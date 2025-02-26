ExpressVPN and Booking.com for Business team up to protect travelers
Business travelers can now get enhanced online security with ExpressVPN through Booking.com for Business.
Our new free tool finds your exposed data
We’ve launched a free service that scans for your information on data broker and people search sites. No signup or credit card required.
Lightway is reimplemented in Rust for a leaner, more secure VPN protocol
While C is still widely used and influential, Rust is a more modern coding language that better meets our expectations for coding excellence.
Lightway’s Rust rewrite undergoes two security audits, by Cure53 and Praetorian
This rigorous dual-audit approach is unique in the VPN industry.
Why ExpressVPN switched from C to Rust for Lightway’s code
A deep dive into how coding Lightway in Rust creates a more secure VPN protocol, along with other benefits.
New in AircoveOS v5: Faster VPN speeds, safer Wi-Fi sharing
Our latest version of AircoveOS offers almost double the VPN speeds on Aircove routers that the previous version could achieve.
Aircove’s security posture is validated in 2nd audit by Cure53
This thorough evaluation included penetration testing and a complete source code audit of AircoveOS v5.
ExpressVPN now accepts Apple Pay and Google Pay
We’ve recently made it easier to purchase and renew a subscription to ExpressVPN by expanding our payment options.
ExpressVPN’s latest transparency report is here
This report lists information on user data requests received by our legal department over the second half of 2024.
Camden Market’s free Wi-Fi gets an online security boost with ExpressVPN
Visitors to London’s iconic market can now browse safely as if they never left home.
Lightway upgrade: Integrating ML-KEM for post-quantum security
Quantum-safe encryption? ExpressVPN’s Lightway is one of the first to deliver it.
Dare to Dream: Win a trip to see Tottenham Hotspur
The holiday season is officially over, but your chance to win the ultimate Spurs experience is still going strong. To help you beat those...
Introducing holiday.com eSIMs
Stay connected in 200+ countries and regions with eSIMs from holiday.com.