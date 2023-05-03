How to get a Mexican IP address
The best way to get a Mexican IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Mexico VPN
Use a VPN to get a Mexican IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a country of your choice—like Mexico—so apps and websites will think you are located in Mexico.
With ultra-fast Mexico VPN servers, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Mexico, or any of 94 countries around the world.
How to get a Mexican IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to a server location in Mexico.
What is a Mexican IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Mexican IP address is one assigned to a server in Mexico.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on 5 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to five at once.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10Gbps servers.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Why you need a VPN to get a Mexican IP address
If you’re in Mexico, a VPN server for Mexico will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 94 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Mexico IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. If a free VPN or free proxy service is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a Mexico VPN for all your devices
Get the best Mexico VPN for PC, Mac, iPhone, Android, and more.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, protecting gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Mexico VPN APK for your Android devices, or download ExpressVPN for iOS. You can even get a Mexico VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Getting a Mexican IP address
What is the best VPN for a Mexican IP address?
The best VPN to get a Mexican IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries around the world. Select a Mexican VPN server location or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
How do I connect to a Mexican IP address?
Connect to a Mexico server in 3 simple steps:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select our Mexico location
Can you identify a country from an IP address?
Yes. An IP address includes information about the physical location of the server, which may be as specific as which town or city you’re in, but not an actual address. Using a VPN to connect to the internet allows you to protect personal information—such as your physical location—from third parties.
Are VPNs legal in Mexico?
Yes, it's perfectly legal to use a VPN in Mexico.
What other country IP addresses can I get?
You can get a U.S. IP address, an Italian IP address, a Canadian IP address, an Australian IP address, or an IP address for any of the 94 countries where ExpressVPN has server locations.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Mexico or anywhere else in the world.
Try a VPN for Mexico risk-free
Need a Mexican IP address but don’t want to commit?
Order now, and if you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN within 30 days, contact Support and get a full refund.