ExpressVPN’s bug bounty program

Safe harbor

We provide full safe harbor as per disclose.io’s core-terms-GLOBAL.

Security is core to our values, and we value the input of hackers acting in good faith to help us maintain a high standard for the security and privacy for our users. This includes encouraging responsible vulnerability research and disclosure. This policy sets out our definition of good faith in the context of finding and reporting vulnerabilities, as well as what you can expect from us in return.

Expectations

When working with us according to this policy, you can expect us to:

extend safe harbor for your vulnerability research that is related to this policy;

work with you to understand and validate your report, including a timely initial response to the submission;

work to remediate discovered vulnerabilities in a timely manner; and

recognize your contribution to improving our security if you are the first to report a unique vulnerability, and your report triggers a code or configuration change.

Ground rules

To encourage vulnerability research and to avoid any confusion between good-faith hacking and malicious attack, we ask the following of you.

Play by the rules. This includes following this policy, as well as any other relevant agreements. If there is any inconsistency between this policy and any other relevant terms, the terms of this policy will prevail.

Report any vulnerability you’ve discovered promptly.

Avoid violating the privacy of others, disrupting our systems, destroying data, and/or harming user experience.

Use only official channels to discuss vulnerability information with us.

Keep the details of any discovered vulnerabilities confidential until they are fixed, according to the disclosure policy.

Perform testing only on in-scope systems, and respect systems and activities which are out of scope.

If a vulnerability provides unintended access to data: limit the amount of data you access to the minimum required for effectively demonstrating a Proof of Concept; and cease testing and submit a report immediately if you encounter any user data during testing, such as personally identifiable information (PII), personal healthcare information (PHI), credit card data, or proprietary information;

You should only interact with test accounts you own or with explicit permission from the account holder.

Do not engage in extortion.

Safe harbor agreement

When conducting vulnerability research according to this policy, we consider this research conducted under this policy to be:

authorized in view of any applicable anti-hacking laws, and we will not initiate or support legal action against you for accidental, good-faith violations of this policy;

authorized in view of relevant anti-circumvention laws, and we will not bring a claim against you for circumvention of technology controls;

exempt from restrictions in our Acceptable Usage Policy that would interfere with conducting security research, and we waive those restrictions on a limited basis; and

lawful, helpful to the overall security of the internet, and conducted in good faith.

You are expected, as always, to comply with all applicable laws. If legal action is initiated by a third party against you and you have complied with this policy, we will take steps to make it known that your actions were conducted in compliance with this policy.

If at any time you have concerns or are uncertain whether your security research is consistent with this policy, please submit a report through one of our official channels before going any further.