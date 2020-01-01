Signals of Trustworthy VPNs

Privacy: Logging/Data Collection Practices and Responding to Law Enforcement

Does the service store any data or metadata generated during a VPN session (from connection to disconnection) after the session is terminated? If so, what data (including data from Client / VPN app, APIs, VPN gateways)?

ExpressVPN’s apps and servers are engineered to categorically eliminate sensitive information. We do collect limited metadata to aid technical troubleshooting and service improvements, which are: operating systems and app versions successfully activated; dates (not times) when connected to the VPN service; choice of VPN server location (no IP addresses are ever stored); total amount (in MB) of data transferred per day. None of the above data enable ExpressVPN or anyone else to match an individual to specific network activity or behavior.

Optionally, users may also opt to share anonymized analytics data such as speed test data, connection failures, and crash reports. These diagnostic reports do not tie back to individual users because we’ve engineered our apps to never know which user sends which data. For details, please see our Privacy Policy.

Does your company store (or share with others) any user browsing and/or network activity data, including DNS lookups and records of domain names and websites visited?

No, ExpressVPN never logs any user browsing or network activity data, and we go to great lengths to ensure such information never even hits a disk on any server. We run our own private, encrypted DNS on every VPN server. And of course, as we do not possess any such activity data, we do not (and cannot) share it.

Do you have a clear process for responding to legitimate requests for data from law enforcement and courts?

Our first principle is that we never store any data that could match an individual to specific network activity or behavior. Thus, our process is to inform law enforcement that we do not possess logs of connections or user behavior that could associate a specific end user with an infringing IP address, timestamp, or destination. Not storing any sensitive information also protects user privacy and security in the event of law enforcement gaining physical access to servers. This was proven in a high-profile case in Turkey in which law enforcement seized a VPN server leased by ExpressVPN but could not find any server logs that would enable investigators to link activity to a user or even determine which users, or whether a specific user, were connected at a given time.

ExpressVPN is based in the British Virgin Islands, a jurisdiction with strong privacy legislation and no data retention requirements. Legally our company is only bound to respect subpoenas and court orders when they originate from the British Virgin Islands government or are made in conjunction with BVI authorities. The British Virgin Islands only upholds foreign governments’ requests for information when the crime under investigation would be punishable by at least a one-year prison sentence under BVI law (dual criminality provision).