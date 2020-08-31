Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

The Future of Privacy Scholarship will reopen for entries in January 2021. Stay tuned for next year’s essay competition and how you can enter to win a cash prize.

2020 Scholarship Winner

ExpressVPN 2020 Scholarship Winner Ho Hui Jun.

Ho Hui Jun

University College London, UK

Read more about the winner in our interview.

Runners-up

Five students also won a one-year ExpressVPN subscription. They are:

Sierra Bruining, University of Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Joanna Chromik, Indiana University, U.S.

Walter Muschenheim, York University, Ontario, Canada

Moyowa Ometoruwa, Ernest Manning High School, Alberta, Canada

Bilge Temel, King's College London, UK

A contest to raise online security awareness

As internet-ready devices proliferate in all facets of our lives, so do threats to the privacy of the individuals who use them. With the new decade bringing evermore invasive technologies into schools and onto students’ devices, awareness of online security issues and fundamental privacy rights is crucial.

That’s why we created the ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship. Through an annual essay competition, students delve into urgent issues of the digital age, with the chance to win cash prizes.

How to enter: This year’s essay topic

Please check back in January 2021 for next year’s essay topic!

Contest rules

  1. Essays must be written in English.

  2. Applicants must be currently enrolled in either a high school, undergraduate school, or graduate school located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa.

  3. There is no age or citizenship requirement.

  4. Essays must be sent via email only, to this address: scholarship@expressvpn.com

    To be valid, the application email must include the following information:

    • Your name

    • The name, address, and contact details of your school

    • Your current grade level

  5. One entry per student. Multiple entries per student will be disregarded.

  6. Essays must be submitted online by August 31, 2020, no later than 11:59 p.m., Pacific Time (U.S.).

  7. The winner will be announced by the end of October 2020. The prize will be awarded by international wire transfer. The winner will be required to provide his/her bank information in order to complete the bank transfer.

  8. The winner must submit a valid ID and proof of enrollment in a high school, undergraduate school, or graduate school located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa.

  9. Employees of ExpressVPN and their immediate family members are not eligible for this contest.

  10. All entries become the property of ExpressVPN. The contest winner agrees to allow ExpressVPN to publish or print his/her name and essay.

  11. Winners will be solely responsible for any federal, state, or local taxes.

  12. The prize is listed and paid in United States dollars (USD).

  13. The decision of ExpressVPN in respect of any dispute arising out of this program shall be final.

Awards and selection process

Scholarship award amount

The winner of the 2020 scholarship will receive a $5,000 cash prize.

ExpressVPN also selects five runners-up, who will receive a one-year ExpressVPN subscription.

Selection process

Essays will be graded on the completeness and clarity of their theses and arguments. While we encourage writing with personality and style, please note that this is not a creative writing exercise. Responses must take a clear position on the prompt to be considered.

Why you should enter

  • You could win US$5,000.

  • The winner will be featured on multiple communications platforms. This is a great resume-builder for a career in journalism, law, computer science, or any relevant field of study.

  • This is an opportunity to become a leading voice in the growing debate over encryption, digital rights, internet privacy, and the fight against censorship.

Past winners

2019

2019 ExpressVPN Scholarship winner
Seth Connell

Regent University, Virginia, U.S.

2018

2018 ExpressVPN Scholarship winner
Savannah Sorenson

Empire High School, Tucson, Arizona, U.S.

2017

2017 ExpressVPN Scholarship winner
Elizabeth Fijalkewicz

University of Minnesota, U.S.

2016

2016 ExpressVPN Scholarship winner
Eliza Lindley

Mount Horeb High School, Wisconsin, U.S.

About ExpressVPN

One of the world’s largest providers of VPN services, ExpressVPN enables users to protect their privacy and security online with just a few clicks. The company’s award-winning apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, and browsers secure user information and identities with best-in-class encryption and leak-proofing.

With 3,000+ servers across 94 countries, ExpressVPN provides a fast connection and uncensored access to sites and services across the globe. The company is based in the British Virgin Islands and has been operating since 2009.

A vocal advocate for internet freedom and privacy, ExpressVPN is a proud financial supporter of non-profit organizations fighting to protect digital rights, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, the Internet Defense League, OpenMedia, and others.

