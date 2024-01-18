Best VPN for Tashkent
- Connect to secure servers in 105 countries
- Shield your personal IP address
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Uzbekistan VPN
Why use a Tashkent VPN server?
Enjoy fast streaming in Tashkent
ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more *. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over shared Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're using a coworking space in Tashkent City, traveling through Uzbekistan, or using hotel Wi-Fi, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Stream sports safely
Securely watch games for all your favorite teams and sports, including Premier League, cricket, basketball, and more, live and in HD. Follow our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Tashkent
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Uzbekistan VPN server location to get a Tashkent IP address.
Use a VPN to get an Uzbekistan IP address
Get an Uzbekistan IP address by connecting to VPN servers for Uzbekistan.
With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server for a country of your choice—like Uzbekistan—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
Can I use a free Tashkent VPN?
Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds.
FAQ: Tashkent VPN
The cost of a Tashkent VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Tashkent VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Yes, VPNs are legal in Tashkent and in Uzbekistan in general.
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you are. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
The best VPN for Tashkent is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Uzbekistan VPN server location to get a Tashkent IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tashkent or anywhere else in the world.
Get a VPN for Tashkent risk-free
Try the best Tashkent VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.