The 97th Academy Awards will be held on March 2, 2025. The Oscar nominations are out, and despite there being no obvious front-runner this year, the race has become quite the controversial toss-up!

Like Oppenheimer last year, Emilia Pérez leads the ballot with a whopping 13 nominations, including for Best Picture. This makes it one of the most nominated films in Oscars history. Only three films have scored more nominations: All About Eve, Titanic, and La La Land with 14 nods each. A distinction many film fans are saying is undeserved. Fan favorite Wicked earned 10 nominations, and Demi Moore continues her Awards rally with her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Actress. Challengers was cruelly snubbed, even in categories like Best Original Score, where it was almost certain to get a nomination and was expected to win.

Looking to stream the 2025 Oscar nominees? Nearly all of them are available to stream right now, and the rest are available on PVOD rental through Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Vudu. Read for where to watch every 2025 Oscar movie! Films are ordered based on the number of nominations earned.

Emilia Pérez

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Karla Sofía Gascón), Actress in a Supporting Role (Zoe Saldaña), Best Director (Jacques Audiard), Best Adapted Screenplay (Jacques Audiard), Best Original Score, Best Original Song (El Mal), Best Original Song (Mi Camino), Best International Feature (France), Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography

Where to watch: Netflix (U.S., UK, CA)

What should’ve been a landmark moment for trans representation in film has instead been marred by controversy. Emilia Pérez leads with 13 nominations, including nods for some of the night’s biggest awards—Best Picture, Best Director, and Actress in a Leading Role. While critics seem to be in love with the picture, many around the world have criticized it for its poor representation of trans identity and Mexican culture. Controversial comments made by the director Jacques Audiard and star Karla Sofía Gascón have also sullied the film. Others have called out the film’s failings as a musical, with some going as far as giving it the title of the “worst film of the year.”

Wicked

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Cynthia Erivo), Actress in a Supporting Role (Ariana Grande), Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing, Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services

The movie event of 2024 was Wicked, and the Oscars are celebrating it with 10 nominations, including nods for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Adapted from the hit Broadway musical, the film took the world by storm and brought about a myriad of memes, trends, and a new wave of fans to the story. Wicked definitely left a mark on popular culture! The film is available to rent or purchase from PVoD services like Amazon Prime, and it is expected to stream on Peacock soon.

The Brutalist

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Adrien Brody), Actor in a Supporting Role (Guy Pearce), Actress in a Supporting Role (Felicity Jones), Best Director (Brady Corbet), Best Original Screenplay (Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold), Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Cinematography

Where to watch: In cinemas now

The Brutalist is a film that celebrates brutalist architecture. Directed by Brady Corbet, the film follows a visionary architect who moves to the U.S. from postwar Europe, hoping to escape the horrors of his past and rebuild his life and career. The sprawling epic has been gaining awards momentum, but controversy surrounding its use of AI might hurt its chances. The film is currently playing in cinemas, and as an A24 picture, it will eventually stream on Max.

A Complete Unknown

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Timothée Chalamet), Actor in a Supporting Role (Edward Norton), Actress in a Supporting Role (Monica Barbaro), Best Director (James Mangold), Best Adapted Screenplay (Jay Cocks and James Mangold), Best Costume Design, Best Sound

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Timothée Chalamet leads this Bob Dylan biopic alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, and Monica Barbaro. Praise has been heaped onto the young star’s transformative turn, earning him his second-ever Best Actor nomination. The film is also up for the night’s top award, Best Picture.

Conclave

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Ralph Fiennes), Actress in a Supporting Role (Isabella Rossellini), Best Adapted Screenplay (Peter Straughan), Best Original Score, Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, Best Film Editing

Where to watch: Peacock (U.S.)

Based on the book of the same name, Conclave follows a cardinal as he leads the selection of a new pope. The papal political thriller stars Ralph Fiennes, who is up for Best Actor and earned Isabella Rossellini her first-ever Oscar nomination. As a Focus Feature film, the movie will eventually stream on Peacock.

Anora

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Mikey Madison), Actor in a Supporting Role (Yura Borisov), Best Director (Sean Baker), Best Original Screenplay (Sean Baker), Best Film Editing

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services, In cinemas now

Sean Baker‘s newest movie is an absurd romantic comedy that will have you rolling on the floor. First-time nominee Mikey Madison stars as a young sex worker who elopes with a Russian oligarch’s son, only for the marriage to go off the rails because of his parents’ disapproval. Anora premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and won the prestigious Palme d’Or; will it take home the Best Picture award at the Oscars?

Dune: Part Two

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Production Design, Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Max

Dune: Part Two was one of the year’s biggest films. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more, the film has nabbed four nominations, including one for Best Picture. In yet another snub at this year’s ceremony, Denis Villeneuve was not nominated for Best Director.

The Substance

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Demi Moore), Best Director (Coralie Fargeat), Best Original Screenplay (Coralie Fargeat), Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Mubi

The Substance has earned the distinction of being only the seventh horror film ever to be nominated for Best Picture. Star Demi Moore also nabbed her first Oscar nomination, and after her sensational winning speech at the Golden Globes, she has become the favorite to take the award. Writer-director Coralie Fargeat nabbed her first two Oscar nominations with The Substance for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. The movie is available to stream almost globally on Mubi.

Nosferatu

Nominated for: Best Costume Design, Best Make-up and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services, In Cinemas

Robert Eggers tackles vampirism with his atmospheric horror film Nosferatu. Starring Lily-Rose Depp, Nicholas Hoult, Bill Skarsgård, and more, the film has earned itself four nominations in the craft categories. It’s available for rent now, and will eventually stream on Peacock.

I’m Still Here

Nominated for: Best Picture, Actress in a Leading Role (Fernanda Torres), Best International Feature (Brazil)

Where to watch: In select cinemas now

This Brazilian film has been quietly making waves, and now it is up for the top award at the Oscars—Best Picture. I’m Still Here is a political biographical film set in the 1970s during the Brazilian military dictatorship. Fernanda Torres stars as the wife of dissident politician Rubens Paiva, coping with the forced disappearance of her husband. Torres has earned wide acclaim from all quarters for her performance.

Sing Sing

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role (Colmon Domingo), Best Adapted Screenplay (Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar), Best Original Song (Like A Bird)

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Based on the Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, the film stars Colmon Domingo alongside real-life alumni of the program. It chronicles the men’s journey as they put together theatrical stage shows. Widely praised as one of 2024’s best movies, it is still in theatres now and should eventually stream on Max.

The Wild Robot

Nominated for: Best Original Score, Best Animated Feature, Best Sound

Where to watch: Peacock

Based on Peter Brown‘s sensational New York Times bestseller of the same name, The Wild Robot chronicles the emotional journey of a lost robot finding her place in the wild. Widely considered a favorite for the Best Animated Feature, the movie features gorgeous animated scapes and the voice talents of Lupita Nyong’o, Kit Connor, Pedro Pascal, and more.

The Apprentice

Nominated for: Actor in a Leading Role (Sebastian Stan), Actor in a Supporting Role (Jeremy Strong)

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services

Sebastian Stan is having quite the year! The actor’s first-ever Oscar nomination is for his turn as Donald Trump in the biographical movie The Apprentice. The film chronicles Trump’s career in the 1970s and 1980s, including his relationship with attorney Roy Cohn played by Jeremy Strong. Strong also earned a nomination for his role in the movie.

Flow

Nominated for: Best International Feature (Latvia), Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services, In select cinemas

Flow is an animated feature film by director Gints Zilbalodis. It has been putting up a strong fight against The Wild Robot for the Best Animated Feature award. In fact, it even won the award at the Golden Globes! The uplifting film follows a cat as it finds refuge on a boat as a great flood devastates its home. The movie is notable for being completely rendered using the free and open-source software Blender.

A Real Pain

Nominated for: Actor in a Supporting Role (Kieran Culkin), Best Original Screenplay (Jesse Eisenberg)

Where to watch: Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ (CA)

Directed, written, produced, and starring Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain has become quite the awards darling. The comedy-drama follows two mismatched cousins as they travel to Poland to honor their late grandmother. The film was nominated for two awards at the Oscars, including Kieran Culkin‘s first-ever nomination. While the movie is not currently streaming outside North America, it should eventually stream on Disney+ for international audiences.

Nickel Boys

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay (RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes)

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Based on Colson Whitehead‘s novel of the same name, this story is based on the now-closed Florida reform school, Dozier School for Boys. The school was notorious for it’s abusive treatment of its students. Some movies come with an artistic gimmick that can make them unique; in the case of Nickel Boys, the gimmick is that the movie is shot in first-person. The film is nominated for two awards, including Best Picture. It’s currently playing in theatres, and as an Amazon MGM movie, it will eventually stream on Prime Video.

September 5

Nominated for: Best Original Screenplay (Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David)

Where to watch: In cinemas now

September 5 is a thriller based on historical events, chronicling the 1972 Summer Olympics terrorist attack, also known as the Munich massacre. The movie is told from the perspective of the ABC Sports crew that covered the games when the attack happened, and it makes use of archival footage. Expect the film to stream on Paramount+.

Elton John: Never Too Late

Nominated for: Best Original Song (Never Too Late)

Where to watch: Disney+

Never Too Late is Elton John‘s newest song, which was released for the Disney+ documentary of the same name. The documentary looks back at the music legend’s life and the early days of his career. It is streaming now on Disney+ in most countries.

The Six Triple Eight

Nominated for: Best Original Song (The Journey)

Where to watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry‘s latest movie is about the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-black, all-female battalion in World War II. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Kerry Washington, the movie’s featured song is nominated for an Oscar.

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Nominated for: Best International Feature (Germany)

Where to watch: In select cinemas

Mohammad Rasoulof‘s latest film brought him and his crew into direct conflict with the Iranian government for featuring real-life imagery of the 2022 to 2023 protests in the country. The movie centers on an investigating judge who loses his firearm amidst political unrest due to the death of a young woman, and his paranoia leads him to distrust his family. The film won the Special Jury Prize at Cannes and is nominated for the Best International Feature Oscar. Rasoulof now lives in exile.

The Girl with the Needle

Nominated for: Best International Feature (Denmark)

Where to watch: Mubi

This Danish film is loosely based on the true story of serial killer Dagmar Overbye, who manipulated impoverished mothers into leaving their unwanted children in her care and then murdering them. The film is director Magnus von Horn‘s third feature and his first to be nominated for an Oscar.

Memoir of a Snail

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: AMC+ (U.S.)

Oscar-winning writer and director Adam Elliot‘s new movie is a stop-motion tragicomedy about the trials and tribulations of a misfit as she grows up and finds her confidence. It is only the second R-rated stop-motion animated film to be nominated for an Oscar.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer (UK), Netflix

Wallace and Gromit return for another adventure! The iconic British stop-motion icons now grapple with Wallace’s newest invention gaining sentience. From the famed animation studio Aardman and co-directed by award-winning directors Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, the movie is streaming now in most Netflix regions and for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

Inside Out 2

Nominated for: Best Animated Feature

Where to watch: Disney+

Pixar has long been a staple of the Best Animated Feature category, and this year, they’re represented by the incredibly successful Inside Out 2. The film, along with its first installment, is streaming now on Disney+.

Black Box Diaries

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Paramount+ with Showtime (U.S.)

Black Box Diaries follows journalist Shiori Ito as she investigates her own sexual assault in an attempt to prosecute her high-profile offender.

No Other Land

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services

No Other Land is a documentary film made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective. The film follows the forced displacement of Palestinians in Masafer Yatta in the West Bank, with decades of recordings by activist Basel Adra. The documentary also follows his friendship with Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham. The documentary is currently available for rent or purchase from PVoD services like Amazon Prime and Apple TV in the UK.

Porcelain War

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: In select cinemas

Porcelain War is a documentary feature that follows Ukrainian artists Slava Leontyev, Anya Stasenko, and Andrey Stefanov as they join the Ukrainian defense against Russia’s invasion. The film features footage of the war and highlights the importance of art during conflict.

Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: For rent or purchase on PVoD services

Directed by Johan Grimonprez, the documentary chronicles American musicians Abbey Lincoln and Max Roach‘s protest against the murder of Congolese leader Patrice Lumumba.

Sugarcane

Nominated for: Best Documentary Feature

Where to watch: Disney+

Directed by Julian Brave NoiseCat and Emily Kassie, the documentary follows the investigation into abuse and missing children in the Canadian Indian residential school system.

Gladiator II

Nominated for: Best Costume Design

Where to watch: Paramount+

Ridley Scott returns to direct the sequel to the highly-regarded Gladiator. Nominated for Best Costume Design at the 2025 Oscars, Gladiator II stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal and sees the return of Connie Nielson.

A Different Man

Nominated for: Best Make-up and Hairstyling

Where to watch: Max (U.S.), Foxtel Now (AU), Hoopla (CA)

Sebastian Stan leads A Different Man as an aspiring actor who undergoes a medical procedure to transform his appearance. Things quickly take a dark turn, and new issues arise.

Maria

Nominated for: Best Cinematography

Where to watch: Netflix (U.S.)

Angelina Jolie stars as famed opera singer Maria Callas in this biography directed by Pablo Larraín. Jolie was expected to earn a nomination but has been snubbed.

Better Man

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: In cinemas now

This Robbie Williams biopic features the star as a monkey. Directed by The Greatest Showman director, Michael Gracey, it is now playing in cinemas. A streaming date has yet to be announced.



Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ (International)

Wes Ball directs this new film in the Planet of the Apes franchise. Set several generations after Caesar’s reign, a tyrannical ape leader is building his empire and is the antithesis of everything Caesar stood for.

Alien: Romulus

Nominated for: Best Visual Effects

Where to watch: Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ (International)

Fede Álvarez directs the latest installment in the famed Alien franchise. Alien: Romulus is set between Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986) and is considered to have reinvigorated the franchise for the modern day. The film is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ elsewhere.

Anuja

Nominated for: Best Live Action Short

Where to watch: Netflix

This Hindi-language short film follows two sisters working at a garment factory in India. Their bond is tested when Anuja is offered a life-changing opportunity.

I’m Not a Robot

Nominated for: Best Live Action Short

Where to watch: YouTube

A woman fails a series of Captcha tests and enters a strange reality. Watch the short film for free on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel.

The Last Ranger

Nominated for: Best Live Action Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

The 28-minute-long South African short film takes place in an African reserve, where the beauty of nature is at constant threat of poachers.

A Lien

Nominated for: Best Live Action Short

Where to watch: Short of the Week

The short film follows a young couple on the day of their green card interview. Watch it for free on Short of the Week’s website.

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Nominated for: Best Live Action Short

Where to watch: Arte, YouTube

Winner of the Short Film Palme d’Or, The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent is a Croatian short film dramatization of the Štrpci massacre of 1993. The short is currently streaming free on Arte and on Arte’s YouTube channel.

Beautiful Men

Nominated for: Best Animated Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

From Nicolas Keppens comes a stop-motion short about three brothers who travel to Istanbul for a hair transplant. Tensions arise when the clinic can only accommodate one of them.

In the Shadow of Cypress

Nominated for: Best Animated Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

Taking place on the Persian Gulf, the short follows a former ship captain who suffers from PTSD. Living an isolated life with his daughter, they’re faced with challenges. The short was available on Vimeo’s Staff Picks but was recently locked behind a password. It might become accessible again, so keep tabs on it!

Magic Candies

Nominated for: Best Animated Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

Adapted from Baek Heena‘s picture books Magic Candies and I Am a Dog by Japanese film studio Toei Animation, the short follows Dong-Dong as he gets his hands on colorful candies and gains the ability to hear voices from the world around him.

Wander to Wonder

Nominated for: Best Animated Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

From director Nina Gantz comes the stop-motion short film Wander to Wonder. The short explores the themes grief and loss through its three characters that get left behind when their creator passes away.

Yuck!

Nominated for: Best Animated Short

Where to watch: Rent or purchase from Vimeo

The French animated short film follows Léo as he goes through a journey of discovery at summer camp.

Death by Numbers

Nominated for: Best Documentary Short

Where to watch: Not currently streaming

The documentary short film follows a school shooting survivor as she confronts her assailant. The short iss primarily screened at film festivals and has won the Short Film Jury Award at the Montclair Film Festival.

I Am Ready, Warden

Nominated for: Best Documentary Short

Where to watch: Paramount+

John Henry Ramirez is on death row for murder. The documentary chronicles his final days as he reaches out to his victim’s family and prepares to say goodbye to his own.

Incident

Nominated for: Best Documentary Short

Where to watch: YouTube

Using footage from a variety of sources that include CCTV and dashboard cameras, this documentary reconstructs the 2018 police shooting in Chicago. Watch it for free on The New Yorker’s YouTube channel.

Instruments of a Beating Heart

Nominated for: Best Documentary Short

Where to watch: YouTube

This documentary short by The New York Times follows first graders in a Japanese school as they take on the challenge to form an orchestra and perform at a ceremony. The documentary spotlights the Japanese school system and how it shapes its society.

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Nominated for: Best Documentary Short

Where to watch: Netflix

Directed by Molly O’Brien, the documentary looks back at the career of double bassist Orin O’Brien, the first women hired to play in the New York Philharmonic.

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

One subscription works on up to 8 devices at once

Customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : We don’t record your activity or VPN connections

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

Our advanced server system, called TrustedServer , ensures data is wiped on every reboot

Extra features to block display ads, adult sites, and malicious trackers

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

Get the Best VPN for Streaming

Can I use a VPN to watch the 2025 Oscar movies in another country?

While you can watch every Oscar movie by connecting to a VPN server location in a country other than your own, doing so may infringe upon your streaming service’s and ExpressVPN’s terms of use. ExpressVPN is a security and privacy tool, not intended to be used for copyright circumvention. By design, we cannot see or control what you do when connected to our VPN service, so we must insist that you respect the entertainment industry and always honor the terms of use.

Where to watch the 2025 Oscars live?

The 2025 Oscars will air on ABC on March 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. ET. However, the ceremony might get delayed due to the LA wildfire. Americans can use Live TV streaming services like YouTube TV and Fubo to watch the Oscars live online on ABC. Outside the U.S.? Depending on where you are, you may be able to watch the ceremony live and for free on services like ITVX and 7plus.