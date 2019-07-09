PwC audits ExpressVPN servers to confirm essential privacy protections

At ExpressVPN, we take your privacy and security extremely seriously. To best protect our customers, we follow a central principle of never storing any data that could compromise a user’s privacy or security. That means not knowing what you do online when connected to our service—no activity logs, no connection logs, no sensitive information.
We’re so committed to ensuring we never store any sensitive data that we developed a new technology in-house, TrustedServer, to ensure that all data is wiped every time a server is rebooted.
How can you be confident ExpressVPN’s claims are accurate?
It would take a team of security audit experts with access to our servers’ codebase to verify our claims. So that’s exactly who we called in: the experts at the “Big Four” auditing firm PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers).
Independent audit professionals from PwC exhaustively examined our code and interviewed our team members in order to confirm whether our VPN servers were in compliance with our privacy policy, including our policy of not collecting activity logs or connection logs. The audit also checked that TrustedServer technology operates as we’ve described. To learn more, see full details of what was covered by the audit (PDF).
Today, we’re releasing the independent audit report in full, available to customers, journalists, reviewers, and partners. The audit was conducted under the International Standard on Assurance Engagements (ISAE) 3000 (Revised), and in line with PwC’s standards for such reports, those seeking to view the report must acknowledge PwC’s terms and conditions before accessing it. Customers can do so by logging in and visiting the Privacy and Security Audits page, and members of the media can email press@expressvpn.com.
What process did the auditors follow, and what were the results?
To enable PwC to thoroughly audit our servers, we gave them extensive access to our team and system information. Over the course of a month, PwC interviewed staff responsible for managing our VPN servers; inspected source code, configurations, and technical log files; and observed our server configuration and deployment processes.
Given the scope and extensive nature of the audit, PwC does not allow excerpts to be shared in order to ensure none of the audit results are taken out of context and misunderstood. As such, we’re unable to provide specifics about the results in this blog post, but we encourage customers to read the full report. We can unequivocally say, however, that we’ve been pleased with the entire process from start to finish.
Independent verification of privacy and security protections
Online privacy and security have never been more important, and VPNs provide vital protections. That’s why it’s crucial that we have high standards for trust and transparency in the industry.
Audits by trusted third parties, including our recent security assessment by Cure53, provide independent verification of the privacy and security commitments we make to customers. They complement our other trust and transparency efforts, including providing open-source leak testing tools, publicly detailing our security practices, and working with the Center for Democracy and Technology on responsible disclosure in the VPN industry.
At ExpressVPN, we’re committed to doing our part to keep pushing the industry forward to better protect online privacy and security, through both technology and transparency. We look forward to publishing more audits, tools, and insights that enable you to hold us to that commitment.
Not bad,good story,and have much products for selling,only is question about quality and good price.
That’s great, but how do we know that governments and ISP’s don’t have direct access to your servers?
(not just in the US, but in every country you have servers).
Thanks.
I all was wanted to go to school to learn but never had the opportunity so sorry if I sound uncomfortable but it doesn’t mean I don’t have any more questions about what happened but can’t say it and I am going back into my own CAREER as well as my life so I’m sure you can do this with a mentor and you know how I got a job and the rest is good for the future of your job so I am sure I will have to say I don’t have any issues with the rest
Hi I don’t really understand anything about VPNs I was advised that this was the best one what does it actually do I probably sound stupid but I don’t really care about this sort of thing yet initially interested me so I could keep my phone out of the prying eyes of my
X man and his x-ray eyes ha ha I know it sounds stupid he doesn’t have x-ray eyes that he told me this was the best one I hoped it would give me some privacy from him I don’t care if Google is there any point in me having this sort of App what benefits and it provides for you in security against someone such as an ex or somebody with an obsession with your phone for whatever reason. ???
Please connect my account
VPN
Thanks vpn
Express vpn has been good to me, but until I updated my MacBook to Catalina 10.15.3, it doesn’t connect to some websites. It’s really killing my and my work😢😢. I know you guys are the best and can do something about this already. Thanks
I actually just had a really nice chat with them and if you’re looking for feedback the confusion was the way the upgrade panel lights up when you scroll over it. If your mouse pointer goes over it, the whole thing lights up like its one big button that only takes you to the upgrade website and the three little bars are just part of the button. I don’t think I actually clicked on the three bars because I didn’t realize they were separate things. hope the helps and I don’t sound really stupid showing my age. I just wanted to give you honest feed back and I have no Idea why lol.
I never thought I would ever read these things let a lone post something on one but I think I originally found you on some cheap little tablet from Walmart and later when I needed a vpn I googled some and you were in the results and looked reputable and I just kind of went with my gut which I don’t normally do and picked you guys. Not sure if that helps or not but I thought this was a good enough place to put it. Thanks
Excelente..
I cannot seem to download and finish the process to activate my account
Hi Jamie, please contact our Support Team and they will guide you home.
Y’all are tops! So glad that there’s
reputable organizations out there if you look hard enough. Plus you’re always showing us the proof!
5 BIG ***** to you!
I did a great deal of research and determined that ExpressVPN is the best non-governmental solution out there. They use AES-256, and if you research that encryption standard you’ll find that it is both incredibly strong, even the weaker AES-128 is incredibly resistant to attacks, while at the same time being very efficient encrypting and decrypting data. This contributes to EVPN’s fast transfer speeds compared to its competitors. I once worked for a privacy company and we too went through a PwC audit. They were extremely thorough and can attest to a PwC stamp of approval means a great deal. My concern has nothing to do with EVPN, but other add-on’s you may have running on Firefox, namely Avast and AVG, who were discovered to keep logs of EVERY website you visit, negating EVPN’s privacy protection. If you go to Firefox’s add-ons you will see that those two have been removed. While this is speculation, I suspect the NSA or some other entity made a secret deal with those companies to acquire browsing data in the same way Google toolbar does. If you are serious about your privacy, keep your EVPN add on but remove the ones I mentioned. Also, note that cookies also track your browser history, so cleaning your cookie cache is a good idea. This report has convinced me that I made the right decision choosing ExpressVPN. But make sure you don’t have other add ons or software that negates the protection ExpressVPN provides.
Thanks for vpn
This is a great post. Clear, reassuring and demonstrating principled belief as well as technical competence. (And sometimes, Shaman, things may actually be as good as they seem.)
Im verry thankful for this app because my internet was going great and now I’m satisfied to use it.
Just to let you know I found you through a Ben Shapiro blog.
B
Internet
B
A big thanks for everything you do. Tried a few VPN’s but you are number 1 in my book. Found you through Twit.
I recently was giving your chat box a hard line of questioning that they had trouble with, not wanting to get detailed with answers… I picked you guys for my VPN based on research… I am continually learning researching to be come more and more knowledgable so I know for sure whats what… Thank You for this I will dig into it, and I appreciate all the guides, and all the education sections you provide… I really hope you are the best & always put your customer above all ALWAYS! As of now, I was using Proton who was slow but did work all the time on my cell phone, yours only on wi fi WHY not always? The NSA has really stepped up its game breaking encryption so please share more on how your encryption cant be exploited like the Diffie Hellman keys… IPV6 problems theres so much more than you not having data to hand over… Which dont get me wrong Thank You!!! Thats half the battle, now assure us you are staying vigilant upgrading defense against all growing attempts by ANYTHING MAN or COUNTRY in taking our freedom of privacy! Make no mistake there is a war against it, and your job is not an easy one! Please keep us updated in great detail, your accomplishments, defeats / wins… What sets you apart from the handicaps of other VPN’s educate us staying transparent fully, even breaches you learn from overcome is to be expected is what will make you great the the best and will keep our trust… This is a back and forth game always… Thank You a new customer, still with much to learn if you will honestly share
Oh No 🙁 This is really bad sign your not letting all the comments post, Shit thats so bad for a post saying your transparent… who doesnt expect some hard comments, even a few negative and answering or improving on them if grounded No negative or only 2 positive is super suspect of a problem RIGHT???
Much love and respect to you guys.
-expressvpn user for 2 years
Thank you for being this proactive. VPN providers are a black box to those outside them.
Hai My frinds