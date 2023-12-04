Your streaming experience just got better! Today, we’re excited to announce the all-new ExpressVPN app for Apple TV, making it easier than ever for you to watch your favorite content while enjoying the full range of privacy and security benefits you expect from ExpressVPN.

To get started, simply visit the App Store on your Apple TV, download the ExpressVPN app, and sign in to your account. That’s it. Now you’re ready to connect to a server location in any of 105 countries around the world, all from the comfort of your couch. Even signing in is a snap: Just scan a QR code with your phone or enter your details with your remote control, and you’re in.

All the new features that make our Apple TV app a streamer’s dream have also been incorporated into the latest version of ExpressVPN for Android TV. So however you choose to watch, we’ve got you covered.

Like all our apps, ExpressVPN for Apple TV is powered by Lightway, our modern VPN protocol, which offers unparalleled reliability and consistently fast speeds for a streaming experience with minimal buffering. But if you should ever run into any issues, you can always get in touch with our Support Team, available 24/7 by live chat or email.

The new Apple TV app joins a long list of native ExpressVPN apps for every major platform, all included as part of your existing ExpressVPN subscription. While it already offers the essential features you’ve come to expect from ExpressVPN, we’re just getting started. Over the next few months, we’ll keep improving it. If you’d like early access to our coming enhancements for the Apple TV app, sign up to our beta program.

Improvements to ExpressVPN’s Android TV app

But today’s not all about Apple. We are also pleased to announce three new improvements to the native app for Android TV and related devices, including Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick. Based on your feedback, we are introducing:

A more seamless sign-in experience. If you’d rather not manually enter your email and password with your remote control, you can now log in to your ExpressVPN account simply by using your phone to scan a QR code on your Android TV screen. As an example, this is similar to the WhatsApp Web login experience that many of you might be familiar with.

Dark mode. We’re taking it easier on your eyes with the introduction of dark mode. A dark-themed interface also requires less power to display and better matches the experience you expect from a streaming device.

Change server locations more easily. We’ve replaced the old server-location menu with a much more visual design that’s made for TV, so you can quickly find the location you’re looking for and get connected in seconds.

To enjoy these improvements, all of which are also included in our new Apple TV app, simply update to the latest version of ExpressVPN for Android TV.

Easier VPN coverage for more devices

There are many benefits to using a VPN with your Apple TV and Android TV. Besides letting you change your location to widen your entertainment horizons, a VPN also encrypts all internet traffic on your device, preventing third parties like your internet service provider from knowing what you’re doing online or throttling your speeds when you use certain services.

If you have other TVs and smart home devices that don’t provide native support of VPN apps—like doorbells and game consoles—you can make use of Aircove, our award-winning Wi-Fi router with built-in ExpressVPN functionality. Aircove protects every device in your home—even those that may not be able to install ExpressVPN apps—and allows you to easily switch VPN locations.

ExpressVPN already had the most extensive platform coverage in the industry, and the latest Apple TV app only adds to our long list of supported devices. We can’t wait to hear your feedback about both the Apple TV and Android TV apps!