It’s easy to use ExpressVPN on your phone or computer—just download the app. But what about your TV, game console, or even smart doorbell? That’s why you need ExpressVPN on your Wi-Fi router. It’s the only way to protect all the online devices in your home, instantly and around the clock.

We’re excited to introduce ExpressVPN Aircove—the industry’s first and only Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN. Making its debut in the U.S., Aircove comes preinstalled with ExpressVPN’s proprietary software, bringing the full benefits of a VPN to every device on your network. If it’s connected, it’s protected.

Your family’s digital life is worth defending

These days, access points into our homes aren’t limited to doors and windows. Smart home devices like voice assistants and even baby monitors have become potential points of entry for online snoops. If not secured, these “digital windows” can compromise your privacy and safety in unexpected ways. Your smart doorbell knows all about your family’s comings and goings, for example.

Combined with an active ExpressVPN subscription, Aircove lets you protect every online device, not just the ones that can download a VPN. But even without a subscription, Aircove is still a fast and powerful Wi-Fi 6 router with a complete range of standard functions.

ExpressVPN has long been the only VPN provider to offer its software for installation on third-party router models. We still are. But we couldn’t support every model, and we know that many people would prefer an even easier solution. Aircove delivers on that promise by providing the hardware and the software all in one.

And because we control the hardware, we can roll out speed and feature improvements faster, all while keeping the cost down for you. Aircove retails at a special launch price of $169 (regular price: $189.90), significantly less than older VPN-compatible routers.

Key features

Instant, always-on ExpressVPN protection. With Aircove running, your home network is fully encrypted and private—and so is any device that connects to it. This includes smart TVs, game consoles, and other smart home devices that aren’t usually compatible with VPN software. Audited by cybersecurity firm Cure53, Aircove provides additional security features like automatic updates and Network Lock: a VPN kill switch that blocks all internet traffic if your VPN connection drops.

Never miss a beat, no matter what you’re doing online. Aircove provides up to 1,600 square feet of fast and stable dual-band Wi-Fi to dozens of devices. It uses Wi-Fi 6 for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity and can deliver speeds up to 1,200 Mbps; 600 Mbps for 2.4GHz and 1,200 Mbps for 5GHz. Even when the VPN is on, you’ll be able to stream in 4K HD on multiple screens. (Distance and speeds are estimates based on normal use conditions.)

Connect to multiple VPN locations simultaneously. Easily drag and drop your devices into up to five Device Groups, each with its own VPN location. You can have one group for visitors, another group for your streaming devices, and even a group that connects to the internet directly, without a VPN. Control it all from a browser on your phone or computer.

Set up in minutes. With Aircove, anyone can breeze through setup—not just the resident tech expert. Enjoy the protection of a world-class VPN, straight out of the box. And after setup, every device that connects is instantly secure. It’s as simple as joining Wi-Fi.

Get 24/7 live chat support. We designed Aircove to be as intuitive and easy to use as possible, but we know it’s nice to have extra help on call sometimes! If you ever run into an issue, you can contact ExpressVPN Support any time, day or night. We provide 24/7 live chat and email support, as well as online troubleshooting guides to make sure you always get the help you need.

Home protection, redefined

Make your home as safe online as it is in real life. ExpressVPN Aircove is available to order on Amazon U.S. today.

Buy Now