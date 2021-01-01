Try the best VPN for Sky Go
What is Sky Go?
Sky Go is the name of Sky TV’s streaming video service, offering both live and on-demand programming. It’s free for Sky TV subscribers in the UK and Italy, but on a limited number of devices. If you want to register more devices to use with Sky Go, you can upgrade to Sky Go Extra.
Live stream Sky Sports
If you want to watch Sky Sports live at home or abroad, Sky Go is a fan’s best friend. Catch Sky Sports 1, Sky Sports 2, Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports News, Eurosport 1 and 2, and of course, all the best in live football:
Sky Sports Premier League
EFL
Scottish Premiership
Sky Go is a top choice for the ICC Cricket World Cup, HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, Formula One, World Championship Boxing, and more.
What can I get on Sky Go?
With Sky Go, you can enjoy all the programming that comes with your Sky TV package, both live and on demand. Stream it all online at blazing-fast speeds and with stronger digital security and privacy.
Sky Go offers content from a range of channels, including:
Entertainment: SyFy, TLC, MTV, Fox, Comedy Central, Viceland, and Sky Cinema
Kids: Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Nick Jr., and Cartoon Network
Documentary: Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, History, and National Geographic
News: Sky News, Sky News Arabia, News 18
FAQ: Using a Sky Go VPN
Does ExpressVPN come with a Sky Go account?
ExpressVPN does not come with a Sky Go account. To watch Sky Go, you need to be a Sky TV UK or Sky TV Italia subscriber.
Can I use my VPN to stream Sky Go on multiple devices?
Sky Go is compatible with most computers, mobile devices, and tablets, but the number of devices you may register with Sky Go for free as part of your Sky TV subscription is limited.
You can upgrade your Sky Go account to Sky Go Extra, which would allow you to enjoy Sky Go on more devices.
Can I watch Sky Go abroad?
Yes, Sky Go UK and Sky Go Italia are both available to Sky TV subscribers throughout the EU. So if you want to watch Sky Go outside the UK or Italy, you’re covered. For more information on watching Sky Go abroad, please contact Support.
Will using a VPN affect the video quality?
All VPNs have the potential to slow down your internet connection. But ExpressVPN is very fast, and most users don’t experience issues with buffering when they stream video. In fact, sometimes a VPN may be able to boost your download speeds, especially if your internet service provider (ISP) throttles bandwidth on streaming-video services.
What else can I do with ExpressVPN?
ExpressVPN works with many other streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and more, so you can enjoy video content from all over the internet with enhanced security, privacy, and freedom.
