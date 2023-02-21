Best VPN for Bangkok
- Shield your personal IP address
- Connect to servers in Bangkok
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
- Shield your personal IP address
- Connect to servers in Bangkok
- Stream securely without throttling
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Thailand VPN
Why use a Bangkok VPN server?
Stream TV, football, and news
ExpressVPN’s global network of high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more*. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.
Stay private on public Wi-Fi
Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a coffee in a cafe in Ari or Sukhumvit, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
No activity logs
ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.
*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
How to get a VPN for Bangkok
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Thailand VPN server location to get a Bangkok IP address.
Download a Bangkok VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: Bangkok VPN
How much does a Bangkok VPN cost?
The cost of a Bangkok VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Bangkok VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Bangkok?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Bangkok and in Thailand in general.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Bangkok?
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you are. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Should I use a free VPN in Bangkok?
It will be difficult to find a free VPN that has ExpressVPN’s quality of service. If a risk-free trial is what you’re looking for, sign up and use our 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
What is the best VPN for Bangkok?
The best VPN for Bangkok is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Thailand VPN server location to get a Bangkok IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Bangkok or anywhere else in the world.
Get a VPN for Bangkok risk-free
Try the best Bangkok VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.