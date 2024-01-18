Get an extra {{bonus_days}} days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Best Georgia VPN servers (U.S.)Best Georgia VPN servers (U.S.)

Get a Georgia IP address quickly, easily, and securely with ExpressVPN. Connect to fast servers in 24 U.S. locations. Includes a 30-day money-back guarantee.

How to get a Georgia VPN

Get a Georgia VPN in just 3 steps:

  1. Sign up for ExpressVPN.

  2. Download the app for your device.

  3. Connect to the secure VPN server location in Georgia.

Connect to Georgia VPN servers

ExpressVPN has servers in 24 U.S. locations, including Georgia, U.S. To connect to VPN servers in Georgia, select Atlanta using the dropdown menu in the location bar of your VPN app.

If all you need is the fastest server location in the U.S., select United States from the dropdown menu and ExpressVPN will automatically determine the best server location for you, which may or may not be in Georgia.

Why use Georgia VPN servers in the U.S.?

Watch content from anywhere: Stairs to an open doorway, representing access.

Stream TV, movies, and more

ExpressVPN works with services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, HBO, and others to deliver HD streaming with blazing-fast speeds*. Watch U.S. TV securely with no bandwidth throttling and no limits.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Protect your right to privacy

ExpressVPN gives you a new IP address to help shield your physical location, real IP, and personal data. This safeguards your identity and prevents tracking by websites, apps, and online services.

Stay secure on public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi networks at airports, hotels, dorms, or local cafés can leave you vulnerable to cyberattacks. Safeguard your personal information by using a VPN to encrypt your data whenever you connect to unsecured public Wi-Fi.

Game online securely

Defend against DDoS attacks and swatting while reducing ping and lag for a smoother gaming experience. Switch locations effortlessly to optimize your connection and bypass bandwidth throttling.

Stream your favorite Georgia sports teams with a VPN

Don’t miss a game! Securely stream live Braves, Falcons, Hawks, and Georgia Bulldogs games.

Find out how to live stream the week’s top sports events with a VPN.

How to get a U.S. IP address

When you connect to a VPN, your internet traffic is rerouted through a VPN server in the city or state of your choice—like Georgia. You’ll be able to browse with a new IP address—one that doesn’t have any connection to your device or location, making your online experience more anonymous. To get a U.S. IP address, simply connect to ExpressVPN and choose your preferred U.S. location.

Download a VPN app for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Set up ExpressVPN on multiple devices and use it on eight at the same time.

FAQ: Georgia VPN

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Georgia, U.S., or anywhere else in the world.

Get a Georgia VPN risk-free

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Georgia. Try the full-featured version risk-free for 30 days.

