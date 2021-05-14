Get the best VPN for Raspberry Pi
- Compatible with various generations of the Raspberry Pi
- Optimized for speed and stability
- Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
Set up your Raspberry Pi with a secure VPN
ExpressVPN replaces your IP address, secures your connection, and lets you browse with privacy. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or games, enjoy all of the protective benefits of a VPN on your Raspberry Pi.
Set up ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi in under five minutes using this step-by-step tutorial.
Gaming with ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi
Gaming online on Raspberry Pi with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.
Connect to ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Use “expressvpn list” to view the full list of ExpressVPN's server locations.
Step 2
Enter “expressvpn connect LOCATION” to connect to the server location of your choice.
Step 3
Browse the web privately and securely at blazing-fast speeds.
Download a VPN for all Raspberry Pi models
ExpressVPN works with the following Raspberry Pi models:
Raspberry Pi 2 (2015)
Raspberry Pi 3 (2016)
Raspberry Pi Zero WH (2018)
Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (2018)
Raspberry Pi 3 A+ (2018)
Raspberry Pi 4B (2019)
Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB (2020)
Raspberry Pi 400 (2020)
Why customers love ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi
Frequently asked questions
What is Raspberry Pi?
Originally developed for teaching basic computer science, Raspberry Pi is a series of single-board mini-computers that are most often used for retro gaming and media streaming, and as a local media server.
Beyond this, Raspberry Pi’s applications extend to robotics, education, and automation. While many operating systems can run on a Raspberry Pi, the most common is Raspberry Pi OS (formerly Raspbian), a Debian-based Linux distribution.
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Yes! ExpressVPN is available on a wide array of devices including computers, smartphones, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
ExpressVPN is first and foremost a privacy company and therefore stores no activity logs and no connection logs. ExpressVPN also never stores any data that would allow anyone to trace a specific network activity or behavior back to an individual user. Read more about ExpressVPN’s commitment to privacy and its policy toward logs.
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?
Every ExpressVPN account comes with a risk-free money-back guarantee. You can enjoy the full-featured version of ExpressVPN for up to 30 days and get a full refund if you’re not satisfied.
