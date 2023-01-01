Bénéficiez de 30 jours supplémentaires gratuits sur n'importe quel formule d'abonnement en vous inscrivant dès maintenant.

Download the best VPN for Luxembourg in 2023

Get an IP address in Luxembourg with ExpressVPN to enjoy unlimited streaming and unrestricted browsing.

How to get a Luxembourg IP address

Étape 1

Première étape du téléchargement d'un VPN.

Sign up for ExpressVPN.

Étape 2

Téléchargez un VPN.

Téléchargez l'appli ExpressVPN, disponible sur une large sélection de plateformes.

Step 3

Localisations VPN sur une carte de l'Europe et de l'Afrique.

Connect to our Luxembourg location.

Why use a VPN in Luxembourg?

Regardez du contenu de n'importe où : Des escaliers menant une porte ouverte, représentant un accès.

Enjoy fast streaming in Luxembourg

ExpressVPN constantly optimizes its servers to deliver speed and security, and is compatible with services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more*. Bypass regional restrictions and stream all the content you want wherever you are.

Chiffrement de votre connexion : Des chiffres remplacés par des caractères aléatoires sur un écran sous la lumière, symbolisant un cryptage.

Stay safe from cyberattacks online

ExpressVPN will help you connect securely to the internet wherever you are, protecting all your internet activity with best-in-class encryption.

Masquez votre adresse IP : Des plantes en pot qui cachent une adresse IP.

Protect your online privacy

ExpressVPN’s privacy policy has been independently audited—we don’t collect any activity logs and connection logs, and our servers are specifically engineered to wipe all data with every reboot.

Bande passante illimitée - Un symbole d'infinité sur un assortiment d'appareils.

Access your favorite sites around the world

Get a Luxembourg IP address or connect to any one of our VPN server locations in the U.S., Europe, and more and unblock websites and services you rely on every day.

*ExpressVPN est un service VPN qui ne doit pas être utilisé pour porter atteinte aux droits d'auteur. Consultez les conditions de service d'ExpressVPN et les conditions de service de vos fournisseurs de contenus pour plus de détails.

Download a Luxembourg VPN for all your devices

Protect yourself everywhere.

VPN pour le Luxembourg protégeant une variété d'appareils.

A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Luxembourg VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Luxembourg VPN app for iOS. You can even get a Luxembourg VPN extension for Chrome.

VPN pour iOS
VPN for Mac
VPN for Android
VPN for Linux
VPN for Windows
VPN for routers
VPN pour les consoles de jeux
VPN pour les Smart TV

Des extensions VPN pour vos navigateurs favoris

Extension Chrome
Extension Firefox
Extension Edge

Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.

Can I use a free VPN to get a Luxembourg IP address?

Although there are plenty of free VPNs out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 94 countries. Skilled developers and designers optimize ExpressVPN’s apps and create privacy-related features such as Threat Manager.

Not every free VPN provider is problematic. But if a free VPN is malicious, there are many ways for it to monetize your internet traffic, including logging and selling your browser history, injecting targeted ads and spam into your browser, or even recording usernames and passwords.

Internet restrictions in Luxembourg

Residents of Luxembourg enjoy little to no censorship by the government.

Schools and private companies, however, are free to restrict content on their own networks in Luxembourg. This might include gaming websites, entertainment portals, apps that require high bandwidth, or even external email.

A VPN allows you to access the free and open internet no matter where you are—school, public Wi-Fi, or anywhere else. ExpressVPN adheres to a strict policy of no activity logs or connection logs, so you can go online without worrying about your activity being monitored.

See why ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Luxembourg

Paid VPN vs. free VPN
Express VPN ExpressVPNMost free VPNs

Data limit

Unlimited

10GB

VPN server locations

94 countries

10-50 countries

Customer support

24/7 live chat

Email

Server technology

TrustedServer

PC-based

Activity and connection logging

Never

No promises

Simultaneous connections supported

5

1

Device support

Apps for every device

Desktop and mobile

Custom VPN protocol

Lightway

None

Frequently asked questions

How much does a Luxembourg VPN cost?
What is a Luxembourg IP address?
Are VPNs legal in Luxembourg?
Should I use a free VPN in Luxembourg?
How do I get a VPN in Luxembourg?
Should I use a VPN if I live in Luxembourg?

ExpressVPN for all countries

ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 94 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Luxembourg or anywhere else in the world.

