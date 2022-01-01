Obtenga otros 30 días gratis en cualquier plan si se registra ahora.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

Esté en donde usted quiera marcador de ubicación.

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

ExpressVPN's trusted partners

Logotipo de Acer.
Logotipo de Dynabook.
HP
Logotipo de Philips.
HMD

Our history

2009

Logotipo original de ExpressVPN de 2009

ExpressVPN was born

2009

ExpressVPN lanzó una garantía de devolución de dinero incondicional a 30 días en 2009

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Interruptores con logotipos de Windows y Apple

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Logotipos de Linux, iOS y Android

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

Dos globos de diálogo, uno con el logotipo de ExpressVPN

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Logotipos de Windows, Mac y Android

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

_Prueba de velocidad

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Logotipo de Bitcoin con marca de verificación

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

Menú desplegable de idioma con globo terráqueo

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

Interruptor de seguridad de internet

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

ExpressVPN lanza VPN para routers en 2016

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

Lupa con bug y código binario.

Launched bug bounty program

2016

Se lanza la beca de ExpressVPN en 2016

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

ExpressVPN y OpenMedia se unen contra la opresión en internet

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

Un camino que se bifurca en dos entradas

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

Aplicaciones de ExpressVPN para extensiones del navegador

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

Herramientas de prueba de fugas de ExpressVPN

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Center for Democracy and Technology

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

ExpressVPN trabaja con Front Line Defenders

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

Una lista de verificación que se asemeja a un servidor.

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

ExpressVPN es auditada por la firma de ciberseguridad Cure53

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

ExpressVPN se asocia con HP

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

Logotipos de ExpressVPN y VPN Trust Initiative

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

ExpressVPN se asocia con Dynabook

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

Velocímetro

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

Escudo arriba de una laptop

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

Globo terráqueo en un microscopio

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

Actualización de la marca ExpressVPN 2021

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

Logotipo de ioXt Alliance con marca de verificación.

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

ExpressVPN se asocia con HMD Global (Nokia)

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

Servidores con símbolos de escudo y pulgar hacia arriba

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

ExpressVPN se une a Kape Technologies

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

Bug con el logotipo de Log4J.

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

Pin de mapa oscurecido restringiendo los datos que se comparten

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

Botón de encendido en llamas.

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

$10.000 con un bug y una lupa.

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Una auditoría independiente confirma la seguridad de la aplicación de ExpressVPN para Windows

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

ExpressVPN Keys. Llave roja.

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

Bandera de la India con un ojo en la cubierta de una carpeta de archivos.

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

ExpressVPN proudly supports

EFF
Internet Defence League
Open Media Logo
Fight For The Future
Access Now

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

