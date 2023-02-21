Best Mexico City VPN servers
- Keep your data private and secure
- Shield your personal IP address
- Connect to servers in Mexico City
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
- Keep your data private and secure
- Shield your personal IP address
- Connect to servers in Mexico City
- Use on 8 devices simultaneously
30-day money-back guarantee
Best Mexico VPN
Why use a VPN in Mexico City?
Stream sports, TV, and movies
ExpressVPN’s high-speed network is compatible with services like Netflix, Disney+, and more*. Stream all your favorite sports, movies, plus TV channels like Las Estrellas and Azteca Uno safely and securely with ExpressVPN’s high-speed servers—no bandwidth caps and no content-based throttling.
* ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Consult the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content providers’ Terms of Service for details.
Stay secure on public networks
ExpressVPN transmits your internet traffic through a secure tunnel with best-in-class encryption, preventing anyone from intercepting your data, even when you’re on unsecured Wi-Fi.
Protect your privacy
Your privacy is your right, and on the internet, your privacy should come first. That’s why ExpressVPN uses independently audited TrustedServer technology to wipe all data from our servers after every reboot, and we do not collect activity and connection logs.
Shop online safely
Whether you’re searching for the perfect gift, booking flights, planning a hotel stay, or signing up for a subscription, using a VPN can help you find the best prices and discounts while ensuring your online security.
Use a Mexico City VPN to get a Mexican IP address
Using a Mexico City VPN to get a Mexican IP address increases your privacy and anonymity online. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, and prevents apps and websites from seeing your real IP address.
ExpressVPN can reroute your internet traffic through a VPN server in Mexico City, Mexico or any of 105 countries around the world.
How to get a Mexico City VPN
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Mexico VPN location to get a Mexico City IP address.
Download a Mexico City VPN for all your devices
A single ExpressVPN subscription lets you download a VPN for every popular platform. Need a VPN for multiple devices? Set up ExpressVPN on everything you own, and use it on eight at the same time.
See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Mexico City
|Express VPN ExpressVPN
|Most free VPNs
Data limit
Unlimited
10GB
VPN server locations
105 countries
10-50 countries
Customer support
24/7 live chat
Compatible with Netflix
Yes
No
Activity and connection logging
Never
No promises
Simultaneous connections supported
Up to 8
1
Device support
Apps for every device
Desktop and mobile
Custom VPN protocol
Lightway
None
What people are saying about ExpressVPN
FAQ: Mexico City VPN
How much does a Mexico City VPN cost?
The cost of a Mexico City VPN depends on the quality of service. A premium VPN like ExpressVPN—with ultra-fast 10-Gbps servers, best-in-class privacy and security, and 24/7 live chat support—might cost a little more, but it's still cheaper than the cost of not being protected.
If you're looking for a free Mexico City VPN, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee. You'll get all the premium features of ExpressVPN but with the option to get your money back within 30 days if you're not satisfied for any reason. It's like a free VPN trial, but better.
Are VPNs legal in Mexico City?
Yes, VPNs are legal in Mexico City and the rest of Mexico.
Should I use a free VPN in Mexico City?
You will not be able to find a free Mexico City VPN that offers ExpressVPN’s speed, privacy features, and customer support. Try ExpressVPN and take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not satisfied.
Should I use a VPN if I live in Mexico City?
Yes, using a VPN is the safest way to be online, no matter where you are. A VPN shields your online activity from your ISP, Wi-Fi operators, governments, and other third parties. This can reduce the amount of targeted advertising you receive and prevent others from profiting from your browsing history.
What is the best VPN for Mexico City?
The best VPN for Mexico City is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 105 countries around the world. Select our Mexico server location to get a Mexico City IP address, or let ExpressVPN’s Smart Location feature automatically choose the best server for your network.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Mexico City or anywhere else in the world.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Mexico City internet users trust
Try the best Mexico City VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.