our proprietary Lightway protocol was built with speed and security in mind, offering fast and reliable connections. Download the VPN app on your Vivo phone and enjoy smooth streaming and browsing experiences without interruption.

Wider server coverage

ExpressVPN has a large network of servers in over 105 countries which allows you to access content from around the world without geographical restrictions.

A buffering laptop.

Avoid throttling

Your internet service provider might be slowing down your connection when it sees you downloading a lot of content. ExpressVPN keeps your traffic private, preventing your internet service provider (ISP) from throttling your connection, so you can enjoy fast and reliable streaming on your Vivo.

24/7 live chat support.

24/7 customer support

Setting up ExpressVPN is quick and easy, but we offer around-the-clock live chat support to help you with any issues you may encounter while using our VPN app on your Vivo smartphone.

Get ExpressVPN

Gaming on Vivo with a VPN app

Gaming on your Vivo device with ExpressVPN keeps your connection private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN app can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts. 

If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN also helps you bypass those restrictions by preventing your ISP from seeing your activity. Get your network speeds back to default levels—or faster.

Get ExpressVPN

Frequently asked questions

How can I use a VPN on my Vivo phone?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?

The ExpressVPN app for Vivo key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Auto-connect on untrusted Wi-Fi

Set the mobile device VPN to connect automatically on any network you haven’t previously marked as safe.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Multilingual interface

English not your first choice? Try ExpressVPN in any of 17 other languages.

Network protection (kill switch)

Stops all traffic if the VPN can’t connect. Or use the system kill switch, on Android 8 and up.

Shortcuts to your favorite services

Customize your VPN with links to your most-used services, right below the On Button.

Split tunneling

Choose which apps use ExpressVPN and which apps don’t when you’re connected.

In-app troubleshooting

Find answers to common questions about using ExpressVPN with guides within the app.

Get ExpressVPN

Customers love ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN user recommendations.

Speed is great and customer service is outstanding. Friendly interface and easy to use. Most recommended.

Caro
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

I like ExpressVPN, everything works as intended and I even had a stupid question that was answered quickly and very friendly by the support. Love it!

Jeremy
ExpressVPN user recommendations.

ExpressVPN is extremely easy to install and use, and comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee. Installation is incredibly simple.

SB

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Stream with no restrictions

Bypass internet censorship, firewalls, and ISP throttling with ExpressVPN.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

VPN for all your devices

Protect every device in your home by using ExpressVPN apps and manual configurations.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Get ExpressVPN
30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Try ExpressVPN on your Vivo risk-free today!

Love ExpressVPN—or get your money back.


No hassle. Try the ExpressVPN app for Vivo with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language