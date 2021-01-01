Leak Testing Tools
Learn about our tools to test for leaks of your IP address, IP traffic, DNS, and more.
ExpressVPN Leak Testing Tools
Rigorous, regular testing is key to ensuring a VPN service protects against leaks. As part of our investment into user privacy and security, ExpressVPN has developed an extensible suite of leak testing tools designed for both manual and automated regression testing.
While these tools were built to be used internally, we came to recognize they could be beneficial to improving privacy and security across the VPN industry as a whole. We have thus released them as Free and Open-Source Software (FOSS), enabling anyone to assess their risk of leaks and evaluate VPNs, as well as help the entire VPN industry raise its privacy and security standards.
These tools currently test for a number of different types of leaks, including:
IP address leaks
IP traffic leaks
DNS leaks
WebRTC leaks
BitTorrent leaks
Leaks resulting from unstable network connections
Leaks resulting from VPN servers being unreachable
ExpressVPN will continue to evolve these tools and release new ones in the future. The case studies below provide in-depth investigations into each scenario, explaining how they could impact your privacy and security, as well as outlining how you can use the ExpressVPN Leak Testing Tools to evaluate your VPN’s effectiveness.
Read our blog post about the tools and how to use them: Leak Testing Tools
You can also download the tools from Github.
Online leak tests
For certain types of leaks, you can conduct simple tests with the following leak test pages developed by ExpressVPN: