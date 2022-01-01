Saat 30 lisäpäivää ilmaiseksi mihin tahansa tilauspakettiin, jos tilaat nyt.

About ExpressVPN

We build a safer, better digital world.

Who is ExpressVPN?

The internet was originally conceived as open, free, and not controlled by any single company or group—full of unlimited possibilities right at your fingertips. In its best moments, the online world still exemplifies that spirit, but more often than not it seems that we’ve ceded our freedom online to others. Corporations, governments, and hackers are now able to monitor, manipulate, and restrict in once-unimaginable ways. That feeling of individual control and empowerment—it’s something we’ve lost along the way.

ExpressVPN wants to enable you to take back that control and experience an internet that is free and open, where individuals are protected and have the power to shape their own online experience. We work every day to ensure that protecting your privacy and security is easy and accessible, no matter your level of technical expertise. As every aspect of our lives becomes increasingly digital, we believe that protecting online rights and freedoms for all has never been more essential. 

Today, ExpressVPN enables millions in over 180 countries to access the free and open internet—and to do so privately and securely.

Fast facts

Ole missä vain. Sijainteja maapallolla.

  • Founded in 2009 by two close friends and technology entrepreneurs, Peter and Dan

  • Used by 3+ million active subscribers in over 180 countries

  • Operates a secure network of VPN servers in 94 countries

  • Apps for all major platforms available in 17 languages and counting

  • Team members located in over 20 cities around the world

ExpressVPN's trusted partners

Our history

2009

ExpressVPN:n alkuperäinen logo vuodelta 2009

ExpressVPN was born

2009

ExpressVPN otti käyttöön 30 päivän rahat takaisin -takuun vuonna 2009.

Launched 30-day unconditional money-back guarantee

2009

Päälle-painikkeet, joissa on Windows- ja Apple-logot

Allowed manual configuration for Windows and Mac

2010

Linux-, Android- ja iOS-logot

Launched support for Linux and smartphones, including on iOS and Android

2011

Kaksi puhekuplaa, joista toisessa on ExpressVPN:n logo

Launched 24/7 live chat support

2012

Windows-, Mac- ja Android-logot

Launched apps for Windows, Mac, and Android to improve user experience

2014

Nopeustesti

Added speed test tool on Windows and Mac apps

2014

Bitcoin-logo ja oikein-merkki

Began to accept Bitcoin payment

2015

Kielivalinnan pudotusvalikko sekä maapallo

ExpressVPN apps available in non-English languages, including in French, German, Spanish, and more

2016

Internetin hätäkatkaisin -painike

Added Network Lock (kill switch) feature

2016

ExpressVPN julkaisi VPN:n reitittimille vuonna 2016.

Launched ExpressVPN app for routers

2016

Suurennuslasi, bug-sana sekä binäärikoodia

Launched bug bounty program

2016

ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship -apuraha julkaistiin vuonna 2016.

Launched The ExpressVPN Future of Privacy Scholarship

2016

ExpressVPN ja OpenMedia tekevät yhteistyötä internetin epäoikeudenmukaisuuksia vastaan.

Teamed up with OpenMedia to unite against internet oppression

2017

Polku haarautuu kahden oviaukon kohdalla.

Added split-tunneling feature

2017

ExpressVPN-selainlaajennukset

Launched ExpressVPN apps for browser extensions

2017

ExpressVPN:n vuototestityökalut

Unveiled a suite of open-source leak-testing tools

2018

Center for Democracy and Technology

Launched “Signals of Trustworthy VPNs” with the Center for Democracy and Technology

2018

ExpressVPN tekee yhteistyötä Front Line Defendersin kanssa.

Worked with Front Line Defenders to provide complimentary ExpressVPN accounts to their community

2019

Oikein-merkeistä muodostunut palvelin.

Launched TrustedServer, so that all our servers run on RAM only—a system that's been audited by PwC Switzerland

2019

ExpressVPN on kyberturvallisuusyritys Cure53:n auditoima.

Browser extensions independently audited by Cure53

2019

ExpressVPN tekee yhteistyötä HP:n kanssa.

ExpressVPN comes preinstalled on new HP laptops

2020

ExpressVPN:n ja VPN Trust Initiativen logot.

Launched the VPN Trust Initiative with i2Coalition

2020

ExpressVPN tekee yhteistyötä Dynabookin kanssa.

Partnered with Dynabook (formerly Toshiba)

2020

Nopeusmittari

Started beta-testing Lightway, our own modern VPN protocol

2020

Kilpi kannettavan yllä

New verification system reduces the risk of us inadvertently distributing malware (audited by PwC Switzerland)

2020

Maapallo mikroskoopin alla

Launched the ExpressVPN Digital Security Lab, to conduct original research

2021

ExpressVPN:n brändiuudistus vuonna 2021

Launched a new look on our apps and website

2021

ioXt Alliance -logo ja oikein-merkki.

Received ioXt Alliance certification

2021

ExpressVPN tekee yhteistyötä HMD Globalin (Nokia) kanssa.

Partnered with HMD Global (home of Nokia phones)

2021

Kilvellä suojattu palvelin sekä peukalo ylös -kuvio

Lightway audited by Cure53 and open-sourced

2021

ExpressVPN liittyi Kape Technologiesin alaisuuteen.

Joined the Kape Technologies family of leading privacy and security brands

2021

Ötökkä, jossa on Log4J-logo.

First company in the world to deploy wide-scale consumer-side mitigation measures for the global log4j vulnerability

2021

Peitetty karttaneula, joka estää tietojen jakamista.

Launched Threat Manager, a DNS-based traffic blocker that protects users from trackers, scammers, and malware sites

2022

Liekehtivä päälle-painike.

Launched parallel connections, a feature that drastically improved the time to connect to VPN

2022

100 000 dollaria ja ötökkä suurennuslasin alla.

Launched a new bonus bug bounty of 100,000 USD for TrustedServer

2022

Riippumaton tarkistus vahvistaa ExpressVPN:n Windows-sovelluksen turvallisuuden.

Published a new audit by F-secure on our Windows app

2022

ExpressVPN Keys. Punainen avain.

Started beta-testing ExpressVPN Keys, a password manager integrated into our apps and at no additional cost to users

2022

Intian lipun värinen kansio, jonka kannessa on silmä.

Withdrew physical VPN servers from India to protect user privacy

ExpressVPN proudly supports

Our team

Help shape the future of the internet with us! We’re hiring in all departments for a wide range of roles. Our globally distributed team works in cities including Toronto, Poznań, Lisbon, London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sydney, Manila, and Tokyo.

If you think you have something to offer, we want to hear from you. Learn more on our careers page.

Life at ExpressVPN