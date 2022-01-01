How to get an Italian IP address

What is a VPN?

A VPN, or virtual private network, creates a secure tunnel for your internet traffic to travel through. Connecting to a VPN server changes your IP address, a unique number that identifies your device when you’re online. An IP address doesn’t give your exact location, but it does provide information about the country and city you’re in, as well as the internet service provider (ISP) you’re using.

With a different IP address, you can browse the internet as if you were in a different location, such as Italy. Many websites and services use geoblocking to restrict their content to certain regions. If your VPN doesn’t have servers in Italy, or isn’t optimized for maximum compatibility, you may lose access to these services whenever you connect. But a premium VPN like ExpressVPN is engineered to protect your privacy and security no matter what you’re doing online, whether you’re scrolling news sites, watching MotoGP, or streaming in HD from services like Amazon Prime Video, RaiPlay, or Netflix.

You can use a VPN on all your devices. Everyday actions such as logging in to your bank or social media accounts can leave your personal information vulnerable. Using a VPN ensures that no third party can intercept your information while it’s being transmitted. A VPN is especially useful when you’re using a public Wi-Fi network, such as in hotels and airports while traveling or in cafes or co-working spaces while working remotely.