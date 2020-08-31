A contest to raise online security awareness

As internet-ready devices proliferate in all facets of our lives, so do threats to the privacy of the individuals who use them. With the new decade bringing evermore invasive technologies into schools and onto students’ devices, awareness of online security issues and fundamental privacy rights is crucial.

That’s why we created the ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship. Through an annual essay competition, students delve into urgent issues of the digital age, with the chance to win cash prizes.