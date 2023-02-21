Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Don’t miss out! Get 4 months free when you sign up for a 12-month plan.

Lima coastline

Best VPN for Lima

  • Connect to servers in Lima
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
  • Connect to servers in Lima
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Stream securely without throttling
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Get ExpressVPN

30-day money-back guarantee

#1 Trusted VPN
Best Peru VPN

Why use a Lima VPN server?

Enjoy the content you want: streaming TV and music on a laptop.

Stream TV, football, and news

ExpressVPN’s global network of high-speed servers are compatible with your favorite streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more*. Watch nonstop without any data caps, throttling, or bandwidth restrictions.

Stay private on public Wi-Fi

Using the internet over unsecured, public Wi-Fi networks puts you at risk of specific types of cyberattacks and other criminal acts. Whether you're traveling, at university, or grabbing a coffee in a cafe in Miraflores or Barranco, you should always protect your data by using a VPN when you connect to public Wi-Fi.

Shop online securely with a VPN.

Shop online safely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Disguise your IP address: Potted plants hiding an IP address.

No activity logs

ExpressVPN collects no activity logs and no connection logs from our customers, and our server technology has been engineered from the ground up never to store personal information.

Get ExpressVPN

*ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. See the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

How to get a VPN for Lima

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Peru VPN server location to get a Lima IP address.

Get ExpressVPN
Excellent Rated 4.6 out of 5 based on 23215 reviews

Download a Lima VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

Peru VPN protecting a variety of devices.
VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
Get ExpressVPN

Can I use a free Lima VPN?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”

In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.

To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.

If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.

FAQ: Using a Lima VPN

How much does a Lima VPN cost?
Are VPNs legal in Lima?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Lima?
What is the best VPN for Lima?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Lima or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

Get a VPN for Lima risk-free

Try the best Lima VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

Get ExpressVPN

Choose language