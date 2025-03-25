Finding a free sports streaming site that’s actually decent can seem impossible—but there are some hidden gems out there. Some sports streaming services are completely free and legal to use, and they’re not just for niche sports. You can watch the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, F1, and many other big sports events if you know where to look.

We’ve pulled together 25 of the best live sports streaming sites from around the world to help you watch top games for free wherever you are. We’ll also tell you how you can use ExpressVPN to fix common streaming issues.

How to watch free sports streams with a VPN

Watching free sports streaming channels is great, provided you can access them. Many schools, offices, and public Wi-Fi networks block streaming sites. A VPN is an easy-to-use tool that helps you bypass these restrictions, so you can stream sports for free from anywhere.

Connect to a server location that matches your streaming platform. For example, Brits can connect to a server in the UK to watch football, tennis, and more on BBC iPlayer.

Why you need ExpressVPN to watch free sports

ExpressVPN isn’t just for cybersecurity—it’s a powerful tool to help you enjoy smooth, unrestricted sports streaming at home, at work, and even when traveling abroad.

Bypass streaming restrictions: Public Wi-Fi networks at places like schools, offices, or cafes often block streaming platforms. ExpressVPN lets you bypass network restrictions, so you can access free sports streaming sites wherever you go.

Avoid ISP throttling: Internet providers sometimes slow down your connection when they detect streaming, which can lead to buffering. ExpressVPN uses advanced encryption to hide your activity, preventing activity-based throttling and helping ensure a smooth, high-quality stream.

Secure your personal data: Whether you’re at home or using public Wi-Fi, cybercrooks can target your network. ExpressVPN’s encryption secures your connection, protecting your data, so you can stream with peace of mind.

Block ads and malicious websites: Some sites that claim to offer free sports streaming are unreliable. While all the sites on our list are trustworthy, you might run into issues if you’re looking for additional sites on your own. You can set ExpressVPN to block ads and stop you from visiting websites that may plant malware on your device.

Free global sports streaming sites

The streaming platforms on this list aren’t limited to your web browser. If you want to watch on the go or on a bigger screen, all of the platforms have apps for Android and iOS, and some also have apps for smart TVs, TV box systems, and even game consoles.

1. Pluto TV

Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that offers a variety of free sports streaming channels and on-demand content. You can watch dedicated sports channels like Pluto TV Sports, CBS Sports HQ, Fox Sports, and beIN Sports Xtra, covering a range of events from football, basketball, and European football to MMA and wrestling. While it doesn’t typically stream major league games live, Pluto TV offers plenty of highlight reels, classic matches, and sports talk shows.

Available in 30+ countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe and Latin America (content varies by country) Available sports American football, baseball, basketball, European football, golf, combat sports, motorsports, extreme sports Account required? Yes Ads Yes

2. Red Bull TV

Red Bull TV is a free sports streaming site with no signup required. You can stream live high-adrenaline events like the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Natural Selection Tour, as well as mountain biking, surfing, and motorsports competitions. The platform also features highlights, films, and shows covering a diverse mix of niche sports like rock climbing, kayaking, and skateboarding. Some events may not be available in every country due to broadcast restrictions.

Available in Most countries worldwide Available sports Motorsports, water sports, cycling, esports, climbing, dance, aerial sports Account required? No Ads No

3. YouTube

It’s becoming more popular for sports organizations and teams to live stream events on their YouTube channel for fans living in countries where there’s no other way to watch the match. Depending on the day, you could stream an MMA fight in Thailand, a football game in Argentina, or select MLB baseball games from the USA. Some sports channels, such as BT Sports, have aired championship finals on YouTube in select countries.

Nearly every sports organization has a YouTube channel with extensive highlights, behind-the-scenes videos, player interviews, and more.

Available in Most countries worldwide Available sports Basketball, European football, hockey, badminton, cycling, gymnastics, cricket, rugby, track and field Account required? No Ads Yes

4. Tubi

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service with a growing selection of live and on-demand sports content. You won’t find live coverage of major sporting events (although there are exceptions like the Super Bowl LIX), but you get access to Fox Sports, Fubo Sports, and other channels with highlight shows from all major pro sports leagues in the U.S., and various sports films and documentaries.

Live channels are only available in the US and Canada, but if you’re in these countries, Tubi is a great free sports streaming site with no signup required.

Available in 🇺🇲 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇳🇿 🇨🇷 🇪🇨 🇸🇻 🇬🇹 🇲🇽 🇵🇦

U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama (live channels not available in all countries) Available sports channels NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, DAZN, Ringside, Fubo Sports, HBO Boxing, beIN Sports XTRA, Real Madrid TV, Women’s Sports Network Account required? No Ads Yes

Free sports streaming sites in the U.S. and Canada

5. The Roku Channel

The Roku Sports Channel is a 24/7 sports hub featuring live events, original programming, and on-demand content. Live broadcasts include Major League Baseball Sunday games, Formula E races, NBA G League games, and the X Games. The channel also features original sports shows like NFL Draft: The Pick Is In and WWE: Next Gen. You can watch on any Roku player, the Roku app, or The Roku Channel website.

Available in 🇺🇲 U.S. Available sports MLB, Formula E, NBA G League, X Games Account required? Yes (free Roku account) Ads Yes

6. CBC Gem

CBC Gem is the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s free streaming platform. It offers a mix of live and on-demand content, including sports. While a paid subscription unlocks additional features, the free version provides live streams of CBC’s sports coverage, including major national and international events.

Available in 🇨🇦 Canada Available sports Hockey (including NHL), basketball, skiing, European football, track and field Account required? Yes Ads Yes

Free sports streaming sites in the UK

7. BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer has live and on-demand sports content that includes football, rugby, tennis, and more. You can stream major tournaments such as the World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and Wimbledon. The platform also offers highlights from the Premier League and live matches from the FA Cup.

Available in 🇬🇧 UK Available sports Football, tennis, NBA, rugby, track and field, triathlon, snooker, rowing, swimming Account required? Yes Ads No

8. ITVX

ITVX has live sporting events, highlights, and analysis, with coverage that includes football, rugby, motorsports, and more. It streams major tournaments such as the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Six Nations, British Touring Car Championship, and British horse racing.

Available in 🇬🇧 UK Available sports Football, motorsports, rugby, boxing, darts, cycling, horse racing Account required? Yes Ads Yes

9. Channel 4

Channel 4 offers live coverage of international football matches, FIH Hockey Pro League, and the British Grand Prix, plus highlights of all the other Formula 1 events. The platform also features sports documentaries and series that delve into various athletic pursuits.

Available in 🇬🇧 UK Available sports Football, hockey, motorsports Account required? Yes Ads Yes

Free sports streaming sites in Australia and New Zealand

10. 9Now

9Now, Channel 9’s free streaming service in Australia, has a good variety of live sports, including the Australian Open, NRL matches, and select golf tournaments. You can also watch in-depth analysis and commentary on sports programs like 100% Footy and The AFL Sunday Footy Show.

Available in 🇦🇺 Australia Available sports Basketball, golf, tennis, rugby, swimming Account required? Yes Ads Yes

11. 7Plus

7plus offers a selection of free live sports coverage across various disciplines. You can watch the Australian Football League (AFL), international cricket matches, and motorsports like the Supercars Championship.

Available in 🇦🇺 Australia Available sports AFL, cricket, horse racing, golf, NFL, track and field, motorsports, hockey Account required? Yes Ads Yes

12. SBS on Demand

SBS On Demand has broadcast rights for premier cycling events such as the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España. You can live stream top athletics competitions, including the World Athletics Championships, and football tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. There’s also coverage of niche events, such as the Dakar Rally and Surf Life Saving competitions.

Available in 🇦🇺 Australia Available sports Cycling, motorsports, European football, track and field, gymnastics, figure skating Account required? Yes Ads Yes

13. 10 Play

10 Play has a wide range of live sports coverage, including football events such as A-League Men, A-League Women, Socceroos, and Matildas matches. The platform also streams basketball games from the National Basketball League (NBL) and motorsport events like the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and MotoGP. It also provides on-demand access to sports documentaries and highlight programs.

Available in 🇦🇺 Australia Available sports Basketball, soccer, basketball, motorsports Account required? Yes Ads Yes

14. TVNZ+

Kiwis can live stream major sports events, including the NFL Super Bowl, NBL fixtures, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for free on TVNZ+. You can also watch replays and highlights to catch up on key moments you might have missed.

Available in 🇳🇿 New Zealand Available sports Basketball, hockey, cricket, NFL, rugby, soccer, golf Account required? Yes Ads Yes

Free sports streaming sites in Europe

15. DRTV

DRTV provides live and on-demand streams of sports like European football (Women’s Nations League), handball, and athletics, with Danish commentary. It also has broadcast rights for Wimbledon and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There’s a selection of documentaries covering mainstream and niche sports and the weekly round-up show Sportsmagasinet keeps you up to date with sports news.

Available in 🇩🇰 Denmark Available sports European football, tennis, handball, track and field Account required? Yes Ads No

16. France TV

France TV has a good variety of live and on-demand French-language sports coverage, including cycling, tennis, and rugby. It’s the exclusive home of the Tour de France and the French Open in France. The platform also offers coverage of events like the Six Nations and Coupe de France.

Available in 🇫🇷 France Available sports Rugby, tennis, cycling, European football, track and field Account required? Yes Ads Yes (limited)

17. TF1+

TF1+ offers a variety of sports programming, including live events, highlights, and dedicated sports shows. Téléfoot, a long-standing football program first broadcast in 1977, has in-depth coverage of French and international football, featuring match analyses, player interviews, and highlights from Ligue 1 and other major leagues. All content on the platform is in French.

Available in 🇫🇷 France Available sports Football, rugby, handball, motorsports, winter sports Account required? Yes Ads Yes

18. ARD

ARD Mediathek has free sports streams from live events plus full replays, highlights, and in-depth analysis from multiple leagues, both domestic and international. You can watch live DFB-Pokal and UEFA matches, the German Athletics Championships, winter sports, and more, all with German commentary. The platform features programs like Sportschau, which provides summaries of Bundesliga matches and other sporting events.

Available in 🇩🇪 Germany Available sports European football, handball, winter sports, track and field, equestrian Account required? Yes Ads Yes (limited)

19. ProSieben

Joyn, the free streaming app for German-language channel ProSieben, is home to plenty of live sports. You can watch live NBA games, the European League of Football, Bundesliga matches, ice hockey, rugby, and more. Joyn broadcasts all of the free-to-air ProSieben channels on one convenient digital platform.

Available in 🇩🇪 Germany Available sports European football, basketball, rugby, wrestling, boxing, ice hockey, motorsports Account required? Yes Ads Yes

20. NOS

Dutch-language broadcaster NOS has an extensive library of free sports programming on its online platform. You can watch a wide range of sports, including football, tennis, ice skating, cycling, and field hockey. It even has major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Tour de France.

Available in 🇳🇱 Netherlands Available sports Cycling, equestrian, European football, hockey, motorsports, track and field Account required? No Ads Yes

21. RaiPlay

RaiPlay provides Italian speakers with live streams and catch-up content for various sports tournaments, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, Giro d’Italia, and the Six Nations. 90° Minuto is a popular program for Serie A fans with highlights and analysis from the latest matchday. On Sunday night, you can tune into La Domenica Sportiva, for more in-depth coverage of the day’s sports events.

Available in 🇮🇹 Italy Available sports European football, rugby, cycling, basketball, horse racing, tennis, volleyball Account required? Yes Ads Yes

22. RTBF

RTBF Auvio has live coverage, replays, and highlights of a wide range of sports, including motorsports, football, cycling, and tennis. You can live stream F1 Grand Prix races, the Tour de France, the Euros, major tennis tournaments, and more, all with commentary in French.

Available in 🇧🇪 Belgium Available sports Formula 1, formula E, European football, tennis, track and field, basketball, rugby, cycling, skiing Account required? Yes Ads No

23. RTÉ Player

RTÉ Player, the Irish national broadcaster’s on-demand streaming service, offers a range of sports content for Irish and English speakers, including live matches and highlight shows covering events like the UEFA Champions League and GAA fixtures. The popular show The Sunday Game covers Gaelic football and hurling with extensive analysis and highlights.

Available in 🇮🇪 Ireland Available sports European football, rugby, track and field, Gaelic football, hurling Account required? Yes Ads Yes

24. ServusTV

The Austrian free-to-air channel ServusTV has a free streaming platform called ServusTV On where you can stream live major events including Formula 1 races, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Conference League, the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), and the Australian Open and French Open tennis Grand Slams. You can also watch highlights and replays of key moments, all with German commentary.

Available in 🇦🇹 Austria Available sports Formula 1, tennis, European football, golf, Le Mans, hockey, sailing, skiing Account required? No Ads Yes

25. SVT Play

Swedes can stream live sports for free in Swedish on SVT Play. You can watch the World Table Tennis Championship, the Swedish Bandy Championship finals, the Gotland Grand National enduro race, and the TV-pucken ice hockey tournament. You also get access to Basketball highlights, including NBA games. Sports news programs like Sportnytt and Sportspegeln provide the latest updates and analyses.

Available in 🇸🇪 Sweden Available sports Basketball, European football, ice hockey, athletics, table tennis, handball, skiing, curling Account required? Yes Ads No

Free sports streaming apps for smart TVs

Want to stream live sports directly on your smart TV? Streaming platforms that are available in your country may have an app preinstalled on your smart TV. You can also search for a platform in the app store on your TV to see if a native app is available.

Many of the streaming platforms listed above have dedicated apps for portable streaming devices you can use with your TV, so you can enjoy free sports streaming on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV device. You may need to change the country setting on your device to download certain apps.