How to get a Taiwan IP address
The best way to get a Taiwan IP address is to use a VPN. Why? Connecting to the internet with a VPN enables you to change your IP address quickly and easily. Read on to see how it works.
Best Taiwan VPN
Use a VPN to get a Taiwan IP address
A VPN reroutes your internet traffic through a VPN server in a location of your choice—like Taiwan—so apps and websites will think you are located in Taiwan.
With ultra-fast Taiwan VPN servers, ExpressVPN makes it easy to get an IP address in Taiwan or a VPN server location in any of 94 countries around the world.
How to get a Taiwan IP address
Step 1
Step 2
Download the app for your device.
Step 3
Connect to our Taiwan server location.
What is a Taiwan IP address?
An IP address is a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. A Taiwan IP address is one assigned to a server in Taiwan.
Because your IP address is associated with your location and your internet service provider (ISP), changing your IP address with a VPN gives you more control over what apps and websites know about you, and makes you more anonymous online.
Use ExpressVPN’s IP address checker to find out what apps and websites can learn about you from your IP address.
Why use ExpressVPN?
Use on up to 8 devices simultaneously
Install ExpressVPN on all your devices, and connect up to eight at once with a single subscription.
Lightning-fast speeds
Get ultra-fast speeds for better video quality with a global network of 10-Gbps servers.
Unlimited bandwidth
ExpressVPN gives you unlimited VPN bandwidth so you can stream or game at optimal speeds.
Secure access anywhere
ExpressVPN uses best-in-class encryption, so you can safely access all the apps and services you need.
Why you need a VPN to get a Taiwan IP address
A VPN will allow you to see all the geo-specific content you want, with the knowledge that the websites you visit are not collecting your personal IP address and other private information. If you value your digital privacy and anonymity, you should use a VPN for all your online activities and on all your devices.
Using a VPN also ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.
Need an IP address in a different country? ExpressVPN has servers in 105 countries, including the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and many more.
Can I use a free VPN to get a Taiwan IP address?
Although there are plenty of free VPNs and “free proxies” out there, it’s worth considering how these providers can afford to offer their service at no charge. It pays to remember the mantra: “If you aren’t paying for the product, you are the product.”
In addition to privacy concerns around your personal data, most free VPNs have limited networks, so you may not find a server for the location you need. They are also known to cap data and limit speeds, leading to a less-than-ideal online experience.
To ensure a fast, private, and secure connection for every customer, ExpressVPN pays for a network of high-performance server locations in 105 countries. Our global network of 10-Gbps servers means you’ll experience unlimited bandwidth and blazing-fast speeds. We’re also leading the way with post-quantum protection and other advanced protection features, such as our Threat Manager app and ad blocker feature.
If you‘re looking for a risk-free VPN trial, take advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
Download a Taiwan VPN for all your devices
Protect yourself everywhere.
A single ExpressVPN subscription includes software solutions for every device in your home, including gaming consoles like PlayStation and Xbox and smart TV systems like Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Samsung Smart TV. Get a Taiwan VPN APK for your Android devices, or download a Taiwan VPN for PC. You can even get a Taiwan VPN extension for Chrome.
Plus VPN extensions for your favorite browsers
Can’t find your device? Check out these manual configurations and setup tutorials for a wide range of other devices and platforms.
FAQ: Getting a Taiwan IP address
Is it safe to use a VPN to get a Taiwan IP?
Yes. Using a VPN is actually the safest way to get a Taiwan IP address, because it also protects your traffic with strong encryption.
Are VPNs legal in Taiwan?
Yes, the use of a VPN in Taiwan is legal.
How do I change my IP address location to Taiwan?
To change your IP address to Taiwan:
Download the ExpressVPN app for your device
Open the app and select Taiwan
How can I get a Taiwan IP address on my phone?
Can I use a Taiwan proxy to change my IP address?
It is possible to use a proxy server to change your IP address to Taiwan—in fact, technically speaking, a VPN is a kind of proxy server.
But we don't recommend using a "free proxy" to get a Taiwan IP address. Free proxy servers can be slow and even dangerous, with some monetizing your traffic by showing ads or injecting malware.
Instead, use a VPN like ExpressVPN to safely and reliably change your IP address to Taiwan.
What is the best VPN for a Taiwan IP address?
The best VPN for getting a Taiwan IP address is ExpressVPN, with next-gen 10-Gbps servers and server locations in 94 countries around the world. See our full list of features for more reasons to use ExpressVPN.
Can I get a free Taiwan IP address?
It would be difficult to find a free method of getting an IP address in Taiwan that matches ExpressVPN’s speed, privacy levels, and customer service. You can, however, try us out risk-free by taking advantage of our 30-day money-back guarantee.
ExpressVPN for other countries
ExpressVPN users can connect to server locations in 105 countries and counting. You can access any of these VPN server locations from Taiwan or anywhere else in the world.
See why ExpressVPN is the VPN Taiwan internet users trust
Try the best Taiwan VPN now. If you’re not 100% satisfied with ExpressVPN, just contact Support within 30 days and get a full refund.