Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.