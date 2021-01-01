Get 30 days free when you sign up now.

ExpressVPN payment methods

Pay with credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, and more

ExpressVPN accepts just about every online payment option so you can pay with your method of choice.

ExpressVPN accepts just about every online payment option so you can pay with your method of choice.

How to buy an ExpressVPN subscription

Step 1: Go to the ExpressVPN order page

Step 2: Choose your plan

Step 3: Fill out your email address

Step 4: Select your preferred payment method and provide the appropriate information

Step 5: Click “Join Now” to confirm your purchase

Purchase with your preferred payment method

ExpressVPN supports multiple international and local payment methods through the platform Paymentwall, so you can purchase a subscription with the easiest option for you.

Pay with credit card 

ExpressVPN accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB, Delta, Diners Club International, OneCard, and Hipercard. 

Pay with direct credit card (PayPal)

We accept multiple direct credit card payment methods, including PayPal, Apple Pay (on Apple products), Qiwi Wallet, Yandex Money, and WebMoney.

Pay with prepaid/debit card

ExpressVPN accepts Maestro, Mint, FanaPay, Teencash, Boleto, Sepa Direct Debit, PostePay, Dankort, Elo, Carte Bleue, Mercado Pogo, Culture Voucher, and Book Voucher.

Pay with online transfers

ExpressVPN accepts online transfer payments via Giropay, iDEAL, Interac, and Klarna (or SOFORT).

Pay securely and anonymously with Bitcoin

Bitcoin users are only required to provide an email address when they sign up. You do not need to enter information like your name, address, and credit card number.

ExpressVPN is committed to ensuring user privacy, which is why we have been accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for users signing up for new accounts since 2014.

ExpressVPN accepts Bitcoin via Bitpay and a variety of other electronic wallets. We also accept Ethereum and XRP, as well as USDC, BUSD, PAX and GUSD stablecoins, which are cryptocurrency tokens pegged in value to the U.S. dollar.

What you get with your subscription

160 server locations

Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world. Switch as often as you like, with no limits.

Content from anywhere

Watch, listen, and stream content from censored and blocked websites around the world, even while traveling.

IP address masking

No need to reveal your true IP address and location; change your IP through one of our secure VPN servers.

Anonymous browsing

ExpressVPN increases your anonymity. You can even pay with Bitcoin and use Tor to browse our hidden .onion site.

On every device

ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, game consoles, and smart TVs.

24-hour live chat support

Real humans are available 24/7 via email and live chat to help you with setup and troubleshooting.

Go further with under-the-hood features

VPN split tunneling

Split tunneling lets you route some device traffic through a VPN while the rest accesses the internet directly.

TrustedServer technology

Our innovative approach to running VPN servers ensures no data is ever written to a hard drive, keeping you secure.

Network Lock kill switch

Network Lock keeps your data safe if your VPN connection drops, blocking all online traffic until protection is restored.

Private DNS

ExpressVPN runs its own private, encrypted DNS on every server, making your connections both safer and faster.

Best-in-class encryption

Your data is protected by advanced mathematics in AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts worldwide.

No activity or connection logs

ExpressVPN does not and will never log traffic data, DNS queries, or anything that could be used to identify you.

Get our money-back guarantee when you sign up

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, get a full refund. It’s that simple.

Frequently asked questions

How much does ExpressVPN cost?
Can I buy more than one ExpressVPN account?
Can I switch payment plans when I’ve already signed up?
What Bitcoin wallets does ExpressVPN support?

