VPN for Safari: Features

Simple to use

Turn on ExpressVPN, and all internet activity on your device is encrypted, including your Safari traffic.

Global VPN network

Access VPN server locations in 105 countries.

VPN kill switch

With macOS, ExpressVPN’s kill switch prevents internet traffic from flowing outside the VPN tunnel if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly.

DNS leak protection

Stop your internet service provider or DNS service from watching your online activities.