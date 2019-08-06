I want to access a site or service not available in my region. Is changing IP locations enough?

The short answer is yes, in most cases. The long answer is that sites and services on the internet use a variety of methods to estimate your location, and your IP address is only one of them.

Besides your IP address, websites may also determine your location through information shared by your web browser, such as GPS data, your mobile network location, or your Wi-Fi access point. If the site or service in question is using one or more of these, you may need to use another method to spoof your location in addition to changing your IP address.

If you’re using the ExpressVPN app and still have trouble accessing a particular site or service, try using the ExpressVPN browser extensions for Chrome or Firefox. These extensions spoof your location by setting your browser’s geolocation data to match your VPN location.

For some mobile apps that use your device’s geolocation data, you may need to turn off Location Services or use a “mock location” app in conjunction with ExpressVPN to spoof your location.