How to get a Japanese IP address
The best way to get a Japanese IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Japan VPN
Using a VPN to get a Japanese IP address
When you connect to a VPN, you automatically direct all your internet traffic through a server in the country of your choice. Selecting a server location in Japan will give your device a Japanese IP address, allowing you to browse online as if you were in Japan.
ExpressVPN has ultra-fast servers in Tokyo (including Shibuya) and Yokohama. Beyond Japan, our network spans 94 countries, so you can connect to a risk-free VPN server in Japan—or pretty much anywhere else—with ease.
Get a Japanese IP address in 3 steps
Getting a Japan IP address takes just minutes with ExpressVPN.
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a VPN location in Japan.
Benefits of using a Japan IP address
With a different IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in a different location, such as Japan. This enables you to access Japanese content that might otherwise be unavailable or censored from your current location. Watch Japanese TV securely, including channels like Abema, TVer, DAZN, and more.
Websites and services often customize their content or even language based on the country you are in. If you use a Japanese IP address, you’ll be able to see their customized content for Japan—maybe even in Japanese.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on 5 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10Gbps servers.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Why you need a VPN to get a Japan IP address
If you’re in Japan, a Japan VPN app will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Japanese IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a Japan VPN for all your devices
Get the best Japan VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more. Protect yourself on every device—you can even download ExpressVPN’s Japan VPN extension for Chrome.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Japan VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS!
FAQ: Getting a Japan IP address
Is it safe to use a VPN to get a Japanese IP address?
Yes! Using a VPN is not only a safe way to get a Japanese IP address, it’s also the safest way to be online in any situation.
A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
Can I get a Japanese IP address without a VPN?
You can use a proxy, but it’s not recommended. Unlike a VPN, most proxy services are pretty slow and don’t offer any privacy or security benefits.
Is it legal to use a VPN to get a Japan IP address?
Yes. Individuals and companies worldwide use VPNs to protect their private information and online activity.
Can I get a Japanese IP address on my phone?
How do I check if I have a Japanese IP address?
The easiest way to confirm where your IP address is coming from is to use an IP address checker. If you’re using ExpressVPN, you can select your preferred location in Japan or just select Japan and let us choose the best option for your location.
What other country IP addresses can I get?
You can get a U.S. IP address, an Italian IP address, a Canadian IP address, an Australian IP address, or an IP address for any of the 94 countries where ExpressVPN has server locations.
How can I use a Japan VPN on PC?
Simply download the ExpressVPN app for Windows, and you can go online with the best VPN for Windows 11 and Windows 10.
Can I access Japanese websites with a VPN?
Yes, you can use a VPN to securely access Japanese websites and streaming services such as Netflix Japan, GYAO!, and AbemaTV. You can also safely access online banking, social media accounts, and more.
VPN servers around the world
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Japan, or anywhere else in the world.
Get the best Japan VPN risk-free
Try ExpressVPN for Japan risk-free. If you're not satisfied for whatever reason, simply contact Support within 30 days and get your money back.