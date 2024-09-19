Sling Freestream is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers a comprehensive streaming experience—without the cost. If you’re wondering if it’s legitimate, a viable cord-cutting option, or just want to know how it differs from Sling TV, you’ve come to the right place!

Launched by Sling TV in 2023, Sling Freestream has over 500 live TV channels and more than 40,000 hours of diverse on-demand content. Perfect for catching up on the latest news, entertaining your kids, or unwinding with a nostalgic favorite. Let’s explore all Sling Freestream has to offer!

How does Sling Freestream work?

One of the most popular features of Sling Freestream is that you don’t need to create an account to gain access to its library of content. Simply go to the Sling Freestream website or Sling app, select the show or movie you want to watch, and start streaming instantly. It’s perfect if you’re looking to tune in quickly without the hassle of signing in or signing up for an account. Note that Sling Freestream is currently only available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

While you don’t need an account to get started, creating one does unlock some additional benefits. With a free account, you can set up unique profiles for different household members, create a watchlist with all of your favorite programs, and add parental controls. You’ll also get ten free hours of DVR storage so you can record live shows to watch them later.

Is Sling Freestream free?

Though it may seem too good to be true, Sling Freestream is a free service with no limit to how much you can watch. Yes, you read that right! You can start streaming on Sling Freestream without any payment information or even making an account. That’s because it’s ad-supported, so you will be served unskippable ad breaks during your shows—a small price to pay for free content.

It’s important to note that Sling Freestream differs from Sling TV, a monthly subscription service offering packages of premium channels. You can access Sling Freestream with or without a Sling TV subscription. You can also choose add-ons like AMC Plus, Showtime, or Starz without having to purchase a base package.

What channels does Sling Freestream have?

Sling Freestream offers an impressive selection of over 500 live channels, including 110 international channels in more than 15 languages. Plus, they’re constantly adding new channels! Whether you want to watch your local sports team, catch up on your favorite sitcom, or try something new, there is something for everyone on Sling Freestream.

Sports

Want to catch up on game highlights, watch replays, or discover a new sport? Sling Freestream sports channels include:

ESPN On Demand

MSG Sportszone

PickleTV

Outside TV

Draftkings Network

World Poker Tour live

News

You can stay up to date on all the latest global news, national coverage, weather events, or even entertainment and gossip with Sling Freestream news channels, including:

ABC News

BBC News

CBS News 24/7

FOX Weather

The TMZ Channel

Kids

Sling Freestream is also great for families with children. It offers a ton of kid-friendly content that is both educational and entertaining, including:

Nick Jr. Pluto TV

Ryan and Friends

Sensical Jr.

Cartoon Network Sneak Peak

Yippee TV

Entertainment

Sling Freestream also offers many great entertainment and lifestyle channels— everything from reality TV and cooking shows to anime and comedy specials. Some of the entertainment content include:

Starz On Demand

Comedy Central Pluto TV

CrunchyRoll

Just For Laughs TV

Lifetime Sneak Peek

MTV Pluto TV

On-Demand Content

Sling Freestream also has an extensive library of on-demand movies and shows across genres. You can catch rom-coms, thrillers, documentaries, game shows, horror movies, and more at any time! Some on-demand content includes popular shows like:

Hell’s Kitchen

Rick and Morty

Hot Ones

Forensic Files

Deal or No Deal

What is the difference between Sling Freestream and Sling TV?

There are a few major differences between Sling Freestream and Sling TV, though they’re owned by the same company. The biggest differences are in the cost and content offered. While Sling Freestream offers over 500 channels, many are niche channels and programs that will appeal to specific audiences.

On the other hand, Sling TV is a paid subscription-based service that offers more extensive programming options that may appeal to users looking for something similar to cable. With Sling TV, you can choose from two different base packages—Sling Orange and Sling Blue—which offer different channels to suit your needs.

Sling Freestream Sling TV Account required No Yes Cost Free Monthly subscription, no long-term contracts Ads Yes Yes Channel Lineup Limited (500+), niche channels Popular live TV channels like ESPN, HGTV, CNN, local news networks, and more DVR Storage 10 hours 50 hours Premium channel add-ons Yes Yes

Why do I need a Sling Freestream VPN?

Using a VPN while watching Sling Freestream can help take your streaming experience to the next level. Sling Freestream is only available in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, so if you’re traveling overseas, you won’t be able to access it. By connecting to ExpressVPN’s server locations in the U.S. when you’re abroad, you can continue watching your favorite content on Sling Freestream uninterrupted.

While VPNs are useful for travel, they also are helpful in everyday situations. Some internet service providers (ISP) intentionally limit your internet speeds based on specific activity, like streaming, whether you’re at home or using mobile data while on the go. Using a VPN will help bypass this by creating an encrypted tunnel that your ISP can’t see into—they won’t limit your streaming if they don’t know you’re streaming!

Another way to bypass these limits is to use public networks, but these are often unsecure. With a VPN, you can stream securely and rest assured your information is safe. Public Wi-Fi networks also sometimes come with restrictions, like your work or school blocking access to streaming sites like Sling Freestream. A VPN hides your internet traffic from network admins so you can stream with no restrictions.

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

