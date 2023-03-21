Download the best VPN for Vivo Smartphones Download the best VPN for Vivo smartphones
- Browse the web with privacy and security
- Safeguard your personal information
- 30-day money-back guarantee
Don’t use Google Play? Download VPN APK
How to set up the ExpressVPN app with your Vivo phone
Follow these steps to set up our Android VPN on your Vivo phone
Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android.
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.
Use the internet the way you want to use it!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
Connect the ExpressVPN app on Vivo in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Sign up for ExpressVPN
Visit the order page and select the option that’s right for you. All of our plans are fully covered by our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Step 2
Download an Android VPN app
Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android on your phone or tablet. You can do so through the Google Play Store (easiest) or as an APK.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN server location
Simply hit the On Button, and you’ll be instantly connected to the best location for your connection. Or pick one from our global network.
Why ExpressVPN is the best VPN app for Vivo
Ease of use
Our app is perhaps the easiest way to protect your online privacy and security while you use your Vivo phone. Get peace of mind simply by tapping one button—no technical expertise needed.
Access blocked content
ExpressVPN allows you to unblock websites that are censored by your government or restricted on your school or office Wi-Fi. With our VPN app for Vivo, you can access social media platforms, news websites, and much more, regardless of where you’re located.
Security & privacy
ExpressVPN keeps your online activity private by encrypting your internet traffic, keeping it safe from third parties. A VPN also gives you a different IP address to increase your anonymity as you use your Vivo phone. Our strict no-logs policy means we don’t keep records of the sites you’re visiting or the VPN connections you use.
Speed & reliability
Reviewers frequently find our VPN to be one of the fastest. Our proprietary Lightway protocol was built with speed and security in mind, offering fast and reliable connections. Download the VPN app on your Vivo phone and enjoy smooth streaming and browsing experiences without interruption.
Wider server coverage
ExpressVPN has a large network of servers in over 105 countries which allows you to access content from around the world without geographical restrictions.
Avoid throttling
Your internet service provider might be slowing down your connection when it sees you downloading a lot of content. ExpressVPN keeps your traffic private, preventing your internet service provider (ISP) from throttling your connection, so you can enjoy fast and reliable streaming on your Vivo.
24/7 customer support
Setting up ExpressVPN is quick and easy, but we offer around-the-clock live chat support to help you with any issues you may encounter while using our VPN app on your Vivo smartphone.
Gaming on Vivo with a VPN app
Gaming on your Vivo device with ExpressVPN keeps your connection private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN app can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
If your internet service provider is throttling gaming traffic, ExpressVPN also helps you bypass those restrictions by preventing your ISP from seeing your activity. Get your network speeds back to default levels—or faster.
Frequently asked questions
How can I use a VPN on my Vivo phone?
It’s easy!
Simply subscribe to ExpressVPN, and download the ExpressVPN app to your Vivo device.
After signing in, select a server location that you would like to connect to.
Tap the On button to establish a VPN connection.
Once the VPN is connected, you can start using your phone as usual, but all your internet traffic will be routed through the VPN server. This will encrypt your data and make it more difficult for others to track your online activity.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes, you can use one ExpressVPN account on five devices at the same time. This means you can have your Vivo phone connected to the VPN and also have your laptop, tablet, and other devices connected to the VPN service.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
No, ExpressVPN does not keep activity logs or connection logs from our users. Here’s what that means:
No activity logs. ExpressVPN does not see, record, or store which websites you visit. We never log the destination or contents of your traffic, and we run our own private, encrypted DNS on every VPN server for added privacy and anonymity.
No connection logs. ExpressVPN never logs connection timestamps, session duration, your source IP address, or the ExpressVPN IP address that your computer assumes when connected to the VPN.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. This means that you can use the ExpressVPN app on your Vivo smartphone and all your other devices for up to 30 days—if you’re not satisfied with it, you can cancel your subscription and request a full refund.
During the trial period, you will have full access to all ExpressVPN features, servers, and protocols. This will allow you to test the ExpressVPN app for Vivo and see if it meets your needs and expectations.
