Get an IP address in Luxembourg with ExpressVPN to enjoy unlimited streaming and unrestricted browsing.
How to get a Luxembourg IP address
Étape 1
Étape 2
Téléchargez l'appli ExpressVPN, disponible sur une large sélection de plateformes.
Step 3
Connect to our Luxembourg location.
Why use a VPN in Luxembourg?
Enjoy fast streaming in Luxembourg
ExpressVPN constantly optimizes its servers to deliver speed and security, and is compatible with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Bypass regional restrictions and stream all the content you want wherever you are.
Stay safe from cyberattacks online
ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, protecting all your internet activity with best-in-class encryption.
Protect your online privacy
ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently audited—we don’t collect any activity logs and connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered to wipe all data with every reboot.
Access your favorite sites around the world
Get a Luxembourg IP address or connect to any one of our VPN server locations in the U.S., Europe, and more and unblock websites and services you rely on every day.
*ExpressVPN est un service VPN qui ne doit pas être utilisé pour porter atteinte aux droits d'auteur. Consultez les conditions de service d'ExpressVPN et les conditions de service de vos fournisseurs de contenus pour plus de détails.
Download a Luxembourg VPN for all your devices
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Luxembourg VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Luxembourg VPN app for iOS. You can even get a Luxembourg VPN extension for Chrome.
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Luxembourg IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.
Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.
Internet restrictions in Luxembourg
Residents of Luxembourg enjoy little to no censorship by the government.
Schools and private companies, however, are free to restrict content on their own networks in Luxembourg. This might include gaming websites, entertainment portals, apps that require high bandwidth, or even external email.
A VPN allows you to access the free and open internet no matter where you are—school, public Wi-Fi, or anywhere else. ExpressVPN adheres to a strict policy of no activity logs or connection logs, so you can go online without worrying about your activity being monitored.
Frequently asked questions
How much does a Luxembourg VPN cost?
ExpressVPN is a premium paid VPN. There are three standard subscription plans: $8.32 per month for a 12-month plan, $9.99 per month for a six-month plan, and $12.95 per month for a one-month plan.
What is a Luxembourg IP address?
A Luxembourg IP address is one assigned to a server in Luxembourg.
To get a Luxembourg IP address, connect to ExpressVPN’s Luxembourg VPN server location. Apps and websites will then see your internet traffic as coming from Luxembourg.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP checker to see what location is associated with your current IP address.
Are VPNs legal in Luxembourg?
Yes. There are no laws restricting the use of VPNs in Luxembourg.
Should I use a free VPN in Luxembourg?
You won't find a free Luxembourg VPN with the same fast speeds and privacy features as ExpressVPN.
How do I get a VPN in Luxembourg?
It’s simple:
Download the appropriate app for your iOS, Android, PC, or Mac
Open ExpressVPN and select Luxembourg
Should I use a VPN if I live in Luxembourg?
VPNs in Luxembourg can guard against man-in-the-middle attacks, keep you out of the crosshairs of hackers, and prevent third-party programs from stealing your browser data. Overall, they enhance your internet experience.
ExpressVPN for all countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Luxembourg or anywhere else in the world.
