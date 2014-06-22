ExpressVPN is committed to ensuring user privacy, which is why we have been accepting Bitcoin payments for users signing up for new accounts since 2014.

If you already have a Bitcoin wallet with Bitcoin in it, subscribing to ExpressVPN is fast and easy. Unlike with other methods of payment, Bitcoin users are only required to provide an email address when they sign up. No need to enter information like your name, mailing address, and credit card number. You can see the Privacy Policy of our payment provider Bitpay here.

In addition to Bitcoin, we also accept Ethereum, XRP and USDC, BUSD, PAX and GUSD stablecoins, which are cryptocurrency tokens pegged in value to the U.S. dollar.

The 30-day money back guarantee still applies to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency payments, so if for any reason you’re unhappy with the service, you’ll get the money refunded, quibble free.

Using Bitcoin is fast, easy, and secure. Check out our guide for step-by-step instructions on how you can start paying with Bitcoin today!

