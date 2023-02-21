Get an extra 30 days free on any plan when you sign up now.

Palacio de Las Bellas Artes in Mexico City

Best Mexico City VPN servers

  • Keep your data private and secure
  • Shield your personal IP address
  • Connect to servers in Mexico City
  • Use on 8 devices simultaneously
Best Mexico VPN

Why use a VPN in Mexico City?

Stream sports, TV, and movies

ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is compatible with services like Netflix, Disney+, and more*. Stream all your favorite sports, movies, plus TV channels like Las Estrellas and Azteca Uno safely and securely with ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers—no bandwidth caps and no content-based throttling.

* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.

Stay secure on public networks

ExpressVPN transmits your internet traffic through a secure tunnel with best-in-class encryption, preventing anyone from intercepting your data, even when you’re on unsecured Wi-Fi.

Protect your privacy

Your privacy is your right, and on the internet, your privacy should come first. That’s why ExpressVPN uses independently audited TrustedServer technology to wipe all data from our servers after every reboot, and we do not collect activity and connection logs.

Shop online safely

Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.

Use a Mexico City VPN to get a Mexican IP address

Using a Mexico City VPN to get a Mexican IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.

ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Mexico City, Mexico or any of 105 countries around the world.

How to get a Mexican IP address
How to get a Mexico City VPN

Step 1

How to sign up for ExpressVPN

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Step 2

Download the app for your device.

Step 3

Connect to our Mexico VPN location to get a Mexico City IP address.

Download a Mexico City VPN for all your devices

A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.

VPN for Windows
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for iOS
VPN for Linux
VPN extension for Chrome
VPN extension for Firefox
VPN extension for Edge
VPN for smart TVs
VPN for Fire Stick
VPN for Android TV
VPN for Apple TV
VPN for game consoles
VPN for PlayStation
VPN for Xbox
VPN for routers
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Mexico City

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

105 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Compatible with Netflix

Yes

No

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

Up to 8

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

What people are saying about ExpressVPN

Rated 4.7 out of 5

Google Play logo.
Google Play logo.

Rated 4.4 out of 5

Love this app. I travel extensively around the world and this app helps me keep in touch.
Mac, Google Play Store
Whatever site I go to, they have no clue where I am located or who I am, and I like it that way.
Sp1r1t0ne, Apple App Store
Got an account with @expressvpn yesterday. Great decision for traveling out of the country!
Dustin Greiger
I love express, in terms of security, speed and everything 👍
Nill088
@ExpressVPN has truly been indispensable while working remote.
Jon Narong
ExpressVPN’s performance is great. Consistently good speeds.
The best offshore VPN for privacy.
ExpressVPN is the best VPN service we’ve tested.

FAQ: Mexico City VPN

How much does a Mexico City VPN cost?
Are VPNs legal in Mexico City?
Should I use a free VPN in Mexico City?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Mexico City?
What is the best VPN for Mexico City?

ExpressVPN for other countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Mexico City or anywhere else in the world.

30
DAY
MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE

See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Mexico City internet users trust

Try the best Mexico City VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.

