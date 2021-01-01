ExpressVPN payment methods
Pay with credit card, PayPal, Bitcoin, and more
ExpressVPN accepts just about every online payment option so you can pay with your method of choice.
How to buy an ExpressVPN subscription
Step 1: Go to the ExpressVPN order page
Step 2: Choose your plan
Step 3: Fill out your email address
Step 4: Select your preferred payment method and provide the appropriate information
Step 5: Click “Join Now” to confirm your purchase
Purchase with your preferred payment method
ExpressVPN supports multiple international and local payment methods through the platform Paymentwall, so you can purchase a subscription with the easiest option for you.
Pay with credit card
ExpressVPN accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, JCB, Delta, Diners Club International, OneCard, and Hipercard.
Pay with direct credit card (PayPal)
We accept multiple direct credit card payment methods, including PayPal, Apple Pay (on Apple products), Qiwi Wallet, Yandex Money, and WebMoney.
Pay with prepaid/debit card
ExpressVPN accepts Maestro, Mint, FanaPay, Teencash, Boleto, Sepa Direct Debit, PostePay, Dankort, Elo, Carte Bleue, Mercado Pogo, Culture Voucher, and Book Voucher.
Pay with online transfers
ExpressVPN accepts online transfer payments via Giropay, iDEAL, Interac, and Klarna (or SOFORT).
Pay securely and anonymously with Bitcoin
Bitcoin users are only required to provide an email address when they sign up. You do not need to enter information like your name, address, and credit card number.
ExpressVPN is committed to ensuring user privacy, which is why we have been accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for users signing up for new accounts since 2014.
ExpressVPN accepts Bitcoin via Bitpay and a variety of other electronic wallets. We also accept Ethereum and XRP, as well as USDC, BUSD, PAX and GUSD stablecoins, which are cryptocurrency tokens pegged in value to the U.S. dollar.
What you get with your subscription
160 server locations
Choose from 160 VPN server locations in 94 countries all over the world. Switch as often as you like, with no limits.
Content from anywhere
Watch, listen, and stream content from censored and blocked websites around the world, even while traveling.
IP address masking
No need to reveal your true IP address and location; change your IP through one of our secure VPN servers.
Anonymous browsing
ExpressVPN increases your anonymity. You can even pay with Bitcoin and use Tor to browse our hidden .onion site.
On every device
ExpressVPN has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, routers, game consoles, and smart TVs.
Go further with under-the-hood features
VPN split tunneling
Split tunneling lets you route some device traffic through a VPN while the rest accesses the internet directly.
TrustedServer technology
Our innovative approach to running VPN servers ensures no data is ever written to a hard drive, keeping you secure.
Network Lock kill switch
Network Lock keeps your data safe if your VPN connection drops, blocking all online traffic until protection is restored.
Private DNS
ExpressVPN runs its own private, encrypted DNS on every server, making your connections both safer and faster.
Best-in-class encryption
Your data is protected by advanced mathematics in AES-256, the standard trusted by security experts worldwide.
Get our money-back guarantee when you sign up
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it completely risk-free. If you’re not satisfied for any reason, get a full refund. It’s that simple.
Frequently asked questions
How much does ExpressVPN cost?
ExpressVPN offers three standard subscription plans. Subscriptions cost $12.95 per month for a one-month plan, $9.99 per month for a six-month plan, and $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan. Learn more on our signup page.
Can I buy more than one ExpressVPN account?
Yes, you can purchase an additional account or subscription. Learn more about purchasing additional ExpressVPN accounts.
Can I switch payment plans when I’ve already signed up?
Yes. You can switch your payment method for subscription renewals:
Under Subscription go to Change plan
Select a different plan or payment method
What Bitcoin wallets does ExpressVPN support?
ExpressVPN supports payment of Bitcoin with the following wallets:
Bitpay, Copay, Coinbase, Blockchain Wallet, Electrum Wallet, BRD wallet, Brave Browser, Equal Wallet, Metamask, Opera Browser, Exodus Wallet, Atomic Wallet, Bittrex, Coinomi Wallet, Freewallet, Guarda Wallet, Jaxx Liberty, Kraken, Ledger Wallet, Poloniex, Trezor Wallet, Trust Wallet, Zelcore, Abra Wallet, Armory Wallet, Ballet Wallet, Binance, Bitcoin Core, Bitcoin Wallet by Polehin, Bitcoin.com Wallet, Bitfinex, BitGo, BitMEX, Bitnovo, Bitpanda, Bitso, Bitstamp, Bitwala, BlockSettle, BlueWallet, BTC.com Wallet, Cash App, CEX,io, Changelly, Coinbase Pro, Coinbase Wallet, Coinfloor, CoinJar, CoinSmart, CoolWallet, Crypto.com, Dapper, Dogecoin Core, Edge Wallet, Eidoo Wallet, Enjin Wallet, Gemini, Green Wallet, HODL Wallet, Huobi, iBitcoin.se, imToken, KuCoin, Liquid, LocalBitcoins, Lumi Wallet, Luno, Mycelium Wallet, OKCoin, OKEx, Paxful, Rain, Samourai Wallet, Shakepay, ShapeShift, Uphold, Wasabi Wallet, Xapo, Zap Wallet, ZenGo Wallet
