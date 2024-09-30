Leading consumer privacy and security company ExpressVPN has partnered with innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) solution Rhino.fi to help its users enjoy robust digital privacy across their entire online experience.

The partnership coincides with Rhino.fi’s launch of its new Rhino Nation benefits platform and includes the immediate perk of access to ExpressVPN’s best deal.

As the exclusive VPN partner of Rhino Nation, ExpressVPN is offering three extra free months to all Rhino.fi users who sign up for an annual plan—that’s a full 15 months of service for 48% off the monthly price. Plus, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, making it risk-free to try.

Once installed, ExpressVPN can be activated in just a click, leaving Rhino.fi users able to stream, game, or simply browse the internet with the same degree of privacy offered by DeFi transactions and assets.

With servers in 105 countries, post-quantum encryption complemented by the custom Lightway VPN protocol, and an independently verified no-logs policy, ExpressVPN is the ultimate solution for fast, secure, and truly private internet access.

Rhino.fi is a Web3 Bridge designed to give users access to all the best DeFi opportunities under one roof, while its new Rhino Nation rewards ecosystem will offer users a range of online benefits including cash back, discounts, and access to unique NFTs.

Learn more about partnering with ExpressVPN and what it has to offer—or try it out for yourself today.