The best mobile VPN
- Browse, text, and share photos privately and securely
- Best-in-class mobile VPN service and support
- Compatible with all smartphone models and operating systems
- No-fuss 30-day money-back guarantee
Take back your internet with a risk-free VPN for your mobile
How to get and use a mobile VPN
Subscribe to ExpressVPN on the order page.
Download and install the ExpressVPN app on your iPhone or Android.
Connect to any of our ultra-secure server locations.
Use the internet the way you want to use it!
If you need help, the ExpressVPN Support Team is available via live chat and email.
How to use a mobile VPN in 3 easy steps
Step 1
Tap the On Button to use the VPN mobile app. To connect elsewhere, tap the location bar.
Step 2
Choose a VPN server location from the Recommended or All Locations tabs.
Step 3
Once on, you can browse, stream, and download with security and privacy.
What is mobile VPN?
A mobile VPN is an app you download to your smartphone that can increase your online privacy and let you break through censorship.
After downloading the ExpressVPN app to your mobile device, you can connect to our VPN servers with just one click—then just leave it to run in the background. Your internet traffic will be transmitted through an encrypted tunnel, securing your data and hiding it from internet service providers. Plus you’ll get a different IP address, which makes you more anonymous online.
A VPN can also make you appear to be in a different country. With ExpressVPN, you can choose from various server locations in 105 countries, which lets you unblock sites and apps that are censored or otherwise not made available in your actual location.
Why ExpressVPN is the best mobile device VPN
With ExpressVPN, you can choose from a vast network of servers covering 105 countries, which lets you unblock sites and apps that are censored or otherwise not made available in your actual location. Each VPN server uses our unique TrustedServer technology, which has been independently audited to confirm privacy protection.
ExpressVPN connects with our unique Lightway protocol, which maximizes speed and security while minimizing battery consumption. Setting up ExpressVPN is quick and easy, and if you have any questions we have your back with around the clock live chat support.
Why use a mobile VPN?
We’re increasingly relying on our mobile phones for everyday tasks like messaging friends and family, watching videos and listening to music, going on social media, playing games, banking, taking photos, and navigating with maps. Plenty of your personal and sensitive data can be logged by your internet service provider, monitored by spies, and even sold—unless you have privacy and security safeguards in place. ExpressVPN is one of the fastest mobile device VPNs in the market, protecting your data with just one click.
If you’re traveling abroad with your mobile phone, a VPN can help you overcome local censorship by making you appear to be in a different country, so you can unblock your favorite web services and apps. And if you want to stream a show or movie that’s unavailable in your country, a VPN can help you with that, too.
FAQ: About mobile VPN
How to choose the best mobile VPN?
The most important quality to consider when choosing a VPN service is trust. A trustworthy VPN provider:
is transparent in its privacy policy
has been independently audited
designs its systems to avoid storing personal data
shows a consistent commitment to internet privacy and digital freedom
Thereafter, choose your VPN based on the features you need, such as VPN server locations, compatibility with all the devices you own, and unlimited bandwidth. Learn about the various ways to judge a VPN service.
Is there a free mobile VPN?
While there are free mobile VPNs available on the market, they can’t match a service like ExpressVPN, which provides optimized connections for superior speed, security, and stability, without any bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering global server locations in 105 countries to choose from. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
How to use mobile VPN on PC?
With a single ExpressVPN subscription, you have access to VPN protection for all of your devices—not just your mobile phone! This includes your computers, smart TVs and streaming media players, and game consoles. You can install ExpressVPN on as many devices as you wish, and up to eight devices can be connected to ExpressVPN simultaneously with a single subscription. Or install ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router to connect even more.
Can I use VPN with mobile data?
Yes! You can use ExpressVPN on any internet connection whether it be home or office Wi-Fi, public Wi-Fi, or mobile data.
How does a VPN work on mobile data?
When you connect to the internet with a VPN using mobile data, the mobile VPN app establishes a secure connection with a VPN server. Your traffic still passes through your ISP, but your ISP can no longer read it or see its final destination. Instead of seeing your original IP address, the websites you visit will only see the IP address of the VPN server, which is shared by many other users and changes regularly.
Does VPN work on 5G?
Yes! ExpressVPN works to secure your mobile connection whether it’s on 3G, 4G, or 5G.
Why can't I connect to a VPN when using a mobile hotspot?
Both Android and iOS prevent your devices from sharing a VPN connection. If your phone is connected to a VPN and has its mobile hotspot turned on, any other device that uses your mobile hotspot can connect to the internet but will not be protected by your VPN.
To protect other devices, simply download and run the ExpressVPN app on them too. A single subscription lets you connect up to 8 at once!
Do I need a VPN on my phone?
A VPN will ensure that when you go online, you can do so with privacy and security. By connecting your mobile phone to any of our VPN server locations across the globe, you can hide your device's IP address, protect your data on unsecured Wi-Fi networks, and access blocked websites.
Should I always use a VPN on my phone?
While you don’t need to keep a VPN turned on all the time, it’s recommended that you do to increase the privacy of your online traffic and stay safe from certain cyberattacks.
Does a mobile VPN stop your phone from being tracked?
ExpressVPN believes everyone has a right to privacy. When you connect to our servers, your internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel that nobody can see into, including hackers, governments, and your internet service provider. ExpressVPN collects no activity or connection logs, and our groundbreaking TrustedServer technology ensures that no data is ever stored on any server. In short, no specific network activity or behavior can be traced to any ExpressVPN user.
Can someone hack your phone if you have a VPN?
A VPN can provide you with greater protection against hackers and cyberattacks, especially on public Wi-Fi, though it's not a foolproof solution. For example, cybercriminals could still gain access to your device through malicious links and apps.
A VPN is a must-have against cyberattacks, but you should always practice other cybersecurity best practices, such as pairing a strong password with two-factor authentication and avoiding unknown links and attachments.
Does the iPhone have a built-in VPN?
While an iPhone provides the option to install and connect to a VPN application, it is technically not a VPN service. It is actually a conduit that connects to third-party VPN services like ExpressVPN.
How to turn on VPN on iPhone?
Once you’ve installed ExpressVPN on your iPhone, you can turn it on from your iPhone’s settings menu. Here’s how:
Go to the “Settings” app on your phone
Scroll to “VPN”
Toggle it on
Alternatively, you can turn your VPN on by launching the ExpressVPN app and tapping on the on-screen power button.
Should I add a VPN to my iPhone?
Yes, you should add a VPN to your iPhone, especially when you want to secure your phone when connecting to the internet. By encrypting all data traveling to and from your iPhone, a mobile device VPN app provides a secure internet connection. A mobile device VPN for your phone can also help you unblock restricted or censored content while making you appear to be in a different country.
Are mobile VPNs safe?
Yes, most VPNs are safe and secure because they create an encrypted tunnel between your device and the internet, allowing you to go online with greater privacy and security.
However, not all VPNs are created equal. It’s recommended that you opt for premium services like ExpressVPN, which offers a mobile app that’s optimized to provide superior speed, security, and stability, without bandwidth caps. We keep your online traffic secure with strong encryption while offering server locations in 105 countries. You’ll also have access to our 24/7 customer support via live chat and email.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN mobile users love
Risk-free VPN for mobile phones
