    Malaysia VPN proxy service

    Fast, risk-free Malaysian VPN

    Change your IP address and browse securely with ExpressVPN

    Get ExpressVPN

    VPN that works on desktops VPN that works on MacBooks VPN that works on smartphones VPN that works on tablets

    How a VPN works

    A virtual private network (VPN) service adds an additional layer of privacy and security by encrypting your communications when you’re online, whether you’re browsing websites for personal or professional purposes. It also enables you to connect to the internet with a different IP address, so you can mask your true location. With ExpressVPN, you can take advantage of this privacy whether you are home in Malaysia or traveling abroad.

    Access your favorite Malaysia content Malaysia VPN server

    Ensure your internet privacy

    Connect to public Wi-Fi hotspots easily and safely when you subscribe to ExpressVPN. Our VPN service in Malaysia conceals your IP address and encrypts data while you’re online to protect it from third-party snoops. ExpressVPN never monitors your browsing activity when you are online in Malaysia or traveling across the globe. We deliver a safe online experience for people on the go.

    Hide location
    Hide IP
    Data encryption
    Anonymity

    Why people choose ExpressVPN

    Secure and fast VPN in the Malaysia

     Works on all devices

    Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, and routers.

     Fast, unlimited, and secure

    Unlimited bandwidth and server switches!

     Support, day and night

    Round-the-clock support by live chat.

    How to get a VPN for Malaysia

    Osta ExpressVPN-tilaus.

    Download and install apps on your devices.

    Connect to our one of our servers from within the app.

    ExpressVPN muissa maissa

    Amerikka

    Aasia ja Tyynenmeren alue

    Eurooppa

    Lähi-itä & Afrikka

    Katso VPN-palvelinsijaintien koko luettelo

    Ready to give us a go?

    You’re completely covered by our
    30-day money-back guarantee.

    Get ExpressVPN

    Live Chat