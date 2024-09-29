New reality TV shows to stream in October 2024

Need a break from your real life and want to indulge in the drama of others? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! From trivia and travel picks to competition and documentary shows, here’s our top list of popular reality shows to stream in October 2024.

The Real Housewives of New York City

Release date: October 1

Where to watch: Peacock

Get ready for an all-new season of The Real Housewives of New York City. Season 14 housewives Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield, and Racquel Chevremont return for the fabulous 15th season. Navigating friendships and rivalries among the glamor of New York City, this season promises more drama and unforgettable moments. Episodes air weekly on Bravo and are available to stream on Peacock the following day.

Trivial Pursuit

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: CW

You may know Trivial Pursuit from the classic family board game, but you’ve never seen it like this! This new TV adaptation will blend trivia with exciting challenges where contestants battle each other in a giant version of the game board to earn wedges and win big. Test your knowledge at home as you play along with this game show hosted by Emmy-award-winning actor LeVar Burton. The first episode premieres October 3 on The CW.

Big Brother UK

Release date: October 6

Where to watch: ITVX

Big Brother UK is back, and it’s about to get wild! Season 21 drops on ITVX on October 6, with episodes airing six nights a week. Expect more crazy challenges, unexpected alliances, and an all-new cast of housemates battling it out for the ultimate prize—£100,000. AJ Odudu and Will Best return to co-host the season and have confirmed that the public will once again get to vote on who stays and who goes. Tune in nightly, and remember to vote for your favorite contestants along the way!

1000-lb Sisters

Release date: October 8

Where to watch: Max

1000-lb Sisters follows the lives of Tammy and Amy Slaton as they tackle major weight loss, family drama, and everything in between. In season six, both women continue to deal with the ramifications of their weight loss, with Tammy seeking surgery for excess skin removal and Amy adjusting to single life. With plenty of drama, laughs, and tears, 1000-lb Sisters is a must-watch reality show! Check out the first episode, dropping on Max on October 8, with weekly episodes after that.

Killer Cakes

Release date: October 8

Where to watch: Prime Video

Looking for a spooky Halloween treat? Look no further than Killer Cakes. Hosted by Matthew Lillard, this two-part baking competition event brings together expert special effects artists and baking teams to create horrifying cake creations. Contestants are judged both on taste and execution of their terrifying designs for the chance to win $20,000.

House of Villains

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: Peacock

Returning for a second season, House of Villains is a competition reality show hosted by actor Joel McHale. Each season brings together 10 of the most infamous villains from across reality TV history under one roof. With $200,000 on the line, these stars compete in challenges and face elimination until only one villain remains. You can check out season one on Peacock now, with season two airing October 9 on E!, with streaming available the following day.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

Release date: October 14

Where to watch: ABC

Watch your favorite stars as they compete in the celebrity version of this classic game show. Hosted by the legendary Pat Sajak and Vanna White, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune welcomes some of the biggest names in pop culture as they work to solve word puzzles and earn money for charity. Watch on ABC starting October 14 or stream live through your favorite cord-cutting service like Fubo, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV!

Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Release date: October 16

Where to watch: Prime Video

Ready to test your knowledge against your favorite celebrities? Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce hosts this Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? spin-off. Contestants attempt to answer trivia questions on a range of topics with the hopes of going home with $100,000. Along the way, they can use their “classmate” celebrities to help them get the answers right. You can play along at home from October 16 on Prime Video.

1000-lb Best Friends

Release date: October 22

Where to watch: Max

1000-lb Best Friends follows the lives of four morbidly obese women as they navigate friendship, weight loss, and more. After a nearly 18-month hiatus, the women are back for a third season with new goals and new drama. Season three premieres on October 22 on TLC and will be available for streaming through Max.

The Pasta Queen

Release date: October 24

Where to watch: Prime Video

Italian-born chef Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as “The Pasta Queen,” hosts this new culinary travel series of the same name. Backed by Reese Witherspoon’s production company Hello Sunshine, The Pasta Queen follows Munno as she travels across Italy and recreates classic regional dishes in her home kitchen.

Looking for more reality shows to stream?

Love watching reality TV? Want to stay up-to-date on how to watch the latest shows? We’ve got you covered with our handy guides on how to stream the hottest reality shows online, including big hits like Below Deck, Survivor, Great British Bake Off, and more.

Check out our full list of reality TV guides here!