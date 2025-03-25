The 25 Best Free Sports Streaming Sites from Around the World

Finding a free sports streaming site that’s actually decent can seem impossible—but there are some hidden gems out there. Some sports streaming services are completely free and legal to use, and they’re not just for niche sports. You can watch the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, F1, and many other big sports events if you know where to look. 

We’ve pulled together 25 of the best live sports streaming sites from around the world to help you watch top games for free wherever you are. We’ll also tell you how you can use ExpressVPN to fix common streaming issues.

How to watch free sports streams with a VPN 

Watching free sports streaming channels is great, provided you can access them. Many schools, offices, and public Wi-Fi networks block streaming sites. A VPN is an easy-to-use tool that helps you bypass these restrictions, so you can stream sports for free from anywhere. 

Why you need ExpressVPN to watch free sports

ExpressVPN isn’t just for cybersecurity—it’s a powerful tool to help you enjoy smooth, unrestricted sports streaming at home, at work, and even when traveling abroad.

  • Bypass streaming restrictions: Public Wi-Fi networks at places like schools, offices, or cafes often block streaming platforms. ExpressVPN lets you bypass network restrictions, so you can access free sports streaming sites wherever you go.
  • Avoid ISP throttling: Internet providers sometimes slow down your connection when they detect streaming, which can lead to buffering. ExpressVPN uses advanced encryption to hide your activity, preventing activity-based throttling and helping ensure a smooth, high-quality stream.
  • Secure your personal data: Whether you’re at home or using public Wi-Fi, cybercrooks can target your network. ExpressVPN’s encryption secures your connection, protecting your data, so you can stream with peace of mind.
  • Block ads and malicious websites: Some sites that claim to offer free sports streaming are unreliable. While all the sites on our list are trustworthy, you might run into issues if you’re looking for additional sites on your own. You can set ExpressVPN to block ads and stop you from visiting websites that may plant malware on your device.

Free global sports streaming sites

The streaming platforms on this list aren’t limited to your web browser. If you want to watch on the go or on a bigger screen, all of the platforms have apps for Android and iOS, and some also have apps for smart TVs, TV box systems, and even game consoles.

1. Pluto TV

Screenshot of Pluto TV's live TV page

Pluto TV is an ad-supported streaming service that offers a variety of free sports streaming channels and on-demand content. You can watch dedicated sports channels like Pluto TV Sports, CBS Sports HQ, Fox Sports, and beIN Sports Xtra, covering a range of events from football, basketball, and European football to MMA and wrestling. While it doesn’t typically stream major league games live, Pluto TV offers plenty of highlight reels, classic matches, and sports talk shows. 

  
Available in30+ countries including the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and parts of Europe and Latin America (content varies by country)
Available sportsAmerican football, baseball, basketball, European football, golf, combat sports, motorsports, extreme sports
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

2. Red Bull TV 

Screenshot of the Red Bull TV live events page

Red Bull TV is a free sports streaming site with no signup required. You can stream live high-adrenaline events like the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series and the Natural Selection Tour, as well as mountain biking, surfing, and motorsports competitions. The platform also features highlights, films, and shows covering a diverse mix of niche sports like rock climbing, kayaking, and skateboarding. Some events may not be available in every country due to broadcast restrictions. 

  
Available inMost countries worldwide
Available sportsMotorsports, water sports, cycling, esports, climbing, dance, aerial sports
Account required?No
AdsNo

3. YouTube

Screenshot of the official UEFA YouTube channel

It’s becoming more popular for sports organizations and teams to live stream events on their YouTube channel for fans living in countries where there’s no other way to watch the match. Depending on the day, you could stream an MMA fight in Thailand, a football game in Argentina, or select MLB baseball games from the USA. Some sports channels, such as BT Sports, have aired championship finals on YouTube in select countries.

Nearly every sports organization has a YouTube channel with extensive highlights, behind-the-scenes videos, player interviews, and more. 

  
Available inMost countries worldwide
Available sportsBasketball, European football, hockey, badminton, cycling, gymnastics, cricket, rugby, track and field
Account required?No
AdsYes

4. Tubi

Screenshot of Tubi's live TV page

Tubi is a free, ad-supported streaming service with a growing selection of live and on-demand sports content. You won’t find live coverage of major sporting events (although there are exceptions like the Super Bowl LIX), but you get access to Fox Sports, Fubo Sports, and other channels with highlight shows from all major pro sports leagues in the U.S., and various sports films and documentaries.

Live channels are only available in the US and Canada, but if you’re in these countries, Tubi is a great free sports streaming site with no signup required. 

  
Available in🇺🇲 🇬🇧 🇦🇺 🇨🇦 🇳🇿 🇨🇷 🇪🇨 🇸🇻 🇬🇹 🇲🇽 🇵🇦
U.S., UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, and Panama (live channels not available in all countries)
Available sports channelsNFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, UFC, DAZN, Ringside, Fubo Sports, HBO Boxing, beIN Sports XTRA, Real Madrid TV, Women’s Sports Network
Account required?No
AdsYes

Free sports streaming sites in the U.S. and Canada

5. The Roku Channel

Screenshot of the Roku Channel sports section

The Roku Sports Channel is a 24/7 sports hub featuring live events, original programming, and on-demand content. Live broadcasts include Major League Baseball Sunday games, Formula E races, NBA G League games, and the X Games. The channel also features original sports shows like NFL Draft: The Pick Is In and WWE: Next Gen. You can watch on any Roku player, the Roku app, or The Roku Channel website.

  
Available in🇺🇲 U.S.
Available sportsMLB, Formula E, NBA G League, X Games 
Account required?Yes (free Roku account)
AdsYes

 

ExpressVPN works smoothly with free sports streaming sites all around the world, making it easy to avoid common streaming issues and watch sports for free wherever you are.

6. CBC Gem

CBC Gem is the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation’s free streaming platform. It offers a mix of live and on-demand content, including sports. While a paid subscription unlocks additional features, the free version provides live streams of CBC’s sports coverage, including major national and international events.

  
Available in🇨🇦 Canada
Available sports  Hockey (including NHL), basketball, skiing, European football, track and field
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

Free sports streaming sites in the UK

7. BBC iPlayer

Screenshot of BBC iPlayer's page for a documentary about Serena Williams

BBC iPlayer has live and on-demand sports content that includes football, rugby, tennis, and more. You can stream major tournaments such as the World Cup, UEFA European Championship, and Wimbledon. The platform also offers highlights from the Premier League and live matches from the FA Cup.

  
Available in🇬🇧 UK
Available sports  Football, tennis, NBA, rugby, track and field, triathlon, snooker, rowing, swimming
Account required?Yes
AdsNo

8. ITVX

Screenshot of the ITVX sports page

ITVX has live sporting events, highlights, and analysis, with coverage that includes football, rugby, motorsports, and more. It streams major tournaments such as the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Six Nations, British Touring Car Championship, and British horse racing. 

  
Available in🇬🇧 UK
Available sports  Football, motorsports, rugby, boxing, darts, cycling, horse racing
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

9. Channel 4

Screenshot of Channel 4's sports section

Channel 4 offers live coverage of international football matches, FIH Hockey Pro League, and the British Grand Prix, plus highlights of all the other Formula 1 events. The platform also features sports documentaries and series that delve into various athletic pursuits.

  
Available in🇬🇧 UK
Available sports  Football, hockey, motorsports
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

 

ExpressVPN’s global server network spans 105 countries on six continents, making it easy to find one in a location to match your streaming service. This way, you can access your usual streaming services from home even when you’re traveling abroad.

Free sports streaming sites in Australia and New Zealand

10. 9Now

Screenshot of 9Now's sports section

9Now, Channel 9’s free streaming service in Australia, has a good variety of live sports, including the Australian Open, NRL matches, and select golf tournaments. You can also watch in-depth analysis and commentary on sports programs like 100% Footy and The AFL Sunday Footy Show

  
Available in🇦🇺 Australia
Available sportsBasketball, golf, tennis, rugby, swimming
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

11. 7Plus

Screenshot of Supercars Championship on 7plus

7plus offers a selection of free live sports coverage across various disciplines. You can watch the Australian Football League (AFL), international cricket matches, and motorsports like the Supercars Championship.

  
Available in🇦🇺 Australia
Available sportsAFL, cricket, horse racing, golf, NFL, track and field, motorsports, hockey
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

12. SBS on Demand

Screenshot of the FIFA+ channel on SBS on Demand

SBS On Demand has broadcast rights for premier cycling events such as the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, and Vuelta a España. You can live stream top athletics competitions, including the World Athletics Championships, and football tournaments like the FIFA World Cup. There’s also coverage of niche events, such as the Dakar Rally and Surf Life Saving competitions.

  
Available in🇦🇺 Australia
Available sportsCycling, motorsports, European football, track and field, gymnastics, figure skating
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

13. 10 Play

Screenshot of 10 Play's football section

10 Play has a wide range of live sports coverage, including football events such as A-League Men, A-League Women, Socceroos, and Matildas matches. The platform also streams basketball games from the National Basketball League (NBL) and motorsport events like the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and MotoGP. It also provides on-demand access to sports documentaries and highlight programs. 

  
Available in🇦🇺 Australia
Available sportsBasketball, soccer, basketball, motorsports
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

14. TVNZ+

Screenshot of the sports section on TVNZ+

Kiwis can live stream major sports events, including the NFL Super Bowl, NBL fixtures, and FIFA World Cup qualifiers, for free on TVNZ+. You can also watch replays and highlights to catch up on key moments you might have missed.

  
Available in🇳🇿 New Zealand
Available sportsBasketball, hockey, cricket, NFL, rugby, soccer, golf
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

 

ExpressVPN uses strong encryption to help you bypass streaming blocks at your school, office, or anywhere else, and watch live sports for free on your own terms.

Free sports streaming sites in Europe

15. DRTV

DRTV provides live and on-demand streams of sports like European football (Women’s Nations League), handball, and athletics, with Danish commentary. It also has broadcast rights for Wimbledon and the 2026 FIFA World Cup. There’s a selection of documentaries covering mainstream and niche sports and the weekly round-up show Sportsmagasinet keeps you up to date with sports news.

  
Available in🇩🇰 Denmark
Available sports  European football, tennis, handball, track and field
Account required?Yes
AdsNo

16. France TV 

France TV has a good variety of live and on-demand French-language sports coverage, including cycling, tennis, and rugby. It’s the exclusive home of the Tour de France and the French Open in France. The platform also offers coverage of events like the Six Nations and Coupe de France. 

  
Available in🇫🇷 France 
Available sports  Rugby, tennis, cycling, European football, track and field
Account required?Yes
AdsYes (limited)

17. TF1+ 

Screenshot of the football section on TF1+

TF1+ offers a variety of sports programming, including live events, highlights, and dedicated sports shows. Téléfoot, a long-standing football program first broadcast in 1977, has in-depth coverage of French and international football, featuring match analyses, player interviews, and highlights from Ligue 1 and other major leagues. All content on the platform is in French.

  
Available in🇫🇷 France
Available sportsFootball, rugby, handball, motorsports, winter sports
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

18. ARD 

Screenshot of ARD's sports section

ARD Mediathek has free sports streams from live events plus full replays, highlights, and in-depth analysis from multiple leagues, both domestic and international. You can watch live DFB-Pokal and UEFA matches, the German Athletics Championships, winter sports, and more, all with German commentary. The platform features programs like Sportschau, which provides summaries of Bundesliga matches and other sporting events.

  
Available in🇩🇪 Germany
Available sportsEuropean football, handball, winter sports, track and field, equestrian
Account required?Yes
AdsYes (limited)

19. ProSieben 

Screenshot of a Bundesliga match on ProSieben

Joyn, the free streaming app for German-language channel ProSieben, is home to plenty of live sports. You can watch live NBA games, the European League of Football, Bundesliga matches, ice hockey, rugby, and more. Joyn broadcasts all of the free-to-air ProSieben channels on one convenient digital platform.

  
Available in🇩🇪 Germany
Available sportsEuropean football, basketball, rugby, wrestling, boxing, ice hockey, motorsports
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

20. NOS 

Screenshot of the live TV section on NOS

Dutch-language broadcaster NOS has an extensive library of free sports programming on its online platform. You can watch a wide range of sports, including football, tennis, ice skating, cycling, and field hockey. It even has major events such as the FIFA World Cup and the Tour de France.

  
Available in🇳🇱 Netherlands
Available sportsCycling, equestrian, European football, hockey, motorsports, track and field 
Account required?No
AdsYes

21. RaiPlay 

Screenshot of the sports section on RaiPlay

RaiPlay provides Italian speakers with live streams and catch-up content for various sports tournaments, including Serie A, Coppa Italia, Giro d’Italia, and the Six Nations. 90° Minuto is a popular program for Serie A fans with highlights and analysis from the latest matchday. On Sunday night, you can tune into La Domenica Sportiva, for more in-depth coverage of the day’s sports events.

  
Available in🇮🇹 Italy
Available sportsEuropean football, rugby, cycling, basketball, horse racing, tennis, volleyball
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

22. RTBF

Screenshot of RTBF Auvio's sports section

RTBF Auvio has live coverage, replays, and highlights of a wide range of sports, including motorsports, football, cycling, and tennis. You can live stream F1 Grand Prix races, the Tour de France, the Euros, major tennis tournaments, and more, all with commentary in French. 

  
Available in🇧🇪 Belgium
Available sportsFormula 1, formula E, European football, tennis, track and field, basketball, rugby, cycling, skiing
Account required?Yes
AdsNo

23. RTÉ Player

Screenshot of the RTÉ Player homepage

RTÉ Player, the Irish national broadcaster’s on-demand streaming service, offers a range of sports content for Irish and English speakers, including live matches and highlight shows covering events like the UEFA Champions League and GAA fixtures. The popular show The Sunday Game covers Gaelic football and hurling with extensive analysis and highlights. 

  
Available in🇮🇪 Ireland
Available sportsEuropean football, rugby, track and field, Gaelic football, hurling
Account required?Yes
AdsYes

24. ServusTV 

Screenshot of the Superbike World Championship on ServusTV

The Austrian free-to-air channel ServusTV has a free streaming platform called ServusTV On where you can stream live major events including Formula 1 races, the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Conference League, the DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters), and the Australian Open and French Open tennis Grand Slams. You can also watch highlights and replays of key moments, all with German commentary.

  
Available in🇦🇹 Austria
Available sportsFormula 1, tennis, European football, golf, Le Mans, hockey, sailing, skiing
Account required?No
AdsYes

25. SVT Play

Screenshot of SVT Play's sports section

Swedes can stream live sports for free in Swedish on SVT Play. You can watch the World Table Tennis Championship, the Swedish Bandy Championship finals, the Gotland Grand National enduro race, and the TV-pucken ice hockey tournament. You also get access to Basketball highlights, including NBA games. Sports news programs like Sportnytt and Sportspegeln provide the latest updates and analyses.

  
Available in🇸🇪 Sweden
Available sportsBasketball, European football, ice hockey, athletics, table tennis, handball, skiing, curling
Account required?Yes
AdsNo

Free sports streaming apps for smart TVs

Want to stream live sports directly on your smart TV? Streaming platforms that are available in your country may have an app preinstalled on your smart TV. You can also search for a platform in the app store on your TV to see if a native app is available.

Many of the streaming platforms listed above have dedicated apps for portable streaming devices you can use with your TV, so you can enjoy free sports streaming on your Roku, Amazon Fire TV Stick, or Apple TV device. You may need to change the country setting on your device to download certain apps.

Shauli Zacks