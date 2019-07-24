Mac joins other ExpressVPN apps with multiple languages

Online privacy and security are fundamental rights no matter what language you speak.

That’s why ExpressVPN has worked to offer our apps and browser extensions in 16 languages and counting.

Last year, our apps for Windows, Android, and iOS were upgraded to support multiple languages, as were the browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. And now we’ve added this feature to our app for Mac—the final major platform to receive this upgrade.

Depending on the platform, the available languages may include Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.

This has come after an ambitious initiative to translate our website. Today, nearly all of the most popular sections of our website have been made available in some or all of these languages.

More languages on more devices

We’ve come a long way, but there is more work ahead. We’re continually expanding our language options to make our service more accessible to international users.

If you’re newly downloading one of the supported apps, the language will default to your device’s current language. Users can easily change languages within the app’s settings.

For details on how to switch languages, see our support pages for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and browser extensions. You might have to update your app or browser extension to the latest version to access all of its supported languages.

ExpressVPN is always looking for ways to improve the experience of using a VPN. Expanding language choice has become a key part of this endeavor.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And, if it suits you, do try out a different language on your ExpressVPN app or browser extension. We hope it makes your experience even better.

ExpressVPN is dedicated to your online security and privacy. Posts from this account will focus on company news or significant privacy and security stories.