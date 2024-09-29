October is jam-packed with a ton of TV show content hitting the little screens! Whether you’re in the mood for a spooky Halloween special, a thrilling British crime show, or the real-life political drama of the U.S. Election, we’ve got you covered. Check out all the great shows returning and premiering in October 2024.

Watch your favorite TV shows with ExpressVPN for the best streaming experience. Simply connect to a secure server location to bypass restrictions on any network—including schools and offices—and enjoy complete streaming access anywhere.

Get ExpressVPN

Vice Presidential Debate

Release date: October 1

Where to watch: CBS

With the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election just over a month away, you’re sure to want to tune in to the Vice Presidential debate. Democratic nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz faces off against Ohio U.S. Senator and Republican nominee JD Vance in their first and likely only debate. Hosted by CBS News, the debate will be moderated by Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan. Following the Presidential debate last month, Walz and Vance will address their stances on key issues for voters. You can stream the event live on October 1 on Hulu, CBS, or the ABC News app.

Joan

Release date: October 2

Where to watch: CW

Sophie Turner stars as Joan, a housewife turned diamond thief, in this six-part miniseries. Based on the real-life of Joan Hannington and adapted from her 2004 memoir, this true crime drama is sure to keep you wanting more. It debuts on September 29 on ITV and ITVX in the UK, followed shortly by its U.S. release on the CW on October 2.

Gremlins: The Wild Batch

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Max

Looking for some childhood nostalgia? If you are a fan of the 1980s children’s film Gremlins, this show is perfect for you. Gremlins: The Wild Batch is set in 1920s Shanghai and follows 10-year-old Sam Wing and how he met Gizmo, a young Mogwai. Written by Tze Chun, this series also has the backing of producers Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, and Steven Spielberg. The second season is slated to premiere on October 3, 2024 on Max.

Heartstopper

Release date: October 3

Where to watch: Netflix

Season three of this British coming-of-age rom-com series is here! Based on the webcomic and graphic novel by Alice Oseman, this story follows Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), a schoolboy who falls in love with his classmate, and school rugby star Nick Nelson (Kit Connor). Season three promises to expand on their romance and the mental health issues plaguing Charlie as the boys enter their final years of schooling. Pop some popcorn and settle in for a binge night because all eight episodes drop on October 3!

The Franchise

Release date: October 6

Where to watch: Max

Thought you were done with superhero series? Well, you’ve never seen one like this. The Franchise follows a film crew trying to shoot a superhero movie that is constantly on the edge of failure. Executive producers Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci team up with creator Jon Brown to shed a comedic light on the behind-the-scenes mayhem of this all too familiar world.

Solar Opposites Halloween Special: The Hunt for Brown October

Release date: October 7

Where to watch: Hulu

Get ready for some Halloween tricks and treats with Solar Opposites’ Halloween Special! This special episode of the show’s fifth season, The Hunt for Brown October, follows the alien family as they face off with the Spirit of Halloween after it starts to take over Korvo’s life. Chaos and mischief are sure to follow.

Superman & Lois

Release date: October 7

Where to watch: CW

Superman returns for the fourth and final season of the action-packed drama Superman and Lois. Tyler Hoechlin reprises his role as Superman, while Elizabeth Tulloch is back as Lois Lane, juggling their responsibilities as parents to two teens while also trying to save the world. The first two episodes will air back-to-back on the CW on October 7, with further episodes airing weekly.

Abbott Elementary

Release date: October 9

Where to watch: ABC, next day on Hulu

Ready to go back to school with this Emmy-winning sitcom? Abbott Elementary follows a group of teachers at the perpetually underfunded and predominantly black Abbott Elementary. Created by comedian and writer Quinta Brunson, this mockumentary-style comedy balances humor and heart as it returns for its fourth season. New episodes air on ABC weekly starting October 9 and will be available the following day on Hulu.

Outer Banks

Release date: October 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Outer Banks is gearing up for its return to Netflix for its fourth season with more adventure, romance, and teen drama. The Pogues are back and things are bound to get crazier as they tackle their next treasure-hunting expedition—finding Blackbeard’s legendary gold. Get ready for a binge, with the first five episodes of season four premiering on October 10!

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Release date: October 10

Where to watch: Netflix

Lara Croft is back and ready to take on new adventures! Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is an all-new animated action series hitting Netflix on October 10. Continuing where the 2018 video game reboot left off, this series is sure to excite long-time fans and new ones alike. Hayley Atwell leads the voice cast as Lara Croft, while Allen Maldonado and Earl Baylon provide additional voices.

Disclaimer

Release date: October 11

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Critically acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón brings to life Disclaimer, a psychological thriller miniseries based on a book of the same name. Cate Blanchett stars as Catherin Ravenscroft, a seasoned investigative journalist who discovers that a novel of unknown origins reveals her darkest secrets. Racing against the clock, she tries to figure out who sent the novel and what they want before her whole world comes crashing down. You won’t want to miss this seven-part series, dropping October 11 on Apple TV+.

Barney’s World

Release date: October 14

Where to watch: Max

Barney’s World is a new animated series, reviving the beloved purple dinosaur, Barney. This time, Barney’s World is set on a playground where Barney, along with his dino friends Billy and Baby Bop, help kids understand and manage their growing emotions. Aimed at preschool-aged children, each of these 52 episodes is 11 minutes long—perfect for young attention spans! New episodes will drop on Max on October 14.

ExpressVPN takes your streaming experience up a notch. If your ISP is slowing your connection based on your activity, VPN encryption lets you bypass that and stream at full speed.

Get ExpressVPN

Family Guy Halloween Special

Release date: October 14

Where to watch: Hulu

Another great Halloween special to look out for is the Family Guy Halloween Special. Glen Powell is slated to guest star as Patrick McCloskey, the current reigning champion of the Quahog annual Pumpkin Contest, who Peter wishes to unseat by any means necessary. Derek Jacobi also guest stars as Rupert, Stewie’s beloved teddy bear. This special episode will air exclusively on Hulu, so be sure to tune in on October 14.

Shrinking

Release date: October 16

Where to watch: Apple TV+

Shrinking returns for another season of heartfelt laughs on Apple TV+. Starring Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, and Jessica Williams, this dramedy follows Segel as a therapist who decides to start breaking all the rules after the death of his wife. With creators Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein at the helm, this series is both hilarious and touching. The first episode of season two will premiere on October 16, only on Apple TV+.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance

Release date: October 17

Where to watch: Netflix

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance is a new CG-animated series that takes place during the One Year War, offering a fresh perspective on the classic Gundam saga. Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the franchise, this six-episode series promises to deliver high-stakes action and the emotional depth the Gundam universe is known for. Celia Massingham and Lavans lead the English voice cast. All episodes drop on Netflix on October 17, so get ready for an epic binge!

Passenger

Release date: October 17

Where to watch: BritBox

Can’t get enough of crime thrillers? Passenger may be perfect for you! This British dark comedy-thriller stars Wunmi Mosaku as Riya, a former Met police officer who moves to a small town to take care of her ailing mother-in-law. But when there is a string of strange disappearances, Riya sets out to investigate, uncovering secrets at every turn. Two episodes will drop each week for three weeks, starting on October 17, only on BritBox.

Rivals

Release date: October 18

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+

Rivals is an all-new series coming to Disney+ on October 18, based on Jilly Cooper’s iconic 1988 novel of the same name. Set in the glamorous and cutthroat world of English high society, this show explores the rivalry between TV executive Rupert Campbell-Back (Alex Hassell) and his neighbor Lord Tony Baddingham (David Tennant).

What We Do in the Shadows

Release date: October 21

Where to watch: Hulu

Jermaine Clement’s comedy horror show is back for its sixth and final season! Now with 29 Emmy nominations, What We Do in the Shadows follows four eternal vampires living together as roommates in Staten Island. Season six continues on where season five finished, with Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) re-evaluating his decision to become a vampire and the rest of the group taking stock of their own unaccomplished goals. The first three episodes will debut on October 21 on FX and air weekly after that and be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The show will eventually make it on to Disney+ outside the U.S.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Release date: October 24

Where to watch: Prime Video

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is the highly anticipated live-action adaptation of the popular video game series. Ryoma Takeuchi leads the cast as Kazuma Kiryu, a fearless Yakuza fighter, as he navigates the criminal underworld and his relationship with his childhood friend Akira Nishikiyama, played by Kento Kaku. Episodes will drop weekly on Prime Video, with a three-episode premiere on October 24.

Somebody Somewhere

Release date: October 27

Where to watch: Max

Inspired by the life of the executive producer and lead actress Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere follows Sam as she navigates life in small-town Kansas after the death of her sister. The third and final season of this delightful and touching HBO dramedy premieres on October 27. Want to catch up on the first two seasons before season three drops? All episodes are available on Max now.

Lioness

Release date: October 27

Where to watch: Paramount Plus

Back for its second season, Taylor Sheridan’s hit spy thriller Lioness drops on October 27 with a special two-episode premiere on Paramount Plus. Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman return as Joe and Kaityln, two CIA officers in the Lioness program, a secret operation that trains female agents to infiltrate and take down criminal organizations. This new season introduces a new Lioness operative who works to take down an unknown threat closer to home. Filled with edge-of-your-seat action, you’ll be sure to want to tune in weekly for new episodes.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

Release date: October 29

Where to watch: Disney+

The Wizards of Waverly Place are back in this new Disney+ spin-off series for kids and teens! Twelve years after the end of the original series, David Henrie reprises his role as Justin Russo, now an adult trying to live a normal, non-magical life. But when his sister Alex (Selena Gomez) seeks his help in training a young, rebellious wizard named Billie, Justin works to balance his family life with his wizarding abilities. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place premieres October 29 on the Disney Channel and will be available on Disney+ the next day.

The Diplomat

Release date: October 31

Where to watch: Netflix

Season two of The Diplomat is coming to Netflix and with it more political intrigue, dramatic reveals, and deep mistrust. With season one ending with a big reveal of who was behind a British warship attack, Kate (Keri Russell) must navigate the muddy waters of international spying and provide proof, before it’s too late. Allison Janney joins the season two cast as U.S. Vice President Grace Penn. Tune in for this explosive season premiere on October 31.

Why you need ExpressVPN for streaming

A premium VPN like ExpressVPN is the perfect way to stream your favorite shows securely. Not only does ExpressVPN offer high-speed servers in 105 countries across the world, optimized for streaming and security, but with a VPN, you can stream across your devices and even on your smart TVs and gaming consoles.

Securely stream with a VPN on up to eight simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch episodes at home, on the go, or even abroad.

Key features:

High-speed servers in 105 countries across the globe, all optimized for speed and security

One subscription works on up to 8 devices at once

Customer service with 24/7 live chat support

Strict privacy policy : We don’t record your activity or VPN connections

Comprehensive support site filled with DIY troubleshooting articles, handy video tutorials, and more

Our advanced server system, called TrustedServer , ensures data is wiped on every reboot

Extra features to block display ads, adult sites, and malicious trackers

Next-gen Lightway protocol offers greater speeds, security, and reliability, especially on mobile

The Best VPN for Streaming

Looking for more TV shows to stream?

Love watching TV? Want to stay up-to-date on how to watch them? We’ve got you covered with our handy guides on how to stream the hottest TV shows online, including big hits like Suits, House of the Dragon, Star Trek, and more.

Check out our full list of TV show guides here!