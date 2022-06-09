We’ve compiled a list of some of the best TV shows that the UK has to offer—all of which can be found on free channels in the UK (although to watch BBC you are expected to pay for a UK TV license).

Note: Shows on the free service Tubi are available in the U.S. We aren’t affiliated with any streaming services; we just love to share great shows!

Top 30 UK shows to stream for free

Gogglebox

Watch it here on All 4

What better way to start this list than with the most meta entry of all! Gogglebox is a reality series where people watch TV and give their reactions and opinions on what’s been airing within the last week. That’s pretty much it.

Taskmaster

Watch it here on All 4

Hosted by the ever-hilarious Greg Davies, Taskmaster is a comedy panel show where comedians are assigned challenges to test their creativity and wit. Challenges vary in difficulty and ridiculousness. This one’s perfect with a glass of wine at the end of the day.

The Great British Bake Off

Watch it here on All 4

Warning: Do not watch The Great British Bake Off if you’re hungry! Debuting back in 2010, the series has become a staple of British culture internationally. Whether it’s a pineapple upside-down cake or a croquembouche, contestants are issued challenges each week to determine Britain’s best amateur bakers.

Peaky Blinders

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

Loosely based on the historic gang of the same name, Peaky Blinders follows the trials and tribulations of crime boss Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the early 1900s. Since its release, the series has become wildly popular and has won numerous awards internationally.

Derry Girls

Watch it here on All 4

Derry Girls is a comedy series that follows high school student Erin Quinn (Saoirse-Monica Jackson), her friends, and her family during the final years of the Troubles in 1990s Northern Ireland. The series is very loosely based on the experiences of showrunner Lisa McGee.

Doctor Who

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

Perhaps the UK’s most iconic sci-fiction/pop-culture franchise, Doctor Who follows the adventures of an alien explorer, known as “the Doctor”, and their human companions as they explore the universe.

Torchwood

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

This short-lived Doctor Who spin-off stars John Barrowman as Captain Jack Harkness, a time-traveling conman from the future. Harkness is a member of the Torchwood Institute, a secret group of alien hunters who protect the Earth from malevolent forces.

Fun fact: “Torchwood” is an anagram of “Doctor Who.”

Happy Valley

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

Years after her daughter’s suicide, police sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancanshire) continues to struggle with picking up the pieces of her life while maintaining composure on the job. This one’s heart-wrenching, folks.

Inside No. 9

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

If you’re a fan of Black Mirror, you’re going to love Inside No. 9! Written by and starring Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith, Inside No. 9 is a multi-genre anthology series filled with clever stories and surprise twists.

Spaced

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Long before he was in Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Simon Pegg starred in the fantastic but short-lived sitcom Spaced. Created by Pegg and co-star Jessica Hynes, Spaced followed two 20-somethings and their neighbors in North London. The entire series was directed by Edgar Wright who went on to direct Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, Baby Driver, and Last Night in Soho.

Brass Eye

Watch it here on All 4

Created by comedian Chris Morris, Brass Eye is a parody of sensationalist current affairs programs. Contributing writers and presenters to the series include Graham Lineham (The It Crowd, Black Books, Father Ted) and Charlie Brooker (Black Mirror.)

The Inbetweeners

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

The perfect example of why the Brits are the best at awkward comedy, this coming-of-age sitcom follows the exploits of four friends (and social outcasts) as they navigate (and fail at) almost every aspect of their lives. This one’s highly recommended!

Smack the Pony

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Starring Fiona Allen, Doon Mackichan, and Sally Phillips, Smack the Pony is an Emmy Award-winning sketch comedy series. The series was a hit while it aired and was known for its unusual, often surreal, tone.

Queer as Folk

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Created by Russell T. Davies before his work on Doctor Who, Queer as Folk follows three gay men and their social circle in Manchester’s gay village around Canal Street. The series was eventually remade on Showtime in the U.S.

The Fall

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer, and here on Tubi

Gillian Anderson (of X-Files fame) stars as Metropolitan Police Superintendent Stella Gibson, who is on the hunt for a serial killer in Belfast. This one’s a gripping watch—the less said the better!

Toast of London

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

Everybody’s favorite honey-voiced actor Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows, The IT Crowd) stars as Steven Toast, an eccentric stage actor with no shortage of personal problems. This is absolutely one of the funniest shows to be released within the past 10 years.

Toast of Tinseltown

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

In this follow up to Toast of London, Steven Toast finds himself in the United States on a quest to break into an international market.

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace

Watch it here on All 4

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace is a masterclass in parody. Framed as a show-within-a-show, the series follows the cast of a fictional ’80s horror series set in a hospital situated above the gates of hell. It is also notable for being the first series for both Matt Berry (Toast of London) and Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd.)

The Responder

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

A gritty police procedural, The Responder stars Martin Freeman (Sherlock, The Office) as Chris Carson, a police officer who has been demoted from being an inspector to being a first-responder on night shift. The series was written by former police officer Tony Schumacher, who embedded a lot of his own experiences into the story.

A Very English Scandal

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, A Very English Scandal chronicles the story of British Liberal Party leader Jeremy Thorpe (Hugh Grant), who is accused of conspiracy to murder his gay former lover.

A Very British Scandal

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

A follow up to A Very English Scandal, A Very British Scandal tells the unrelated story of the divorce between Ian Campbell, 11th Duke of Argyll (Paul Bettany) and Margaret Campbell, Duchess of Argyll (Claire Foy) in the 1960s.

The Only Way Is Essex

Watch it here on ITV, and here on Tubi

The Only Way Is Essex, or TOWIE, is a reality series based around, you guessed it: Essex. Each week, viewers are treated to the drama and minutiae of everyday life in a cast that includes a club promoter, an aspiring model, and a member of a girl band. If you like Love Island, you’ll like TOWIE.

Peep Show

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Peep Show stars the incomparable David Mitchell and Robert Webb as friends and roommates Mark and Jeremy. Each episode is shot from a point-of-view/first-person perspective, allowing audiences to see through the eyes of the characters.

Black Books

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Dylan Moran’s iconic sitcom Black Books follows the adventures of bookstore proprietor Bernard Black (Moran), his assistant Manny (Bill Bailey), and Fran (Tamsin Grieg) who runs the store next door. Black Books was a huge success and won several awards, including two BAFTAs.

Father Ted

Watch it here on All 4, and here on Tubi

Lasting three seasons from 1995 to 1998, Father Ted stars Dermot Morgan as the titular Father Ted, a priest who lives in a parish on the fictional Craggy Island. Although short-lived, the series remains well known to this day. Unfortunately, a day after filming the series finale, Morgan suffered a heart attack and passed away.

Da Ali G Show

Watch it here on All 4

In this iconic satirical reality series, Sacha Baron Cohen’s Ali G character was introduced to the world. Ali G, a chav, interviews unsuspecting guests including celebrities, government officials, and various other figures of high repute. Cohen’s other famous characters Borat and Bruno were also first debuted in this series.

Stath Lets Flats

Watch it here on All 4

Comedian Jamie Demetriou stars as Stath, an incompetent and socially awkward letting agent working at his father’s estate agency. The series follows Stath’s often hilarious attempts to prove to his father that he isn’t a failure.

The Outlaws

Watch it here on All 4

Starring an ensemble cast that includes Steven Merchant and Christopher Walken (whoa!), The Outlaws follows a group of strangers who are brought together for community service in Bristol. The cast alone should get you to give this a go!

Little Britain

Watch it here on BBC iPlayer

One of the most well-known British sketch shows internationally, Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams as a variety of iconic characters in ridiculous situations that represent different walks of British life.

Wild Bill

Watch it here on ITV

Probably the most random entry on this list, Wild Bill stars Rob Lowe as a U.S. police chief who relocates to the East Lincolnshire Constabulary. Yes, you read that right.

