How to set up the ExpressVPN app with your Vivo phone

Follow these steps to set up our Android VPN on your Vivo phone

Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page. Download and install the ExpressVPN app for Android. Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations. Use the internet the way you want to use it!

If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.