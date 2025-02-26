Home Blog Privacy news

Kristin Hassel -
7 mins
The threat of SIM swaps start with your personal data
A leaked phone number is all it takes for scammers to take over your accounts.
Emergency warning sign USB.
Vanessa Ko -
2 mins
Apple iCloud alternatives? How about external drives
In light of Apple's encryption changes in the UK, users might want to find new cloud storage—but those could also be at risk.
Chantelle Golombick -
12 mins
Personal data removal laws: Do they protect you?
GDPR, CCPA, and other laws offer protections over your personal details, but there are many limitations.
Elly Hancock -
10 mins
Why your stolen data could be used in AI-powered scams
Cybercriminals buy stolen data on the dark web and use AI for deepfake scams. This increases the need to protect your privacy.
Kristin Hassel -
20 mins
What is vishing? How to detect and prevent vishing attacks
Vishing scams use AI and caller ID tricks to sound real—don’t fall for them.
Kristin Hassel -
7 mins
What happens to your data when you use free credit score apps?
Free credit score apps promise easy access—but at what cost?
Naiyie Lamb -
8 mins
Why removing your data from Google is only half the battle
Removing your data from Google is a start, but it’s still out there. Here’s how to erase it from the internet for good.
ExpressVPN -
18 mins
Survey: Is Facebook still relevant in 2025?
Facebook is changing. Our latest survey reveals who’s still using it, who’s not, and where they’ve gone instead.
Naiyie Lamb -
11 mins
Massive social media breaches are exposing your private life
Your posts aren’t the only thing being shared—your data might be, too.
ExpressVPN -
11 mins
U.S. survey: 1 in 6 workers would quit over workplace surveillance as monitoring increases
Employers are watching. From tracking emails to monitoring screens, workplace surveillance is on the rise. But some U.S. workers say enough is enough.
Naiyie Lamb -
11 mins
How scammers use real estate and rental websites to steal your data
Renting or buying a home? Your personal data could be fueling scams without you knowing.
Julia Olech -
8 mins
Why your old email is a goldmine for hackers
From forgotten accounts to weak passwords, discover what risky habits could expose your data to cybercriminals.
Elly Hancock -
9 mins
How data leaks are fueling the surge in identity theft cases
One leaked email. One stolen password. That’s all it takes for scammers to hijack your accounts and steal your identity.

Featured Posts

