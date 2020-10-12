What is mobile VPN?

A mobile VPN is an app you download to your smartphone that can increase your online privacy and let you break through censorship.

After downloading the ExpressVPN app to your mobile device, you can connect to our VPN servers with just one click—then just leave it to run in the background. Your internet traffic will be transmitted through an encrypted tunnel, securing your data and hiding it from internet service providers. Plus you’ll get a different IP address, which makes you more anonymous online.

A VPN can also make you appear to be in a different country. With ExpressVPN, you can choose from various server locations in 105 countries, which lets you unblock sites and apps that are censored or otherwise not made available in your actual location.