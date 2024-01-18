Best Georgia VPN servers (U.S.)Best Georgia VPN servers (U.S.)
Get a Georgia IP address quickly, easily, and securely with ExpressVPN. Connect to fast servers in 24 U.S. locations. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best for the U.S.
How to get a Georgia VPN
Get a Georgia VPN in just 3 steps:
Download the app for your device.
Connect to the secure VPN server location in Georgia.
Connect to Georgia VPN servers
ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Georgia, U.S. To connect to VPN servers in Georgia, select Atlanta using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.
If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Georgia.
Why use Georgia VPN servers in the U.S.?
Stream TV, movies, and more
ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Protect your right to privacy
ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address to help shield your physical location, real IP, and personal data. This safeguards your identity and prevents tracking by websites, apps, and online services.
Stay secure on public Wi-Fi
Public Wi-Fi networks at airports, hotels, dorms, or local cafés can leave you vulnerable to cyberattacks. Safeguard your personal information by using a VPN to encrypt your data whenever you connect to unsecured public Wi-Fi.
Game online securely
Defend against DDoS attacks and swatting while reducing ping and lag for a smoother gaming experience. Switch locations effortlessly to optimize your connection and bypass bandwidth throttling.
Stream your favorite Georgia sports teams with a VPN
Don’t miss a game! Securely stream live Braves, Falcons, Hawks, and Georgia Bulldogs games.
Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.
How to get a U.S. IP address
When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic is rerouted through a VPN server in the city or state of your choice—like Georgia. You’ll be able to browse with a new IP address—one that doesn’t have any connection to your device or location, making your online experience more anonymous. To get a U.S. IP address, simply connect to ExpressVPN and choose your preferred U.S. location.
Download a VPN app for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.
FAQ: Georgia VPN
The cost of a Georgia VPN can vary, but ExpressVPN stands out as the best option thanks to high-performance 10-Gbps servers, robust privacy and security features, and 24/7 live chat support. While it may cost a bit more, the added protection and peace of mind are well worth it.
Thinking about a free Georgia VPN? Try ExpressVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee. Experience premium features, and if you’re not completely satisfied, get a full refund—no questions asked!
You won’t find a free VPN that offers the same quality of service as ExpressVPN. But you can get a risk-free trial just by signing up for ExpressVPN and taking advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Get a Georgia IP address in 3 easy steps:
-
-
Download the appropriate app for your PC, Mac, iOS or Android device
-
Open ExpressVPN and select our Georgia VPN location
Using a VPN is highly recommended for Georgia residents, as it keeps you safe on untrusted networks and makes your internet activity private from your ISP and other third parties.
The best VPN for Georgia is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select the Atlanta server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
Yes, ExpressVPN is compatible with TikTok and has multiple U.S. VPN server locations.
U.S. government officials have claimed that TikTok is a national security threat due to the possibility of TikTok sharing user data with its parent company, ByteDance, and the Chinese government. The U.S. has also raised concerns about TikTok censoring information and influencing Americans.
While TikTok is not yet banned in any U.S. state for ordinary citizens, the U.S. Congress recently passed legislation titled the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. This law, signed by President Joe Biden on April 24, 2024, mandates ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, to sell its stake in the app within a year or face a ban in the U.S.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Georgia, U.S., or anywhere else in the world.
Get a Georgia VPN risk-free
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Georgia. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.