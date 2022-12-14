It’s that time of the year again! With the holiday season in full swing, what better way to show your loved ones that you care than by providing the ultimate gift: the chance to binge watch shows and movies they’ve not had the time to stream over the past year.

Buckle up (or perhaps buckle down?) because it’s time to get comfy and lazy!

Streaming services

Netflix

Perfect for: people with FOMO

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, The Crown

Whether it’s diving into the latest Netflix originals by themselves, or chill with others, a subscription to the OG streaming is the perfect gift for this holiday season. With a whopping 40% of its catalog composed of original programming, it’s not surprising that a lot of Netflix content dominated this year’s most streamed shows.

Read more: Streaming in 2022: A year of superlatives

Disney+

Perfect for: kids and families

Gift cards available: here

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle: here

Notable originals: The Mandalorian, Moon Knight, Snowdrop

It has been a stellar year for Disney+, with subscribers hitting an all time high. While a lot of the platform’s success can be attributed to the development of a variety of Star Wars and Marvel content, there is a growing catalog of original non-franchise content. There’s always something for the young and the young at heart!

It’s worth noting that Disney owns a majority stake in both Hulu and ESPN+ and can be bundled with both services.

Read more: Marvel Cinematic Universe: Get caught up with our guide

Hulu

Perfect for: fans of cable shows

Gift cards available: here

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle: here

Notable originals: Only Murders in the Building, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ramy

One of the best things about Hulu is that content from major networks like ABC and Fox will drop new episodes of series onto the platform a day after they air—making it the perfect gift for the TV lover in your life. In addition to the Disney+/ESPN+ bundle mentioned above, Hulu can also be paired with live TV streaming packages.

Prime Video

Perfect for: everybody

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Expanse

Prime Video has officially eclipsed Netflix to become the streaming service with the most subscribers in the U.S. This year saw the debut of the highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power as well as returns from favorites like The Boys and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Prime Video subscriptions can be purchased with or without membership to Amazon Prime—although the latter provides other Amazon related perks.

Apple TV+

Perfect for: Apple loyalists

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Severance, Ted Lasso, Pachinko

Apple TV+ has achieved a massive feat to become the first streaming service to win an Academy Award with CODA, a comedy-drama written and directed by Sian Heder. A good chunk of the platform’s catalog includes original movies and shows with a lot more on the horizon. Apple also offers Apple One subscriptions which bundles Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple, and Apple Arcade. If your family or friends are surrounded by Apple, then this is the gift for them!

Showtime

Perfect for: connoisseurs

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Billions, Yellowjackets, The Chi

And now for something a little more adult. With consistent hits like Shameless, Dexter, Ray Donovan, and Masters of Sex, a Showtime subscription is a no brainer for those who favor quality over quantity. Subscriptions also come with access to some sports and live TV streaming.

Side note: What’s the best release from Showtime in recent history? Twin Peaks: The Return. Debuting 25 years after the series was originally cancelled in 1991, season 3 of Twin Peaks is phenomenal in scope and execution…at least as far as this writer is concerned.

Discovery+

Perfect for: fans of reality TV and daytime shows

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Ghost Adventures, Dr. Pimple Popper, 90 Day Fiancé

Whether you’re into critically acclaimed documentary content or the trashiest reality TV shows, Discovery+ has it all! A subscription to the service provides access to content from the Discovery Channel, the Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, ID, HGTV, and the Science Channel. There’s literally something for everybody.

Starz

Perfect for: connoisseurs

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Outlander, Party Down, Hightown

Owned and operated by Lionsgate, Starz has a modest catalog compared to its competitors. That said, there are some killer originals available on the platform including Black Sails, American Gods, and the highly anticipated continuation/revival of Party Down—so, are we having fun yet?

Crunchyroll

Perfect for: anime lovers

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You, Tower Of God, Fena: Pirate Princess

With an insane line up of the biggest and most popular titles available, it’s not hard to see why Crunchyroll is everybody’s favorite anime streaming service. In addition to offering video content, the service also provides access to a wide variety of manga titles to satiate any otaku.

Read more: 6 best streaming services for anime fans

BritBox

Perfect for: Anglophiles, nostalgic Brits

Gift cards available: here

Notable originals: Murder in Provence, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Hotel Portofino

A BritBox subscription is the perfect gift for the Anglophile in your life. While the service has a limited selection of original content—a decent amount of which look to be co-productions with other studios or broadcasters—its selection of popular British shows and films is where it really shines.

Read more: 30 UK shows you can stream for free right now

Streaming devices

Google Chromecast

Chromecast available: here

Google Chromecast is a dongle that can be plugged into your TV and either controlled by the included remote or via an app on your phone. Channels and platforms supported by Chromecast include Netflix, YouTube TV, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video. Newer generation models of the device run a modified version of the Android TV operating system called Google TV.

Apple TV

Gift cards available: here

Apple TV boxes run a modified version of iOS called tvOS and can be connected to your TV via an HDMI cable. Channels and platforms supported by Apple TV include HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, and Netflix.

Amazon FireTV

Gift cards available: here

The Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick runs on a modified version of Android called FireOS and supports platforms and channels like Spotify, Tubi, DAZN, Netflix, Hulu, and Crackle to name a few.

Roku

Roku players available: here

Roku players come in a variety of shapes and sizes and support platforms and channels like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and the Roku Channel.

Read more: Streaming devices with free-trial streaming services

Gaming consoles

PlayStation

PlayStation 4 and 5 can be purchased from any major retailer or online here. Streaming apps available include YouTube, Netflix, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Spotify.

Xbox

Xbox Series X/S, One, and 360 can be purchased from any major retailer or online here. Streaming apps available include Netflix, Dailymotion, Amazon Prime Video, Twitch, Apple TV, Crunchyroll, and Spotify.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch can be purchased from any major retailer or online here. Streaming apps available include YouTube, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Twitch, and Pokemon TV.

Routers

In addition to offering VPN software you can install on a compatible router, ExpressVPN has also developed Aircove—a Wi-Fi router with built-in VPN functionality. The router itself is super powerful, using Wi-Fi 6. All you need is an active ExpressVPN subscription, and you can control the VPN on Aircove via your phone or computer browser. You can also easily change VPN locations—and in fact use up to five different locations on different devices in your household. Not only can you stream on your smart TV with a VPN, but you’ll also get VPN security on your other Wi-Fi-connected appliances. It is the easiest way to stream with a VPN.

Aircove is available from Amazon in the U.S. and Flashrouters worldwide.

***

Read more: 2022 gift guide: Smart home tech for everyone on your list