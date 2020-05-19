Download the best VPN for Safari
Enjoy secure browsing on Safari in macOS, iOS, and iPadOS using the best VPN. Change your location and encrypt your data.
VPN for Safari: Features
Simple to use
Turn on ExpressVPN, and all internet activity on your device is encrypted, including your Safari traffic.
Global VPN network
Access VPN server locations in 105 countries.
VPN kill switch
With macOS, ExpressVPN’s kill switch prevents internet traffic from flowing outside the VPN tunnel if your VPN connection drops unexpectedly.
DNS leak protection
Stop your internet service provider or DNS service from watching your online activities.
How to set up VPN for Safari 2023
Enhance your online privacy and security by setting up a VPN for Safari. Safeguard your digital activities and enjoy anonymous browsing in three simple steps:
Download the ExpressVPN app on your iOS or macOS device (iPhone, Mac, or iPad)
Press the “On” button on the screen
Within the ExpressVPN app, you can change your settings to select different VPN protocols, change the app’s language, and enable privacy features like Threat Manager and Network Protection.
Frequently asked questions
How do I get a VPN on Safari?
No premium VPN provider has a VPN extension for Safari, including ExpressVPN. But you already get the privacy and security benefits of ExpressVPN on Safari if you use the ExpressVPN app on your Mac device.
How do I enable VPN on Safari?
If you would like to enable a VPN on Safari, you have two options: You can either download a high-quality VPN service like ExpressVPN or manually configure an existing VPN connection on your Apple device.
Follow the steps outlined above to enable a VPN on Safari.
What is the safest VPN for Safari?
A high-quality VPN, such as ExpressVPN, is considered the safest VPN for Safari. This is because ExpressVPN protects your identity, data, and privacy in various ways. Your online traffic is shielded in an encrypted tunnel so no one can see your activity or sensitive information (such as during online banking). At the same time, a VPN gives you a different IP address that is shared with thousands of other VPN users—this raises your anonymity and makes it virtually impossible for anyone to trace your activity back to you.
Does a VPN hide my browser history?
Your browser history is typically stored inside your browser. Using a VPN will not change this. But you can clear browsing data in Safari.
Your browsing history might also be inferred by others monitoring your internet connection, such as your internet service provider or Wi-Fi operator. ExpressVPN encrypts all data between your device and the ExpressVPN servers, making it impossible for an ISP or rogue Wi-Fi to record the sites you visit.
Note that browser history is not the same as search history. If you are logged in to Google and using its search engine, those searches will be recorded even if you are using a VPN. (Learn how to delete your Google search history.)
Is browsing in Safari’s private mode the same as using a VPN?
No, browsing in Safari's private mode is not the same as using a VPN. Here are some of the key differences between using a VPN and browsing Safari in private mode:
Private browsing hides your local history, preventing anyone who shares your computer from seeing what you’ve been browsing. A VPN does not affect how your browser works.
A VPN encrypts your entire internet connection, shielding your data from ISPs and snoops. Private browsing does not affect encryption.
Private mode only affects the browser, while a VPN covers all traffic passing through your device.
Is there a free VPN for Safari?
Although there are free VPNs and proxy services, they are not recommended as they do not offer the same privacy and security benefits of paid VPN. Many do not work as advertised, some may even sell your data, and most will leave your networks vulnerable to attack.
What if Safari isn't working with my VPN provider?
Contact your VPN provider if you find that your VPN service isn’t working with Safari. There may be a number of factors that could be affecting this and it’s best to seek clarification.
Does Safari come with a VPN?
No, Safari itself does not have VPN functionality. The ExpressVPN app on your device will secure your Safari browsing.
Does iPhone’s Safari app have a VPN?
No, Safari on iPhone does not have a built-in VPN. However, you can use a third-party VPN app, like ExpressVPN, to protect your privacy and security when browsing the web on your iPhone.
It’s worth noting that Apple does offer a privacy feature called iCloud Private Relay, which is available on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. Private Relay hides your IP address from websites and app servers, so they can't track your online activity. However, Private Relay does not encrypt your traffic, so it does not offer the same level of privacy protection as a VPN.
Why is my Safari not working with a VPN?
There are a few reasons why your Safari might not be working with a VPN:
Your VPN is not on: Make sure that you have entered your VPN credentials correctly and that your VPN software is turned on.
Your VPN is blocked by your network administrator: Some network administrators block VPN connections, so you may need to contact your IT department for help.
There is a problem with your internet connection: Make sure that you are connected to a stable and reliable internet connection.
There is a problem with your VPN server: Try connecting to a different VPN server to see if that resolves the issue.
Here are some additional tips for troubleshooting Safari problems with a VPN:
Clear your browser's cache and cookies: Sometimes, cached data or cookies can interfere with a VPN connection. To clear your cache and cookies in Safari, go to Safari > Preferences > Privacy > Manage Website Data. Select the websites that you want to clear data for, then click Remove.
Open a new private window: You can also ensure no cache or cookies are affecting your session by using a new private window. In Safari, go to File > New Private Window.
Contact support: If you’ve tried the above solutions and your Safari is still not working with a VPN, contact ExpressVPN’s support team for help. They can troubleshoot the issue and help you get your VPN working properly with Safari.
Access our global VPN servers
Connect to VPN servers in 105 countries from anywhere in the world. See our full list of VPN server locations.
Try the risk-free VPN for Safari
No hassle. Try ExpressVPN for Safari with a 30-day money-back guarantee today and secure your internet!