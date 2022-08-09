Having trouble deciding which streaming device to get?

While there are a lot of options out there, we’ve selected a few with free trials for popular platforms including HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ . We highly recommend timing your purchase to the premiere of hot shows and movies!

Streaming devices that come with free trials

Apple video devices (iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and more)

Devices:

iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or Mac capable of running the latest iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS, purchased from Apple or an authorized Apple reseller.

Streaming service free trial:

You can get three months of Apple TV+ free when you purchase a new eligible device. Trial must be redeemed within 3 months of setting up your new Apple device.

Terms:

Once the Apple TV+ promotion period has ended, a $4.99/month USD subscription will automatically begin and will renew until it is canceled—but, you can cancel at any time as long as it’s at least one day before a renewal date. Once canceled, you won’t be able to access any content nor can the trial be reactivated.

Notable content:

Ted Lasso, CODA, Severance, Mythic Quest, Pachinko

Apple audio devices (AirPods and more)

Devices:

AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd and 3rd generation), AirPods Max, HomePod, HomePod mini, Beats Fit Pro, Beats Studio Buds, Powerbeats, Powerbeats Pro, or Beats Solo Pro. No purchase is necessary for current owners of eligible devices. However, AirPods (1st generation), Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats Studio3 Wireless, Beats EP, and Beats Flex devices are not eligible.

Streaming service:

You can get six months of Apple Music free when you purchase an eligible device.

Terms:

Once the Apple Music promotion period has ended, a $9.99/month USD subscription will automatically begin and will renew until it is canceled—but, you can cancel at any time as long as it’s at least one day before a renewal date. Once canceled, you won’t be able to access any content, nor can the trial be reactivated.

Amazon Fire TV devices

Devices:

Amazon Fire TV and Stick

Streaming service:

Wondering if Amazon Prime is free with Fire Stick? While purchase of a new Fire TV device doesn’t explicitly come with a free trial of Amazon Prime Video, there is an option to sign up for a 30-day free trial, as well as one that comes with a 7-day free trial of Showtime.

Separate from that, you can access over 100+ channels including great free channels like Tubi TV, Pluto TV, Crackle, Freevee, and Peacock. Depending on what your trial period includes, you may also receive free delivery 2-day shipping on Amazon Prime.

Terms:

Once each respective trial period has ended, your subscription will automatically convert to a paid plan which will cost you $8.99 USD per month for the Prime Video plan and $14.99 USD per month for the Prime Video plan with Amazon Prime membership. You can, of course, cancel at any time during the trial period and you won’t lose access to the services within that time.

Notable content:

The Boys, Reacher, Invincible, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (premieres September 2)

Amazon Echo devices

Devices:

Amazon Echo (Alexa) devices

Streaming service:

30-day free trial with Amazon Music Unlimited

Terms:

At the end of your trial period, your plan will automatically convert to a paid plan unless you cancel before the end of this period.

Roku devices

Devices:

Various Roku models

Streaming service:

In addition to receiving full access to all the content on the perpetually free Roku Channel, there are options to get a variety of free trials including Starz, Discovery+, Epix, AMC+, Cinemax, and more.

Terms:

If you subscribe to any of the aforementioned free trials, you will need to cancel said subscriptions before the end of the trial period to avoid being charged. Whether or not you can experience the full benefits of these services after canceling your trial depends on the individual terms and conditions on each service.

Notable content:

Reno 911! Defunded, Immoral Compass, Doomlands, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (premieres October 4)

Google devices

Devices:

Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV

Streaming service:

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium: While purchase of a new Google device doesn’t explicitly come with a free trial of YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium, there is an option to sign up for a 1-month free trial.

HBO Max: You can get three months of HBO Max free when you purchase a Chromecast with Google TV in the Google Store

Terms:

YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium: Only first-time YouTube Red, Music Premium, YouTube Premium and Google Play Music subscribers are eligible for free trials, introductory offers, or promotional pricing.

HBO Max: Upon completion of the trial period, you will be charged a monthly fee and subscribed to the monthly ad-free HBO Max plan. To avoid this charge, and any other moving forward, you should cancel your subscription before the end of the trial period.

PlayStation

Devices:

PlayStation 5 and 4

Streaming service:

In some regions, you can sign up for a 7-day free trial for either the Premium or Extra PlayStation Plus membership tiers. This includes access to free games, exclusive discounts, and cloud gaming (Premium tier only).

Terms:

At the end of the trial period, your PlayStation Plus subscription will automatically become a paid membership unless you cancel during the trial period. That said, even if you cancel you can continue to experience the full benefits of the subscription until the end of the trial period.

********

Read more: Whither Netflix? The top 5 streaming services worth keeping