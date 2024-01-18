Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Tashkent cityscape

Best VPN for Tashkent

  • Connect to secure servers in 105 countries
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers in 105 countries
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Uzbekistan VPN

Why use a Tashkent VPN server?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Enjoy fast streaming in Tashkent

ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Prime Video, and more *. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over shared Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're using a coworking space in Tashkent City, traveling through Uzbekistan, or using hotel Wi-Fi, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Stream sports safely

Securely watch games for all your favorite teams and sports, including Premier League, cricket, basketball, and more, live and in HD. Follow our sports streaming calendar to find out how to live stream the week’s top sporting events with a VPN.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers' Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Tashkent

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Uzbekistan VPN server location to get a Tashkent IP address.

Use a VPN to get an Uzbekistan IP address

Get an Uzbekistan IP address by connecting to VPN servers for Uzbekistan.

How to get a Swedish IP address

With ultra-fast VPN servers, ExpressVPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server for a country of your choice—like Uzbekistan—so apps and websites will think you are located in that country, or any of 105 countries around the world.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices ? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Sweden VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Can I use a free Tashkent VPN?

Although there are some free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds.

FAQ: Tashkent VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Tashkent or anywhere else in the world.

Get a VPN for Tashkent risk-free

Try the best Tashkent VPN now. If you're not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

