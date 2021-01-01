Rigorous, regular testing is key to ensuring a VPN service protects against leaks. As part of our investment into user privacy and security, ExpressVPN has developed an extensible suite of leak testing tools designed for both manual and automated regression testing.

While these tools were built to be used internally, we came to recognize they could be beneficial to improving privacy and security across the VPN industry as a whole. We have thus released them as Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), enabling anyone to assess their risk of leaks and evaluate VPNs, as well as help the entire VPN industry raise its privacy and security standards.

These tools currently test for a number of different types of leaks, including: