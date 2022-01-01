지금 가입하면 모든 요금제에 대해 추가 30일을 무료로 받으실 수 있습니다.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

전 세계 곳곳의 위치 표시

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

Our history

2009

2009년, 원래의 ExpressVPN 로고

ExpressVPN was born

2009

ExpressVPN은 2009년 조건 없는 30일 환불 보장을 시작합니다.

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Windows, Apple 로고가 표시된 토글 스위치

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Linux, Android, iOS 로고

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

두 개의 말풍선, 그 중 하나에는 ExpressVPN 이전 로고가 표시됨

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Windows, Mac, Android 로고

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

속도 테스트

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Bitcoin 로고와 확인 표시

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

지구본과 언어 메뉴 드롭다운

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

인터넷 킬 스위치 버튼

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

ExpressVPN은 2016년에 라우터용 VPN을 출시합니다

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

이진수 코드와 bug 그리고 돋보기

Launched bug bounty program

2016

2016년에 런칭한 ExpressVPN 장학금

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

인터넷 억압에 맞서기 위해 협력하는 ExpressVPN와 OpenMedia

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

두 개의 출입구로 갈라지는 길

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

브라우저 확장 프로그램용 ExpressVPN 앱

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

ExpressVPN 유출 테스트 도구

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Center for Democracy and Technology

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

Front Line Defenders와 협력하는 ExpressVPN

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

서버와 유사한 체크리스트

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

사이버보안 회사 Cure53의 감사를 받은 ExpressVPN

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

HP와 파트너 관계를 맺은 ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

ExpressVPN과 VPN Trust Initiative 로고

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

ExpressVPN은 Dynabook과 파트너가 됩니다

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

속도계

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

노트북 위의 방패

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

현미경 속 지구

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

2021년 ExpressVPN 브랜딩 업데이트

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

ioXt Alliance 로고와 확인 표시

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

HMD Global(Nokia)과 파트너를 맺은 ExpressVPN

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

방패와 엄지 손가락 모양 그리고 서버

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

ExpressVPN은 Kape Technologies에 합류합니다

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

Log4J 로고와 버그

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

데이버가 공유되는 것을 제한하는 불분명한 지도 핀

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

불꽃 속 On 버튼

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

버그가 들어간 $10,000와 돋보기

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Windows용 ExpressVPN 앱의 보안을 확인하는 개별 감사

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

ExpressVPN Keys. 빨간색 열쇠.

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

파일 폴더 커버에 눈이 표시된 인도 국기

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

Life at ExpressVPN