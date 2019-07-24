Mac joins other ExpressVPN apps with multiple languages

Online privacy and security are fundamental rights no matter what language you speak.
That’s why ExpressVPN has worked to offer our apps and browser extensions in 16 languages and counting.
Last year, our apps for Windows, Android, and iOS were upgraded to support multiple languages, as were the browser extensions for Chrome and Firefox. And now we’ve added this feature to our app for Mac—the final major platform to receive this upgrade.
Depending on the platform, the available languages may include Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Thai, and Turkish.
This has come after an ambitious initiative to translate our website. Today, nearly all of the most popular sections of our website have been made available in some or all of these languages.
More languages on more devices
We’ve come a long way, but there is more work ahead. We’re continually expanding our language options to make our service more accessible to international users.
If you’re newly downloading one of the supported apps, the language will default to your device’s current language. Users can easily change languages within the app’s settings.
For details on how to switch languages, see our support pages for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and browser extensions. You might have to update your app or browser extension to the latest version to access all of its supported languages.
ExpressVPN is always looking for ways to improve the experience of using a VPN. Expanding language choice has become a key part of this endeavor.
Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And, if it suits you, do try out a different language on your ExpressVPN app or browser extension. We hope it makes your experience even better.
Comments
Penagihan bayaran otomatis apa manual….saya sering tertipu
That is power. Instead of answering the moderators, my question will be deleted, whether the Express VPN will be translated into Slovak or Czech!
I just paid for half a year, but probably for the last time!
Please, when will it be Slovak or Czech?
wish everything would default to english.
nesesito ayuda. para usar vpm.para androws
Hi
Hi!
I just cannot connect vpn, and do not know the reason.
Hello, I will just make a statement: EkspressVPN are amazing & complete,pure & simple.
any change for Greek Language ???
It
I have vpn connected but when I search google it knows my real address- what’s up with that?
Your physical address or IP address? If you search for your own name and your postal address comes up, you will need to approach the sites listing this address to remove it.
Ça me semble difficile d’installer ExpressVPN
Cant get it to work on my computer cant get it to load in my tv
Hi William, please contact our Support Team for set up help.
i will be waiting for your message
Add Arabic language plz.
I need cancel my subscription
Please contact support if you’re having trouble cancelling your account!
I want to ensure that this has been connected properly.
If I have
express installed on the computer, what is the advantage to using an add-on?
ok, thank you very much
Well come
Hi I’m new here I need to get express VPN for Android
Hi Minpads. Search for ExpressVPN in the Play Store. If you nee help setting up, you can find help here.
Are you working on introducing Shona language for this app and when do you thing we can get it running?
Are you working on a German language version too? Any estimate when additional languages will become available?
Hi…I’m new here I need to get Express VPN for android
Where is Greek Language support? or do you have something that you don’t like there?
I Need help, for used my vpm. Not conectted
Hi Norbeto. Please contact our Support Team. They will help you get connected, ASAP.