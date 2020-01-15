ExpressVPN and Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) announce global partnership

This post was originally published on January 15, 2020.

We’re pleased to announce our global partnership with Dynabook (formerly the PC unit of Toshiba) to provide Dynabook users with essential internet protection.

As part of our partnership, Dynabook will be preinstalling ExpressVPN on all new and future Dynabook PCs, starting with the new Satellite Pro L50, which launched in December 2019. Users will also receive a free 30-day trial to our award-winning service, providing them with crucial security and privacy protection right out of the box. The partnership will extend to additional models in the future.

This strategic partnership marks the first time that Dynabook has worked with a VPN provider. We will help Dynabook customers all around the world secure their internet traffic and guard their online activity against prying eyes. With just a single click, ExpressVPN offers valuable peace of mind to users, especially when they are on public Wi-Fi hotspots such as those at airports, hotels, co-working spaces, and more. With ExpressVPN, Dynabook customers can also enjoy all their favorite content anytime, anywhere.

“VPNs have become an indispensable tool for internet privacy and security, so we’re excited to bring a safer experience to our users right out of the box through this partnership,” said Damian Jaume, president, Dynabook EMEA. “We chose to partner with ExpressVPN because they are absolutely unparalleled in the industry when it comes to cutting-edge security, super-fast connection speeds globally, and ease of use. They share our deep commitment to building a safe and open internet experience.”

“We’re thrilled to work with Dynabook to provide their customers with greater internet privacy, security, and freedom,” said Harold Li, vice president, ExpressVPN. “It’s extremely gratifying for us to see that VPNs are no longer just tools for cybersecurity experts, but that companies and individuals alike recognize their importance for all internet users.”

Dynabook appointed ExpressVPN as its official VPN partner after a rigorous selection process. The Dynabook team conducted thorough tests on our software and considered multiple factors including its security, reliability, speed, ease-of-use, privacy policy, backend architecture, and more.

For more information, see Dynabook’s press release.

