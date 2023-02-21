Racing phenom Max Verstappen is ready to defend his Formula 1 championship. The 2023 F1 season begins March 5 and runs through November 26. The world’s premier drivers will race everywhere in a record 23 Grand Prix events this year, including stops in Miami, Singapore, and Abu Dhabi. For just the price of a VPN, find out how to catch all the action and live stream Formula 1 races in Canada for free.
|Date
|From March 5 to November 26, 2023
|Location
|Kick offs in Bahrain and concludes in Abu Dhabi
|Races
|24
|Where to watch it for free
|RTBF and ServusTV
Watch 2023 Formula 1 races live online in Canada for free
Broadcasters around the world will carry free live streams for Formula 1 races. Read on to find out how to watch the 2023 Bahrain Open in Canada with a VPN.
RTBF and ServusTV
Price: Free
Belgium’s RTBF and Austria’s ServusTV carry the races free to stream with French and German commentary, respectively.
To watch Formula 1 for free on RTBF or ServusTV:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Belgium (RTBF) or Austria (ServusTV).
- Visit RTBF or ServusTV.
- Tune in to the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Pro tip: If you want English commentary for the race, you can listen to BBC’s Radio 5 live as you watch the stream.
Live stream the Australian Grand Prix on 10 play
Australia’s 10 play will carry a free live stream for the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.
To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 10:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in Australia.
- Visit 10 play.
- Enjoy the races live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Watch the British GP on Channel 4
Price: Free
The United Kingdom’s Channel 4 will carry a free live stream for the British Grand Prix at Silverton on July 9.
To watch the British Grand Prix for free on Channel 4:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.K.
- Visit Channel 4. You may need to provide a U.K. postal code (e.g., WC1X 0AA).
- Tune in to the race live!
Watching on a computer? For the best streaming experience, be sure to use the ExpressVPN browser extension for Chrome, Firefox, or Edge.
Other ways to watch Formula 1 2023 live streams in Canada
Watch 2023 F1 live streams with NOW
Price: 33 GBP/month or 12GBP/day pass
Channel: Sky Sports F1
NOW is the perfect way to stream 11 Sky Sports channels online contract-free, including all the coverage of the 2023 Formula 1 season on the Sky Sports F1 channel. If you only want to tune in to one particular race, such as the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, you can opt for a day pass to catch all the action or take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in.
To watch the F1 on NOW:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.K.
- Head to NOW and sign up.
- Enjoy the races!
Watch the race on Sky Sports F1
Price: 22 GBP/month and up
Channels: Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports in the UK will show Formula 1 in 2023 on the Sky Sports F1 channel. Check the official Sky Sports schedule to know when to tune in. However, specialized equipment is required to watch the TV broadcasts. You will also need to provide a valid postal code and a UK/Ireland credit or debit card.
If you already have a Sky subscription, you can stream its content online via Sky Go. With a VPN, you can watch Sky Go even when you’re traveling abroad.
To watch the F1 on Sky Sports:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the U.K.
- Head to Sky Go and log in.
- Enjoy the races!
Watch F1 live streams on ESPN 2
Price: 10 USD/month and up
Channels: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2
Whether you have a U.S. cable subscription or have cut the cord, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2 are good ways to tune into the races. ESPN Deportes, available as an add-on for Sling or Hulu, will provide a Spanish simulcast of select races. Check the official ESPN schedule for dates and times. Free trials are available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu.
Most F1 races will air on ESPN 2. Monaco and the British GP will be broadcast live on the main ESPN channel, and Canada, U.S., and Mexico GP races (as well as the afternoon encore of Monaco GP) will be broadcast on ABC.
To watch the F1 on ESPN:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location in the United States.
- Go to Sling TV Orange (35 USD/month and up), Hulu+Live TV (70 USD/month), or YouTube TV (55 USD/month and up) and use a free trial.
- Kick back and enjoy!
Notes: In order to get Sling TV’s free trial you must use the Sling TV app as opposed to signing up on the website. You may need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to YouTube TV, Sling TV, or Hulu+Live TV. You can still subscribe to YouTube TV via Google Play, even if you don’t have a U.S. credit/debit card.
Learn more about watching Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV with ExpressVPN.
Watch F1 races on beIN Sports
Price: Varies
Fans in Canada can watch every Formula 1 race, along with practice sessions, qualifying, and F1 Spring events, on beIN Sports channels and the beIN Sports Connect app.
Watch 2023 F1 highlights for free
Price: Free
Both the Formula 1 Official YouTube Channel and Channel 4 UK will show highlights from all the races.
To watch F1 highlights on Channel 4 and YouTube:
- Get ExpressVPN
- Connect to a server location in the UK
- Visit the Formula 1 YouTube channel or Channel 4
- Get your motor running!
Listen to F1 Grand Prix commentary live on BBC Sounds
Price: Free
BBC Sounds provides live audio commentary of the Formula 1 Grand Prix races.
To listen with added security and privacy:
- Get ExpressVPN.
- Connect to a server location that’s nearest to you
- Go to BBC Sounds
- Enjoy the live commentary!
2023 F1 Schedule
Here’s a 2023 Formula 1 event breakdown courtesy of FIA. Check your streaming site of choice for times. Dates listed here may be subject to change.
|Date
|Formula 1 Grand Prix
|Venue
|March 5, 2023
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Bahrain International Circuit
|March 19, 2023
|Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
|Jeddah Street Circuit
|April 2, 2023
|Australian Grand Prix
|Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
|April 30, 2023
|Azerbaijan Grand Prix
|Baku City Circuit
|May 7, 2023
|Miami Grand Prix
|Miami International Autodrome
|May 21, 2023
|Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna
|Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
|May 28, 2023
|Grand Prix de Monaco
|Circuit de Monaco
|June 4, 2023
|Gran Premio de España
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|June 18, 2023
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
|July 2, 2023
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Red Bull Ring
|July 9, 2023
|British Grand Prix
|Silverstone Circuit
|July 23, 2023
|Hungarian Grand Prix
|Hungaroring
|July 30, 2023
|Belgian Grand Prix
|Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
|August 27, 2023
|Dutch Grand Prix
|Circuit Zandvoort
|September 3, 2023
|Italian Grand Prix
|Autodromo Nazionale Monza
|September 17, 2023
|Singapore Grand Prix
|Marina Bay Street Circuit
|September 24, 2023
|Japanese Grand Prix
|Suzuka International Racing Course
|October 8, 2023
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Losail International Circuit
|October 22, 2023
|United States Grand Prix
|Circuit of the Americas
|October 29, 2023
|Mexican Grand Prix
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|November 5, 2023
|São Paulo Grand Prix
|Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace
|November 18, 2023
|Las Vegas Grand Prix
|Nevada
|November 26, 2023
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Yas Marina Circuit
2022 Driver Standings
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Rbpt
|454
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|308
|3
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Rbpt
|305
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|275
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|246
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|240
|7
|Lando Norris
|Mclaren Mercedes
|122
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|92
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|81
|10
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|49
|11
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Mclaren Mercedes
|37
|12
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|37
|13
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|25
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|Alphatauri Rbpt
|23
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|18
|16
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|12
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Alphatauri Rbpt
|12
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|6
|19
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|4
|20
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|2
|21
|Nyck De Vries
|Williams Mercedes
|2
|22
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|0
2022 Constructor Standings
|Position
|Team
|Points
|1
|Red Bull Racing Rbpt
|759
|2
|Ferrari
|554
|3
|Mercedes
|515
|4
|Alpine Renault
|173
|5
|Mclaren Mercedes
|159
|6
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|55
|7
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|55
|8
|Haas Ferrari
|37
|9
|Alphatauri Rbpt
|35
|10
|Williams Mercedes
|8
ExpressVPN is a VPN service not intended to be used as a means of copyright circumvention. Please read the ExpressVPN Terms of Service and your content provider’s Terms of Use for more details.