ExpressVPN payment methods

Bitcoin users are only required to provide an email address when they sign up. You do not need to enter information like your name, address, and credit card number.

ExpressVPN is committed to ensuring user privacy, which is why we have been accepting Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for users signing up for new accounts since 2014.

ExpressVPN accepts Bitcoin via Bitpay and a variety of other electronic wallets. We also accept Ethereum and XRP, as well as USDC, BUSD, PAX and GUSD stablecoins, which are cryptocurrency tokens pegged in value to the U.S. dollar.

See all the cryptocurrency wallets ExpressVPN supports.