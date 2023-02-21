Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Bangkok.

Best VPN for Bangkok

  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Connect to servers in Bangkok
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Thailand VPN

Why use a Bangkok VPN server?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream TV, football, and news

ExpressVPN’s global network of high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more*. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a coffee in a cafe in Ari or Sukhumvit, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Shop online safely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Bangkok

Download a Bangkok VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Thailand VPN protecting a variety of devices.
Get ExpressVPN

FAQ: Bangkok VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Bangkok or anywhere else in the world.

Get a VPN for Bangkok risk-free

Try the best Bangkok VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

