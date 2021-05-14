Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Get the best VPN for Raspberry Pi

Research, build, and play with a risk-free Raspberry Pi VPN.

  • Compatible with various generations of the Raspberry Pi
  • Optimized for speed and stability
  • Operates in the background—just set it and forget it
  • No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
The best VPN for Raspberry PI.

Set up your Raspberry Pi with a secure VPN

Set up Raspberry PI with a VPN.

ExpressVPN replaces your IP address, secures your connection, and lets you browse with privacy. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or games, enjoy all of the protective benefits of a VPN on your Raspberry Pi.

Set up ExpressVPN on your Raspberry Pi in under five minutes using this step-by-step tutorial.

Gaming with ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi.

Gaming with ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi

Gaming online on Raspberry Pi with ExpressVPN keeps your data private while also protecting you from DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks. A VPN can also lower ping times between gaming servers by connecting you to locations closer to the network hosts.

Connect to ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi in 3 easy steps

Step 1

Step 1

Step 2

Use "expressvpn list" to view the full list of ExpressVPN's server locations.

Step 2

Step 1 of connecting a VPN on Raspberry PI.

Enter "expressvpn connect LOCATION" to connect to the server location of your choice.

Step 3

Step 3

Browse the web privately and securely at blazing-fast speeds.

A VPN for all Raspberry PI models.

Download a VPN for all Raspberry Pi models

ExpressVPN works with the following Raspberry Pi models:

  • Raspberry Pi 2 (2015)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 (2016)

  • Raspberry Pi Zero WH (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 B+ (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 3 A+ (2018)

  • Raspberry Pi 4B (2019)

  • Raspberry Pi 4B 8GB (2020)

  • Raspberry Pi 400 (2020)

ExpressVPN for Raspberry Pi key features

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Increase your anonymity

Replace your IP and location to prevent tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Why customers love ExpressVPN on Raspberry Pi

Frequently asked questions

What is Raspberry Pi?
Can I use ExpressVPN on other devices at the same time?
Does ExpressVPN keep logs?
Is there a free trial of ExpressVPN?

Why choose ExpressVPN?

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Get set up right away

Connecting to ExpressVPN is quick and easy. Just sign up, download, and connect!

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Anonymize your browsing

Hide your IP address and location to combat tracking of browsing activity and metadata.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

