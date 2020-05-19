Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Enjoy secure browsing on Safari in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS using the best VPN. Change your location and encrypt your data.

Features of the VPN for Safari.

VPN for Safari: Features

Simple to use

Turn on ExpressVPN, and all internet activity on your device is encrypted, including your Safari traffic.

Global VPN network

Access VPN server locations in 105 countries.

VPN kill switch

With macOS, ExpressVPN’s kill switch prevents internet traffic from flowing outside the VPN tunnel if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly.

DNS leak protection

Stop your internet service provider or DNS service from watching your online activities.

Set up VPN for Linux.

How to set up VPN for Safari 2023

Enhance your online privacy and security by setting up a VPN for Safari. Safeguard your digital activities and enjoy anonymous browsing in three simple steps:

  1. Subscribe to ExpressVPN

  2. Download the ExpressVPN app on your iOS or macOS device (iPhone, Mac, or iPad)

  3. Press the “On” button on the screen

Within the ExpressVPN app, you can change your settings to select different VPN protocols, change the app’s language, and enable privacy features like Threat Manager and Network Protection.

Why should you use a VPN for Safari?

More VPN locations

Choose from VPN server locations across 105 countries, including the UK, U.S., Canada, and Australia.

Optimized for speed

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes servers to deliver the fastest speeds possible.

Superior connection reliability

Enjoy industry-leading connection stability and reliability, no matter where you are in the world.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock blocks your internet traffic if your VPN connection drops, keeping your data safe.

Best-in-class encryption

Secure and protect all of your data with best-in-class AES 256-bit encryption.

Advanced leak protection

Strong leakproofing is enabled by default, ensuring your privacy and security stay intact.

TrustedServer technology

Audited to confirm privacy protections, TrustedServer sets a new standard for security.

Defeat ISP throttling

ExpressVPN lets you bypass ISP throttling and say goodbye to buffering.

Content from anywhere

Access all the apps and services you need to work, stream, and play.

Live chat support

Contact Support around the clock if you have questions about ExpressVPN on any device.

Access our global VPN servers

Connect to VPN servers in 105 countries from anywhere in the world. See our full list of VPN server locations.

