VPN protocols: L2TP/IPsec

Learn more about the benefits of using L2TP/IPsec.

L2TP protocol

What is L2TP/IPsec?

L2TP stands for Layer 2 Tunneling Protocol. L2TP was first proposed in 1999 as an upgrade to both L2F (Layer 2 Forwarding Protocol) and PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol). Because L2TP does not provide strong encryption or authentication by itself, another protocol called IPsec is most often used in conjunction with L2TP.

IPsec stands for Internet Protocol security. IPsec is a very flexible protocol for end-to-end security that authenticates and encrypts each individual IP packet in a given communication. IPsec is used in a wide range of applications at the Internet Layer of the Internet Protocol suite.

Used together, L2TP and IPsec are much more secure than PPTP (Point-to-Point Tunneling Protocol) but are still more suited for anonymization than for security.

L2TP sometimes has problems with firewalls because of its use of UDP port 500, which some firewalls have been known to block.

Pros
  • More secure than PPTP
Cons
  • Slower than OpenVPN
  • Sometimes blocked by firewalls
  • Only moderately secure

How to configure your VPN to L2TP/IPsec

Other VPN protocols

In addition to offering a standard set of protocols, ExpressVPN built Lightway to outdo them all in speed, reliability, and security.

If you're still not sure which VPN protocol to choose, simply let the ExpressVPN app automatically select the best one for you.

Back to VPN protocols

