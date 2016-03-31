To use our apps and configurations, please sign up for an ExpressVPN account first.

Note: Some websites block the IP addresses of VPN providers, including ExpressVPN. Connecting to a different ExpressVPN server location often solves the issue. Though we cannot guarantee that a specific site will always be accessible when you connect to our service, we urge you to contact our Support Team for up-to-the-minute advice.

This guide is for users who have connected to ExpressVPN but have trouble accessing certain sites.

Before proceeding, make sure you are using the latest version of the ExpressVPN app. Then follow these troubleshooting steps:

If you are on a mobile device, turn off your device’s location settings or location services before connecting to the VPN.

For iOS devices, tap Settings > Privacy > Location Services. Toggle Location Services off. Tap Turn Off to disable location services for all apps.For Android devices, open Settings. Tap Location. At the top, turn off Use Location. Tap the On Button to connect to a VPN server location. For best results, connect to a location in a country from which you can access the website you want. Check your IP address to ensure your connection to the VPN location succeeded. Try accessing the website again. If it is still blocked, or if you encounter a proxy error, try connecting to a different VPN location.

Some services may also request to know your location.

If you see this notification and you are using Mac or Windows, please use the ExpressVPN browser extension to spoof your geolocation.

As the underlying reasons for each site and service is constantly changing, please .