Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t even out yet and it’s already breaking records and making history. The long-awaited sequel promises the usual chaos, high-stakes heists, and open-world exploration—with a twist. For the first time in the franchise’s 25-year history, Rockstar is introducing a female protagonist, Lucia.

It’s a milestone that speaks to a much bigger shift in gaming. Women have always played games, but for years, the industry’s biggest titles haven’t reflected that. Even today, only about 20% of top-selling video games’ protagonists are female, despite nearly half of all gamers worldwide being women.

So, does Lucia signal real change? Gaming has come a long way, but challenges remain—from representation to online safety to making sure everyone has the best possible experience in digital spaces. Let’s take a closer look at how the industry is evolving, what still needs to change, and why GTA VI might be a sign of where gaming is headed next.

Gaming’s evolution: more inclusive, but not quite there yet

For decades, video games were marketed as a guy’s thing. The grizzled male protagonists, the hyper-masculine power fantasies, the “for the boys” branding—everything reinforced the idea that gaming was built by men, for men. And for a long time, the industry acted like that was the full story.

Yet, in reality, it never was. Globally, there are about 1.4 billion female gamers, which is not too far off from the 1.7 billion male games. But for the most part, major franchises have centered around men in their stories and marketing. Female characters were often relegated to the status of sidekick, NPC, or background character that (to put it lightly) didn’t always get the best treatment.

That’s what makes GTA VI’s introduction of Lucia such a big deal. GTA is one of the best-selling game series of all time, with a player base that spans the globe. And yet, for 25 years, every protagonist has been a man. This time, Rockstar didn’t just add a female protagonist as a bonus option: they made her a central character. A game known for its over-the-top, hyper-masculine world is acknowledging the reality of its diverse player base.

GTA VI isn’t the only game moving in this direction. The last decade has seen more studios embrace female protagonists as leading characters, proving they aren’t just a niche choice. Games like Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us Part II, and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey have proven that female-led games can be viable and blockbuster hits. Even in multiplayer spaces, titles like Apex Legends and Overwatch reflect a shift toward more diverse, well-developed female leads.

But while representation is improving, the experience of being a female gamer still isn’t equal. Nearly 60% of women who play online games have experienced harassment, with gender being one of the most common reasons. And despite their presence in gaming spaces, only 36% of women who play video games consider themselves “gamers”—compared with over 50% of men. That gap isn’t about lack of interest—it’s about a culture that still questions, gatekeeps, or dismisses female players.

So yes, studios finally recognize their audience isn’t just men, and that better representation leads to better stories. But progress hasn’t come easily and didn’t happen fast enough. Even with Lucia leading the charge in GTA VI, the industry still has a long way to go—not just in who we see on screen but in who feels fully welcome in gaming spaces.

GTA VI is set to break records and old habits

Rockstar Games knows how to get people talking. For over 25 years, GTA’s been the gold standard for open-world chaos, cultural satire, and cinematic storytelling. And if there’s one thing GTA has always nailed, it’s character—from Vice City’s slick-talking Tommy Vercetti to Trevor’s unhinged rampages in GTA V. But for all its innovation, one thing stayed the same—every protagonist was a man.

Lucia changes that and Rockstar isn’t being subtle about it. From the very first second of the GTA VI trailer, Lucia is the focal point. She delivers the opening line, her presence dominates the screen, and the game’s marketing has made it clear—she’s just as much the face of GTA VI as the franchise itself.

This isn’t just a big deal for the franchise—it’s a watershed moment for gaming. Lucia isn’t a silent side character. She’s not an alternate skin. She’s a fully realized, front-and-center lead in one of the biggest games ever made.

From side character to most wanted—why Lucia’s role matters

GTA has always had female characters, but they were rarely the ones with power. In the earliest games, female avatars were nothing more than nameless, faceless, pixelated figures with no real identity. Later on, they were mostly relegated to the background in the roles of love interests, NPCs, or eye-candy characters caught in the chaos of the crime-fueled world.

Rockstar could have played it safe again and made Lucia an optional character, but they didn’t. She’s not only a new playable character, but she’s a core part of the story. She and her partner-in-crime, Jason, seem at the heart of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-style saga—except Lucia doesn’t feel like she’s taking a backseat. From what we’ve seen so far, she’s just as much in control as Jason, if not more.

That’s why Lucia’s presence in GTA VI is bigger than just representation—it’s about power. For the first time, a female character isn’t just reacting to the madness of the GTA world, she’s actively shaping it. She’s not there to prop up another character’s story—she’s driving the narrative herself. In a franchise that has spent decades crafting stories of crime, ambition, and control, Lucia isn’t just in the game. She’s in charge.

Crime, controversy, and comments sections—the internet reacts

Of course, with any major shift, there’s bound to be pushback. Some fans have already questioned whether a female lead “fits” GTA’s tone, as if crime stories, brutal shootouts, and high-speed chases are exclusive to male characters. Others worry that Lucia could be reduced to a love-interest subplot rather than standing as a fully developed protagonist in her own right.

The truth is GTA has always evolved. Vice City was a radical departure from GTA III. San Andreas changed the formula entirely, bringing RPG mechanics and a deeply personal story. GTA IV went for a darker, more serious narrative, while GTA V introduced a three-character dynamic that was completely new to the series. Rockstar has never been afraid to push the franchise forward, and GTA VI is no exception.

Will GTA VI steal the crown for the biggest game ever?

If the reaction to the trailer shows anything, it’s that GTA VI is on track to be the biggest game ever made.

Industry analysts predict GTA VI will surpass $1 billion in pre-orders alone before it even hits shelves. That’s more than most AAA games make in their entire lifetime. Once the game launches, it’s expected to bring in $3.2 billion in its first year, doubling the debut-year revenue of GTA V.

Then there’s the opening day. Some industry experts believe GTA VI could clear $1 billion within its first 24 hours, a feat no other game has achieved. To put that in perspective, 2024’s biggest movies—Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine—grossed $1.7 billion and $1.3 billion, respectively, in their entire global box office runs. GTA VI could outperform them both within days.

It’s not just the money. GTA VI is set to be the most expensive game ever made. Development and marketing costs are rumored to be in the $2 billion range, far surpassing any previous game budget. That’s more than any Hollywood blockbuster ever made, making GTA VI not just a game but a full-scale cultural event.

GTA V already broke records as the fastest-selling entertainment product in history, making $1 billion in just three days. Now, Rockstar is gearing up to do it again on an even bigger scale. At this point, the only real question isn’t if GTA VI will break records—it’s how many.

The bigger industry push for female gamers

Lucia’s introduction is a big deal, but she isn’t the first female protagonist to make waves in gaming. While major franchises have long favored male leads, women have always been present in gaming—just not always in the spotlight. The industry is shifting, with studios embracing female leads, esports becoming more inclusive, and communities working to dismantle outdated gatekeeping.

From pixels to powerhouses: The women who paved the way

Back in the day, gaming truly felt like a men-only zone. But every now and then, a game would break the mold, proving that a female lead could carry a story just as well—if not better—than any male hero.

One of the first big moments happened in 1986 with Metroid. You spend the whole game blasting through alien-infested caverns as Samus Aran, a badass bounty hunter decked out in high-tech armor. No dialogue, no hints—just pure, old-school sci-fi action. Then you hit the end credits, and boom—plot twist—Samus takes off the helmet, and she’s a woman. In the ’80s, that was unheard of. It was such a shocking reveal because, at the time, a female protagonist in a hardcore action game wasn’t even considered a possibility. The fact that it had to be a twist kinda says it all.

A decade later, Tomb Raider introduced Lara Croft with her dual pistols, daring stunts, and a knack for raiding ancient tombs. This Indiana-Jones-meets-James-Bond fearless adventurer could solve puzzles and outgun enemies with style. But let’s be real—early Lara wasn’t exactly designed with realism in mind. Her over-the-top proportions and skin-tight outfits were clearly meant to appeal to male players, and the marketing leaned into that hard.

Despite that, both Samus and Lara proved something huge: female-led games sold. They weren’t some niche experiment—they were mainstream hits. Over time, Lara’s design evolved, trading the exaggerated look for a more grounded, capable adventurer. Samus continued to be a Nintendo icon, starring in some of the most beloved sci-fi games out there.

The modern era: stronger stories, stronger women

Today, female protagonists are leading some of the biggest games in the industry, and their stories are richer than ever.

Take Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn. When Guerrilla Games launched this brand-new franchise, players doubted whether a female-led open-world RPG would sell. Turns out, it not only sold over 20 million copies but also became one of Sony’s flagship titles.

Unlike many female characters, Aloy wasn’t designed to fit conventional beauty standards, nor was she defined by romance or a connection to a male character. She was a skilled hunter and warrior in a world overrun by massive robotic beasts, and her journey wasn’t about love or revenge. Instead, it was about discovery, survival, and carving out her own place in a collapsing world.

Ellie from The Last of Us started as a side character in 2013 but became the protagonist in Part II. Her story is deeply personal, morally complex, and unapologetically brutal. The game also introduced Abby, a muscular, physically imposing character who subverted expectations of how female protagonists “should” look. Abby definitely sparked controversy, but it also opened up a conversation about representation beyond conventionally feminine body types.

Even in survival horror, long dominated by male action heroes, women have taken center stage. Resident Evil gave us Jill Valentine and Claire Redfield, proving that female characters could hold their own in one of gaming’s most intense genres.

It’s not just new IPs making these moves—legacy franchises that once hesitated to put women in leading roles are finally coming around. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey introduced Kassandra, and despite Ubisoft originally planning for her to take a backseat to her male counterpart, she quickly became the fan-favorite. Now, the next Assassin’s Creed, Codename Red, and the Ghost of Tsushima sequel, Ghost of Yotei, are set to feature a female samurai protagonist.

Beyond single-player: women in esports and online gaming

Women are making waves in competitive gaming and esports as well, entering and often dominating high-level esports tournaments. However, with only 1 in 20 esports gamers being a woman, many female players still face an uphill battle. Harassment and gatekeeping remain rampant, and women are often dismissed or underestimated before they even pick up a controller.

That’s why initiatives like VALORANT’s Game Changers exist—to create dedicated spaces where women can compete without the toxicity often plaguing mixed-gender leagues. Meanwhile, organizations like DUX Gaming have launched training programs to foster young female talent in esports, proving that the demand for inclusivity isn’t just performative—it’s real.

Streaming platforms have also helped amplify female gamers. Twitch, YouTube, and Kick have given rise to some of the biggest names in content creation. Personalities like Pokimane and Valkyrae have broken records, proving that gaming entertainment isn’t just for men. Their success challenges the long-standing assumption that male creators dominate the space, making it clear that audiences are more than ready to support female-led gaming content.

The challenges that remain

Despite more women making themselves known in gaming, the community continues to face harassment and discrimination. A 2023 report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) revealed that 48% of women gamers experienced harassment specifically because of their gender, marking a slight increase from previous years.

The abuse isn’t just casual trolling—it’s personal. Research from Women in Games reports that 30% of female gamers have faced sexual harassment, while another 30% have been sent inappropriate content. Even more disturbing, 14% reported getting rape threats, and 42% dealt with verbal abuse during online gaming sessions.

VR and open-world multiplayer games present an even darker reality. Women have reported higher rates of inappropriate interactions, including virtual groping, stalking, and relentless verbal abuse. Some platforms have introduced better safety measures, like proximity muting and improved reporting tools, but many are slow to act, allowing toxic behavior to persist unchecked.

This hostility has real consequences. Many female gamers feel forced to hide their identity just to avoid being targeted. According to IntentaDigital, 59% of women use non-gendered or male usernames to steer clear of harassment. When nearly two-thirds of female players feel safer pretending to be someone else, it’s clear the problem runs deep.

Many incidents go unrecognized or unreported too. The Kinsey Institute found that only 50.5% of women who experienced sexual harassment in gaming actually identified it as such. Among those who witnessed it happening to others, that number dropped to just 42.2%. The normalization of toxic behavior makes it harder to call out and easier for it to keep happening.

This kind of environment doesn’t just harm individual players—it hurts gaming culture as a whole. The ADL’s 2023 report warns that ongoing harassment discourages women from participating in gaming communities, leading to less diversity, fewer perspectives, and an industry that still skews toward the same audiences it always has.

The future of gaming: more inclusion, more security

GTA VI is a step in the right direction, but real progress in gaming doesn’t happen overnight. True inclusivity isn’t just about adding female protagonists—it’s about creating diverse, well-developed characters, fostering welcoming communities, and taking real action against harassment and toxicity.

At the same time, security in gaming needs to evolve alongside representation. Safer online spaces require stronger privacy tools, better protection against cyber threats, and an online environment where players don’t have to worry about being targeted just for existing.

